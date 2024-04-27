Man, 82, reported after car crashes onto its side on Dundee road

An 82-year-old man is to be reported to the procurator fiscal after a car crashed onto its side on a Dundee road.

The white vehicle became dislodged after crashing into a parked car in Johnston Avenue on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after midday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Thursday, 25 April, 2024, police were called to a report of a car on its side following a collision with a parked vehicle in Johnston Avenue in Dundee.

“An 82-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with a driving offence.”

‘Loud bang’ heard as car ended up on its side on Dundee road

Grant Scott, a resident of the street, was in his garden when he heard “a loud bang”.

He said: “When I went out to see what had happened a car was on its side and the driver was inside.

“He was trapped in the vehicle at the driver’s side.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two appliances were sent to aid police after a car overturned on Johnston Avenue in Dundee.

“We received the call at 12.14pm and the stop message came in at 12.38pm.”