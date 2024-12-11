St Johnstone star Nicky Clark loving life as captain and creator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Nicky Clark loving life as captain and creator

The Perth player has adapted to new roles on and off the pitch.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone captain Nicky Clark before the game against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone captain, Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone captain, Nicky Clark, is enjoying his new withdrawn role at the tip of Simo Valakari’s midfield diamond.

But the striker turned playmaker joked that he won’t be putting his hand up to deputise for the Perth side’s suspended “destroyer”, Sven Sprangler.

How to best fill the hole left by the Austrian, who will serve a one-game ban when St Mirren visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday, will be Valakari’s biggest selection dilemma.

Clark knows that it’s a tough ask for whoever gets the nod.

However, he’s confident that the team can cope without the man who has protected the back four so expertly in recent weeks.

“Me in the six?” said Clark. “No, there are definitely boys better than me to do it, that’s for sure!

“Sven has been brilliant for us.

“You could see that since Macca (Steven MacLean) brought him in.

“He’s a destroyer, that’s his game but he’s good on the ball as well.

St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler in possession against Rangers.
Sven Sprangler.

“He’s tidy, keeps things ticking over and is always in good positions to pick up second balls.

“He’ll be a massive loss for us on Saturday but it will be a chance for someone else to come in and stake a claim and play that position.

“Hopefully they will do it well.”

Clark believes he still carries a goal threat for Saints even though Valakari has increased his defensive responsibilities of late.

“It’s a different position,” said the former Dundee United attacker. “Not an out and out striker.

“I think you’ve seen over the years I’ve always been a forward who sort of drops in.

“In an attacking sense it’s still about getting in the box and trying to get goals.

“It’s the defensive side that’s changed a bit – getting back in, winning second balls.

“We were excellent at that, the four of us in there, against Aberdeen.

“A big part of Aberdeen’s game is their two in the middle of the park getting on the ball and making things happen for them.

“We managed to stop that.”

Clark added: “I’m probably harder to pick up for defenders now. I’m coming in late, from a deeper position and we’ve still got the two strikers, which is key for us.

“If you play one striker and one off it’s probably harder to get out.

“Makenzie, Benji and Adama all have scary pace. They are always a threat but we need someone in there to link the play and it’s working well at the moment.”

St Johnstone defender Kyle Cameron beats Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet to the ball.
Kyle Cameron was the previous St Johnstone captain. Image: SNS.

Clark’s positional change has been seamless, as has the passing of the captain’s armband to him from Kyle Cameron.

“Listen, Kyle was great – and still is,” he said. “Nothing has changed in terms of him being the exact same as he always was.

“But the new manager came in and decided to make a change. It’s a great honour to captain this club.

“I’ve always tried to be a kind of leader here and to help the boys, especially the younger ones who have come from other countries and maybe don’t have their family around them.

“That’s the way I was before I got the captaincy and I’ll keep that going.

“I wear the armband on a Saturday but there’s more than just me and Kyle. There are six or seven good boys here who could have been captain.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Fashion designer, Jade Robertson, with St Johnstone's new third kit.
St Johnstone unveil new Taylor Swift-inspired charity third kit
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu arrives to watch a game.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu starts rehab 'from scratch'
Sven Sprangler passes to a St Johnstone team-mate.
Why St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler will miss St Mirren game and not the…
Kyle Cameron is the new St Johnstone captain.
Kyle Cameron: St Johnstone star on captaincy switch and life under Simo Valakari
Nicky Clark was St Johnstone's captain and attacking fulcrum against Aberdeen. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock
3 St Johnstone talking points from Aberdeen as Nicky Clark midfield rebirth lauded
St Johnstone's Makenzie Kirk (C) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammates Drey Wright (L) and Jason Holt. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simo Valakari hails St Johnstone performance in Aberdeen draw - and insists Perth side…
Sven Sprangler has been St Johnstone's star man under Simo Valakari. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
'Grateful' St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler hails Simo Valakari effect
A head and shoulder shot of new St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari speaking at a press conference
St Johnstone to face Aberdeen without recognised left-back as manager ponders 'options'
Aberdeen spent €1m on Topi Keskinen this summer. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
St Johnstone boss reveals transfer near-miss with €1 million Aberdeen star
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, watches his team's warm-up before a Premiership game.
St Johnstone will move players out in January to facilitate new signings - but…

Conversation