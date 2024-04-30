Keiller Centre in Dundee sold in £750,000 deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Keiller Centre in Dundee sold in £750,000 deal

The city centre shopping centre previously sold for £5.1 million in December 2005.

The Keiller Centre in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Keiller Centre in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

The Keiller Centre in Dundee has changed hands in a £750,000 deal.

Tenants at the shopping centre have been informed that Moontrace Limited has sold the centre to a newly formed company, Dundee 1881 Limited.

The sale price represents a significant loss in value for Moontrace, which is a subsidiary of London-based Prime Commercial Properties Ltd.

The Keiller Centre previously sold for £5.1 million in December 2005 and £3.75m in January 2004.

Companies House records shows Dundee 1881 Limited was incorporated in October last year 2023 with the purpose of owning, letting and managing real estate.

The company is registered in Edinburgh and is wholly owned by Rory Milne, who has been a director in dozens of other property companies.

The transaction completed on April 23.

Keiller centre changes

The Keiller Shopping Centre was built in 1979 on the site of the former Keiller confectionary factory, which closed in 1971.

The shopping arcade was bustling with businesses in the 1980s but has since seen decades of decline.

It briefly changed its name to the Forum Centre in 1989, though locals continued to call it the Keiller Centre.

The Keiller Centre in 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

In recent years it has become a location for arts events, starting with Dundee Design Festival in 2019.

In 2022, Dundee gallery owner Kathryn Rattray took over the running of the centre, vowing to “make the Keiller Centre great again”. She did not respond to requests to comment on the ownership change.

Last year, people were asked to submit ideas for the future of the shopping centre.

In December and January, it hosted The Evening Telegraph’s Dundonian photo exhibition.

Keiller Centre potential in Dundee 2050 plan

The future of The Keiller Centre was previously discussed in Dundee City Council’s Dundee 2050 report, which considered the future of the city centre.

It stated the Keiller Centre site has “great potential to contribute more to activity, vibrancy and the local economy”.

It said there was potential to create a space blending outdoot spaces, with arts and food and drink offering to create the Dundee equivalent of Covent Garden.

The strategic investment plan said: “The council is open to and supportive of opportunities which will secure the future of the centre.

How the Keiller Centre could look in 2050 in the council’s Dundee 2050 report. Image: Dundee City Council

“In the event that the centre owners wish to consider a comprehensive redevelopment of the site, including refurbishment or wholesale demolition, the council will support them to explore this.

“The council will continue to explore conceptual ideas and uses that could transform the entire Keiller Centre and the surrounding courtyard spaces into a positive and welcoming destination, providing a unique opportunity to establish a new cultural destination or food court.”

The latest change in ownership of a Dundee shopping centre comes just a year after the Overgate Shopping Centre also changed hands.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group acquired the building from Legal & General for a sale price of around £30m.

Work to transform the former Debenhams department store into a Frasers and Sports Direct is now under way.

Moontrace Ltd and Dundee 1881 Ltd were asked to comment.

More from Business

Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in South Wales (PA)
Welsh First Minister to urge Tata to ‘look again’ at furnace plan on India…
Lidl is looking to relocate its Dundee city centre store from South Ward Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Lidl hopes to relocate Dundee city centre store and open eight new shops in…
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer put criminals ‘on notice’ (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Starmer pledges crackdown on shoplifting in speech to retail workers
McDonald’s have reported lower than expected sales (Jonathan Brady/PA)
McDonald’s posts weaker-than-expected Q1 results as boycotts weigh on sales
TikTok has published its latest report into the safety of its e-commerce platform (Peter Byrne/PA)
TikTok blocks 37 million suspicious product listings from its online shop
The Telegraph is an influential newspaper in the UK (Alamy/PA)
Telegraph takeover: Why did it collapse and what happens next?
Lidl has said it plans to open hundreds more supermarkets across Britain (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Lidl plans hundreds of new supermarket openings across Britain
More than 400 jobs are being axed at Sensodyne toothpaste firm Haleon (PA)
Sensodyne maker Haleon to shut UK factory with loss of 435 jobs
The Meta logo outside the company’s headquarters in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Facebook and Instagram face EU scrutiny over possible digital rulebook breaches
Santander UK has revealed a 29% drop in profits (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Santander UK profit drops and mortgage lending shrinks amid price war