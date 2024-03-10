Dundee care home closes after serving residents for more than 50 years

A Dundee care home has closed its doors after serving residents for more than 50 years.

St Margaret’s Care Home on Victoria Road bid farewell to its final tenant on March 8.

It was revealed in January that the home was facing closure, leaving dozens of staff and residents affected.

The Scottish Episcopal Church own the building which was run by a small board of voluntary Trustees from the church.

Speaking previously they said the home, which housed a total of 25 residents was no longer economically viable.

A consultation process has taken place with 21 full-time staff and several other part-timer workers over the last 30 days.

Whilst most staff have ceased employment with immediate effect some staff have been retained to assist in mothballing the building.

Bishop Andrew Swift, chair of trustees, said it was “disappointing” residents had to be relocated.

‘Occupancy level well below our break-even point’

He said: “The trustees are very grateful to the staff of the Health and Social Care Partnership for their sensitivity and help with our residents and their families.

“The regrettable decision to close has been driven by unsustainable financial losses

in the home.

“This has been driven by ever-increasing costs that the Home has had

to absorb sector-wide recruitment issues leading to over-reliance on agency staff

during and immediately after COVID and, most crucially over the last 12 months, an

occupancy level well below our break-even point.

“It is very sad and disappointing that the residents have had to move, but it

is a comfort that all are now safely in new homes.”

Last year, St Margaret’s was required to make improvements after “unacceptable” levels of cleanliness were found by inspectors.

The Trustees are exploring options to sell the 1970s building with a specialist agent.