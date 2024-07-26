Male, 17, arrested for ‘acting inappropriately’ on Montrose bus service

A 17-year-old male has been arrested after allegedly “acting inappropriately” on a Montrose bus service.

Police officers attended at Hume Street just after 2pm on Thursday in connection with an incident on a Stagecoach bus.

A member of the public said passengers were being interviewed as a police vehicle was positioned in front of the 40 service.

Stagecoach East Scotland confirmed an incident onboard, before adding it was assisting police with the investigation.

Arrest after Montrose bus incident

A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm there was an incident this afternoon on service 40 in Montrose that resulted in the police being called.

“Safety is our number one priority for our staff and customers, and we are assisting the police with their investigation into this incident.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 2.15pm on Thursday, July 25, to a report of a person acting inappropriately on a bus in the Hume Street area of Montrose.

“Officers attended and a 17-year-old male youth has been arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”