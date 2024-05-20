Fife’s Kingsbarns Distillery makes £5m investment to increase Lowland whisky production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife’s Kingsbarns Distillery makes £5m investment to increase Lowland whisky production

Kingsbarns Distillery has purchased a washback so large, a wall of their production centre had to be removed to fit it.

By Paul Malik
Kingsbarns Distillery Manager Peter Holroyd in the distillery - Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fife’s Kingsbarns Distillery has invested around £5 million in new technology designed to increase production capacity by 40%.

Their new washback, a large vessel used in the fermentation phase of whisky making, is so large it required a full wall in the distillery to be removed so it could be installed.

At an impressive 5.15 metres tall, and capable of holding 20,000 litres, the device should allow Kingsbarns to boost distillation output by more than 40%.

And Kingsbarns has started development on a new, large-scale storage facility in Glenrothes it says is required to meet demand for its Lowland single malt.

Decade in whisky

Kingsbarns celebrates its first decade in business this year, meaning within the next two years they will be able to start selling 10 and 12-year-old bottles to the public.

William Wemyss, founder of Kingsbarns’ parent company Wemyss Family Spirits, said the investment “underscores” their growth potential as its spirits mature.

“We’ve developed a real foothold in the market for Lowland whiskies and now need to substantially increase our stocks of maturing spirit to meet the thirst for this delicate, fruit-forward malt,” he said.

“As the distillery approaches its 10th anniversary, this expansion will allow us to ramp up production while gaining better control over specialised maturation and bottling when we start releasing 10 and 12 year-old aged expressions over the coming years.”

Peter Holroyd, distillery manager, added: “While vastly increasing our scale, it’s critically important these changes don’t alter the fruity, elegant house style our team has diligently created.”

The new Glenrothes storage facility is expected to be finished by the end of the summer.

Kingsbarns Distillery’s expansion follows the business committing to meet net zero targets by phasing out its presentation boxes and cartons, which will save over a tonne of carbon each year.

What is the washback?

Washback vessels are made of wood, stainless steel , stone or concrete and are used for fermentation.

Kingsbarns Distillery new 20,000 litre washback Image: Kingsbarns Distillery

In whisky production, a sugary liquid called wort is put into a container called a washback and yeast is added.

This triggers the start of fermentation and after a couple of days, all the sugar has turned to alcohol and is called wash.

It produces an alcoholic liquid with an ABV of around 5%, similar to beer.

