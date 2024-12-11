Angus farmer’s frustration over second Court of Session bid to halt £5m crematorium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus farmer’s frustration over second Court of Session bid to halt £5m crematorium

Angus Council's planning review committee approved the Duntrune crematorium in August but businessman Guthrie Batchelor fears a new court challenge could delay a start date by up to a year.

By Graham Brown
Guthrie Batchelor has twice won permission for the Dundtrune crematorium development. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied
The Angus farmer behind a near £5 million crematorium plan says a fresh Court of Session delay to the project is “incredibly frustrating”.

Guthrie Batchelor has twice been granted approval for the 125-mourner facility at Duntrune, on the edge of Dundee.

But the latest twist to the five-year planning saga has taken the matter back to Scotland’s highest civil court.

It is the second time a local objector has fought Angus Council’s go-ahead for the scheme.

In March, the authority did not contest Paul Dixon’s submission that a planning review committee decision to approve the crematorium was unlawful.

The council was ordered to form a new review body to decide on the application again.

And in August it reached the same conclusion the greenfield site was suitable for Angus’ second crematorium.

Duntrune crematorium start date delay

However, a request for a statutory review of the follow-up decision has placed a new question mark over the project’s start date.

Mr Batchelor said: “We’re completely in the dark at the moment so I can’t really comment on this latest case until we find out the exact reasons behind it.

“But what I can say is that it is going to delay the project and that is incredibly frustrating.

“We have twice been granted permission for this crematorium.

“This just puts a spanner in the works.

“It’s not a game to us. We’re a family business and we have put a lot of time and money into this.

“It is going to be around £4.7 million by the time it is complete.”

The Court of Session application was lodged just ahead of a statutory deadline for such submission.

Locals fought to stop the Duntrune proposal from going ahead. Image: Paul Reid

“Because we went through this experience last year we held back on doing anything until that window passed,” said Mr Batchelor.

“The committee granted us approval after a very thorough review so we just want to kick on with this.

“It will be an ideal facility, but a few objectors have managed to stir up this hysteria around it.”

Separate Angus crematorium plan rejected

Duntrune also found itself pitched into the controversy around another crematorium planned for land near Carmyllie.

The Greystone proposal was refused last month.

Mr Batchelor said: “Any perceived inconsistencies objectors say there is with Angus Council’s decision-making process on that is absolutely nothing to do with our project.

“Our crematorium has been before two different planning appeal committees and been approved on both occasions.

“We are very close to getting the whole thing ready to start, but this will definitely delay that.

“It took around a year to go through the whole court process the last time so this is very frustrating again.”

Meanwhile, Angus Council said it has received notice of the Court of Session action.

A spokesperson said: “Angus Council can confirm that we have received court papers for the appeal of the decision on Duntrune crematorium, therefore, it would not be appropriate to comment on ongoing court matters.”

