Could the Keiller Centre be bulldozed to become Dundee’s Covent Garden?

The Keiller Centre in Dundee could be demolished as part of a wider development aimed at bringing new life into the city centre.

New owners Dundee 1881 Limited have unveiled plans to repurpose the site of the ageing shopping complex into the ‘Keiller Quarter’.

This, they say, will be a mix of student accommodation, commercial space and a public realm which includes greenspaces and lighting.

Two public consultations on the proposals will be held in the new year. These are scheduled to take place on Wednesday January 29 and Thursday February 27.

The developers anticipate an application for planning permission will be submitted in spring

The Keiller Centre was bustling with businesses in the 1980s but has since seen decades of decline.

It was sold to Dundee 1881 Limited earlier this year in a deal worth £750,000.

But the new owners say it is “failing both financially and structurally” and the only option is to the repurpose the site.

Dundee council open to demolition

The future of The Keiller Centre was previously discussed in Dundee City Council’s Dundee 2050 report, which considered the future of the city centre.

It said there was potential to create a space blending outdoor spaces, with arts and food and drink offering to create the Dundee equivalent of Covent Garden.

Dundee City Council also said they would be open to the demolition of the centre if the owners decided to go down that route.

A spokesperson for Dundee 1881 Limited, said: “These exciting proposals will serve to repurpose the Keiller Centre, breathing new life into Dundee city centre through the delivery of a vibrant urban quarter.

“Keiller Quarter will include much-needed student accommodation, commercial uses and high-quality public realm, supporting local education and stimulating the local economy.

“After taking stock following our purchase, and trying other initiatives, we recognised that there was no realistic option other than repurposing the centre, which offers the best option for the site and for the city centre.

“The development will re-establish a sense of place at this location, as well as acting as a catalyst for regeneration, enhancing one of the city’s oldest thoroughfares and bringing new vitality to the area.

“Our proposals are fully in accordance with the Dundee Strategic Investment Plan 2050, which sets out a long-term vision and identifies a wide variety of opportunities, including doubling the number of residents within the recognised town centre area, and doubling the number of visitors and visitor spend in the next 10 years.

“We look forward to engaging with the local community and other key stakeholders as we consult in advance of the submission of a planning application.”