Pitlochry music festival organisers play down ‘dirty camping’ fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry music festival organisers play down ‘dirty camping’ fears

The Heartland team say they're not planning a T In The Park-style music festival in Pitlochry

By Morag Lindsay
Kyle Falconer on stage with The View
Dundee rockers The View will headline the Heartland music festival in Pitlochry. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Organisers of a new Pitlochry music festival have played down concerns that the area will be swamped by ‘dirty campers’.

The Heartland Festival team say their goal is to boost the economy and the profile of the Perthshire town.

And they say 99% of locals are rooting for the gathering to be a success.

The event, on June 29-30, will feature top Scottish live acts such as Idlewild, The View and Skerryvore.

Around 8,000 people are expected to attend over the course of the weekend.

The band Skerryvore on stage with bagpipes, accordion, fiddle and guitar
Skerryvore will play at the first Heartland music festival in Pitlochry. Image: Supplied.

But there will be no camping at the Pitlochry Recreation Ground site.

And Heartland Festival organiser Graham Howie was quizzed on the sleeping arrangements – including the potential for so-called dirty camping – this week.

He told Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing committee his team have been giving festival-goers guidance on places to stay, including camping, when they book tickets.

And he insisted the Heartland Festival crowd would not be intent on rowdiness.

The band Idlewild in a publicity shot photographed inside an empty high rise flat with peeling wallpaper
Idlewild will headline on the Saturday night. Image: Supplied.

“The market that we have here for the festival is not a T In The Park-type audience,” he said.

“Most of the tickets are being purchased by women over 35 years-old.

“We have also sold a lot of children’s tickets,” he added.

“I don’t think these are the type of demographic that will be doing a lot of dirty camping.”

Music festival will raise funds for Pitlochry community

Councillors unanimously approved the Heartland Festival’s public entertainment licence when they met on Monday.

It will run from noon-11pm both days.

Pitlochry recreation ground - a flat expanse of grass on edge of town
Pitlochry Recreation Ground will host the music festival. Image: Google Maps.

Idlewild will top the bill on Saturday. Other acts will include Tide Lines, Cammy Barnes, Saint Phnx, Spyres and Jennifer Stewart.

Sunday will feature The View, Nina Nesbitt, Skerryvore, Blue Violet, Samuel Nicholson and Zoe Graham, among others.

The licence application attracted just one objection.

Mr Howie, a former Heartland FM breakfast show presenter who stays in Pitlochry, also gave assurances that his team will do everything in their power to minimise parking issues and noise disturbance.

Cammy Barnes at outdoor event with guitar in hand giving thumbs-up gesture
Fife’s ‘Singing barber’ Cammy Barnes will entertain music fans at the Pitlochry festival. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He is working with the Liz Hobbs Group, which has put on a number of major events in Dundee in recent years

And the Heartland Festival will raise funds for the Pitlochry Community Action Trust.

Can Heartland festival replace Blair trials?

Mr Howie says he hopes the festival will become as big a draw for Highland Perthshire as the Blair Castle international horse trials, which are happening for the last time in August.

“This is very much a family event,” he said.

“And we are trying to help and drive the local economy, which has taken a battering after Covid.”

Pitlochry high street on a quiet day
Organisers say they hope the music festival will be a money-spinner for Pitlochry. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

He added: “I think it’s a great celebration for Pitlochry which can help to put us back on the map.

“We are losing the Blair Horse Trials this year, and I very much hope in future years this is something that could replace it.”

Dirty camping became an issue for Pitlochry and other parts of Highland Perthshire during the Covid pandemic when large numbers of holidaymakers flocked to the area.

Irresponsible visitors pitched camp at unauthorised sites, set fires and left trails of rubbish and human waste in their wake.

More from Perth & Kinross

The escaped Siberian eagle owl was spotted on a rooftop in Blairgowrie.
Escaped Blairgowrie owl spotted sunning herself on roof of house as search continues
Floral tributes have been laid outside St Mary Magdalene's Church after Father Bogdan Palka's death. Image: St Mary Magdalene's Church/Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Floral tributes laid outside Perth church as police confirm death of 'popular' priest not…
Jacky Glauda
French driver crashed into motorbike after drifting on to wrong side of Stirlingshire road
Perth Museum interior showing Stone of Destiny Experience
'Hard to fault' Perth Museum gets 5-star status from VisitScotland
2
Trains services have resumed between Dundee and Perth.
Train services resume between Dundee and Perth after 'emergency incident'
Father Bogdan Palka.
Man who died at Perth church named as Father Bogdan Palka
The fire at Friarton Depot in Perth.
Fire crews tackle major blaze at Perth depot
Baijun Liu. Image: Facebook
Stirling student guilty of money laundering after probe into suspect bank transactions
Young people at pool table at Y Centre in Perth
£6m Perth youth centre opens after historic church escapes demolition
Police officer stands guard at St Mary Magdalene's Church in Perth following sudden death of man.
Police seal off church after 'unexplained death' of man in Perth

Conversation