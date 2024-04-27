Man, 82, reported after car crashes onto its side on Dundee road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 82, reported after car crashes onto its side on Dundee road

The white vehicle became dislodged after crashing into a parked car.

By Stephen Eighteen
The car crashed on its side on Johnston Avenue, Dundee. Image: Grant Scott
The car crashed on its side on Johnston Avenue, Dundee. Image: Grant Scott

An 82-year-old man is to be reported to the procurator fiscal after a car crashed onto its side on a Dundee road.

The white vehicle became dislodged after crashing into a parked car in Johnston Avenue on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after midday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Thursday, 25 April, 2024, police were called to a report of a car on its side following a collision with a parked vehicle in Johnston Avenue in Dundee.

“An 82-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with a driving offence.”

‘Loud bang’ heard as car ended up on its side on Dundee road

Grant Scott, a resident of the street, was in his garden when he heard “a loud bang”.

He said: “When I went out to see what had happened a car was on its side and the driver was inside.

“He was trapped in the vehicle at the driver’s side.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two appliances were sent to aid police after a car overturned on Johnston Avenue in Dundee.

“We received the call at 12.14pm and the stop message came in at 12.38pm.”

More from Dundee

The first cruise ship to dock in Dundee this year. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Look on board first cruise ship to dock in Dundee this year
Broughty Ferry Aldi under construction.
Aldi advertising jobs for new Broughty Ferry supermarket
5
Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.
Sheriff from Dundee found unfit for office after sexual harassment allegations
Hollywood Bowl in Dundee bowling alley
How 3 lucky locals can win a year's free bowling at new Dundee Hollywood…
Alice Bovill and her dog 'Brodie' with some of the local residents who use the at risk bus stop outside the St Mary's Community Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents call to save under-threat bus stop amid council axe proposals
2
The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road, Dundee is set for demolition
Dundee pub going to auction with £338k starting bid just days after being sold
Police Scotland.
Missing Dundee man, 38, traced 'safe and well'
Police are investigating one of the assaults outside Marks and Spencer on Murraygate. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bid to find teenage boy who was 'attacked twice' in Dundee city centre
Police have taped off WHSmith in Dundee city centre. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Police tape off WHSmith shop in Dundee city centre after break-in
Some of the caravans at Camperdown Park. Image: DC Thomson
'Unauthorised' Traveller group with 12 caravans pitches up at Camperdown Park
9