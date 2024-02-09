The View and Idlewild to headline new Pitlochry music festival

Dundee rockers The View and Scottish indie icons Idlewild are to headline a new music festival in Pitlochry.

Heartland Festival will be held at Pitlochry Recreation Ground on June 29 and 30.

Cammy Barnes – Fife’s “singing barber” who appeared on last year’s Britain’s Got Talent – and Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt are also part of the line-up.

The two-day festival will feature the likes of Scottish Celtic rock band Skerryvore, Glasgow singer Lizzie Reid and indie-folk band Tide Lines.

Up-and-coming acts join line-up for Heartland Festival in Pitlochry

Heartland is being held for the first time this year with organisers hoping it will become an annual event.

Graham Howie, one of the festival’s directors, told The Courier: “I live in Pitlochry and I used to present a breakfast show on Heartland FM.

“This was always something I wanted to do – launching a destination festival and helping the community.

“We want this to be held every year at the end of June.

“The festival will be over two days and we will have two stages.

“The Discovery Stage is for up-and-coming artists trying to break through.

“You never know, the next Paolo Nutini could be up on that stage.

“There aren’t many opportunities for up-and-coming artists to get up on a big stage like that.”

Graham says any profit made will go back into a community trust.

There will also be collection buckets during the festival.

He added: “A lot of the performers have been supportive because they like the concept.

“There are not many festivals around of this scale – they have also been supportive of the idea of helping the community.

“Hopefully this will put Pitlochry on the map as a future festival destination.”

Tickets on sale for Heartland Festival in Pitlochry

The two stages will have different start times so there will always be an artist performing during the festival.

Camping is not available but a car park has been arranged near the venue for those travelling.

The festival will also be family-friendly – with activities such as a Ferris wheel for children as well as food and drink stalls.

A limited number of discounted tickets for the festival are on sale via itison and tickets can also be bought via the Heartland Festival website.