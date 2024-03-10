Dundee care home closes after serving residents for more than 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee care home closes after serving residents for more than 50 years

The final resident left St Margaret's Care Home on March 8.

By James Simpson
The Victoria Road care home has looked after residents for over 50 years. Image: Google Maps
The Victoria Road care home has looked after residents for over 50 years. Image: Google Maps

A Dundee care home has closed its doors after serving residents for more than 50 years.

St Margaret’s Care Home on Victoria Road bid farewell to its final tenant on March 8.

It was revealed in January that the home was facing closure, leaving dozens of staff and residents affected.

The Scottish Episcopal Church own the building which was run by a small board of voluntary Trustees from the church.

Speaking previously they said the home, which housed a total of 25 residents was no longer economically viable.

A consultation process has taken place with 21 full-time staff and several other part-timer workers over the last 30 days.

Whilst most staff have ceased employment with immediate effect some staff have been retained to assist in mothballing the building.

Bishop Andrew Swift, chair of trustees, said it was “disappointing” residents had to be relocated.

‘Occupancy level well below our break-even point’

He said: “The trustees are very grateful to the staff of the Health and Social Care Partnership for their sensitivity and help with our residents and their families.

“The regrettable decision to close has been driven by unsustainable financial losses
in the home.

“This has been driven by ever-increasing costs that the Home has had
to absorb sector-wide recruitment issues leading to over-reliance on agency staff
during and immediately after COVID and, most crucially over the last 12 months, an
occupancy level well below our break-even point.

“It is very sad and disappointing that the residents have had to move, but it
is a comfort that all are now safely in new homes.”

Last year, St Margaret’s was required to make improvements after “unacceptable” levels of cleanliness were found by inspectors.

The Trustees are exploring options to sell the 1970s building with a specialist agent.

More from Dundee

A 45-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee street cordoned off by police after man found injured
Susan Rae.
Son of Dundonian radio presenter Susan Rae says £60k fundraiser allowed family to afford…
Fintry Road, Dundee.
Man charged after street 'brawl' near Dundee pub
Mr Ross died in Perth prison in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee inmate's drug withdrawal death in Perth prison could have been avoided, sheriff rules
A police cordon was put in place near the traffic lights at the Greens of Dundee store following a robbery.
Woman, 80, suffered brain bleed after Dundee bag snatch
Image shows Amy Deans of Front Lounge Dundee with her sons Mason and Parker. Amy is sitting with her arms around both boys. All three are happy and smiling and Mason is wearing glasses. Amy is wearing a red top and they are in front of a red background.
Young mum on how Front Lounge Dundee changed her life
Sheli McCoy appears as Sabre in the Gladiators reboot
Dundee Gladiators star suffers injury during semi-final episode
The Olympia reopened in December. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Olympia: Timeline of developments since Dundee centre underwent £6m of repairs
4
Liz McColgan has hit out at some influencers and personal trainers. Image: Liz McColgan/Instagram
Dundee hero Liz McColgan aims 'rant' at social media influencers
2
Police in Dundee.
Teenager, 17, charged over imitation firearm and drugs find in Dundee