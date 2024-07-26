Male, 17, arrested for ‘acting inappropriately’ on Montrose bus service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Male, 17, arrested for ‘acting inappropriately’ on Montrose bus service

Police were called to the area.

By James Simpson
Police at Hume Street, Montrose.
Police at the scene in Montrose. Image: Supplied

A 17-year-old male has been arrested after allegedly “acting inappropriately” on a Montrose bus service.

Police officers attended at Hume Street just after 2pm on Thursday in connection with an incident on a Stagecoach bus.

A member of the public said passengers were being interviewed as a police vehicle was positioned in front of the 40 service.

Stagecoach East Scotland confirmed an incident onboard, before adding it was assisting police with the investigation.

Arrest after Montrose bus incident

A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm there was an incident this afternoon on service 40 in Montrose that resulted in the police being called.

“Safety is our number one priority for our staff and customers, and we are assisting the police with their investigation into this incident.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 2.15pm on Thursday, July 25, to a report of a person acting inappropriately on a bus in the Hume Street area of Montrose.

“Officers attended and a 17-year-old male youth has been arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

