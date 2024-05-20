Action taken against ‘chaotic’ Forfar care home with ‘despicable’ staffing levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Action taken against ‘chaotic’ Forfar care home with ‘despicable’ staffing levels

Staffing was branded "unsatisfactory".

By Andrew Robson
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar has been issued with an enforcement notice
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar. Image: DC Thomson

Enforcement action has been taken against a Forfar care home with  “despicable” staffing levels.

An improvement notice has been issued to Lochbank, run by the Kennedy Care Group.

The Care Inspectorate notice outlines several improvements the home must take by a June deadline after inspectors had “serious concerns” about staffing.

If the home fails to improve the watchdog may cancel its registration – forcing Lochbank to close.

Inspectors have ‘serious concerns’ about Lochbank Care Home

It comes as a scathing report was published on the Graham Crescent home after an unannounced visit from inspectors in April.

They had “serious concerns”  about the staffing at the home as the staff team were labelled “unsatisfactory”.

One member of staff told inspectors “staffing levels are despicable” while another described staffing as “chaotic”.

The Care Inspectorate offices at Compass House in Dundee.
The Care Inspectorate offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

Additionally, the report outlined “significant weaknesses” in the support provided to care users.

This included concerns staff “had not followed advice and guidance provided by healthcare professionals” for a resident, resulting in their condition deteriorating.

The latest inspection comes 12 months after a similar report at Lochbank which found the home was “understaffed”.

Improvement notice issued for Forfar care home

The improvement notice, issued by the watchdog on May 3, gives Lochbank management until June 14 to ensure people experience safe and responsive care and treatment at the home

This includes ensuring there is enough suitably qualified staff to meet service users’ needs at all times by June 3.

Additionally, the Kennedy Care Group must makes sure the service is well-led and promotes the health and wellbeing of residents by the June deadlines.

Kennedy Care Group ‘extremely disappointed’ with findings

Lochbank Care Home has 35 beds and provides residential and respite care.

In a statement provided by the Kennedy Care Group, the operations manager and owner said they were “extremely disappointed” with the findings.

The statement said: “We acknowledge the findings from the recent Care Inspectorate report.

“We are extremely disappointed.

“However, Kennedy Care Group would like to reassure all of our residents and families that we are working closely with representatives from the Care Inspectorate and Angus Health and Social Care Partnership to remedy the identified areas which have not met expected standards”

