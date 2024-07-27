Long tailbacks and delays of over 30 minutes due to M90 Friarton Bridge roadworks

Drivers are facing long tailbacks and delays of over 30 minutes on the M90 at Friarton Bridge due to roadworks.

Long tailbacks have formed on Saturday afternoon caused by two weeks of planned roadworks which got underway yesterday (Friday).

Road maintenance contractor, Amey, is advising drivers of delays on both the north and southbound carriageways on Saturday.

In a post on X, it said: “M90 both directions, Friarton bridge – heavy congestion causing delays due to bridge inspections.

Northbound delays five minutes southbound delays of 32 minutes.

“Take care on approach.”

A 24-hour contraflow system will continue to operate for tow weeks on the M90 at Friarton Bridge until Saturday, August 10.

A 30mph speed restriction has been implemented across the bridge and on its approach.

The traffic management follows a series of overnight closures after reports of concrete spalling from the bridge.