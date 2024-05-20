Action taken against ‘chaotic’ Forfar care home with ‘despicable’ staffing levels

Enforcement action has been taken against a Forfar care home with “despicable” staffing levels.

An improvement notice has been issued to Lochbank, run by the Kennedy Care Group.

The Care Inspectorate notice outlines several improvements the home must take by a June deadline after inspectors had “serious concerns” about staffing.

If the home fails to improve the watchdog may cancel its registration – forcing Lochbank to close.

Inspectors have ‘serious concerns’ about Lochbank Care Home

It comes as a scathing report was published on the Graham Crescent home after an unannounced visit from inspectors in April.

They had “serious concerns” about the staffing at the home as the staff team were labelled “unsatisfactory”.

One member of staff told inspectors “staffing levels are despicable” while another described staffing as “chaotic”.

Additionally, the report outlined “significant weaknesses” in the support provided to care users.

This included concerns staff “had not followed advice and guidance provided by healthcare professionals” for a resident, resulting in their condition deteriorating.

The latest inspection comes 12 months after a similar report at Lochbank which found the home was “understaffed”.

Improvement notice issued for Forfar care home

The improvement notice, issued by the watchdog on May 3, gives Lochbank management until June 14 to ensure people experience safe and responsive care and treatment at the home

This includes ensuring there is enough suitably qualified staff to meet service users’ needs at all times by June 3.

Additionally, the Kennedy Care Group must makes sure the service is well-led and promotes the health and wellbeing of residents by the June deadlines.

Kennedy Care Group ‘extremely disappointed’ with findings

Lochbank Care Home has 35 beds and provides residential and respite care.

In a statement provided by the Kennedy Care Group, the operations manager and owner said they were “extremely disappointed” with the findings.

The statement said: “We acknowledge the findings from the recent Care Inspectorate report.

“We are extremely disappointed.

“However, Kennedy Care Group would like to reassure all of our residents and families that we are working closely with representatives from the Care Inspectorate and Angus Health and Social Care Partnership to remedy the identified areas which have not met expected standards”