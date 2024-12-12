Could the Keiller Centre be bulldozed to become Dundee’s Covent Garden?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could the Keiller Centre be bulldozed to become Dundee’s Covent Garden?

New owners Dundee 1881 Limited have unveiled plans to repurpose the site of the ageing shopping complex into the 'Keiller Quarter'. 

By Laura Devlin
How the Keiller Quarter could look. Image: Orbit Communications.
The Keiller Centre in Dundee could be demolished as part of a wider development aimed at bringing new life into the city centre.

New owners Dundee 1881 Limited have unveiled plans to repurpose the site of the ageing shopping complex into the ‘Keiller Quarter’.

This, they say, will be a mix of student accommodation, commercial space and a public realm which includes greenspaces and lighting.

Two public consultations on the proposals will be held in the new year. These are scheduled to take place on Wednesday January 29 and Thursday February 27.

The developers anticipate an application for planning permission will be submitted in spring

The Keiller Centre was bustling with businesses in the 1980s but has since seen decades of decline.

It was sold to Dundee 1881 Limited earlier this year in a deal worth £750,000.

But the new owners say it is “failing both financially and structurally” and the only option is to the repurpose the site.

Dundee council open to demolition

The future of The Keiller Centre was previously discussed in Dundee City Council’s Dundee 2050 report, which considered the future of the city centre.

It said there was potential to create a space blending outdoor spaces, with arts and food and drink offering to create the Dundee equivalent of Covent Garden.

Dundee City Council also said they would be open to the demolition of the centre if the owners decided to go down that route.

The Keiller Centre in November 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for Dundee 1881 Limited, said: “These exciting proposals will serve to repurpose the Keiller Centre, breathing new life into Dundee city centre through the delivery of a vibrant urban quarter.

“Keiller Quarter will include much-needed student accommodation, commercial uses and high-quality public realm, supporting local education and stimulating the local economy.

“After taking stock following our purchase, and trying other initiatives, we recognised that there was no realistic option other than repurposing the centre, which offers the best option for the site and for the city centre.

“The development will re-establish a sense of place at this location, as well as acting as a catalyst for regeneration, enhancing one of the city’s oldest thoroughfares and bringing new vitality to the area.

There are also pans to transform the Wellgate into the new D&A College campus Image: BDP.

“Our proposals are fully in accordance with the Dundee Strategic Investment Plan 2050, which sets out a long-term vision and identifies a wide variety of opportunities, including doubling the number of residents within the recognised town centre area, and doubling the number of visitors and visitor spend in the next 10 years.

“We look forward to engaging with the local community and other key stakeholders as we consult in advance of the submission of a planning application.”

How the Keiller Quarter could look. Image: Orbit Communications.
How the Keiller Quarter could look. Image: Orbit Communications.
How the Keiller Quarter could look. Image: Orbit Communications.
How the Keiller Quarter could look. Image: Orbit Communications.
