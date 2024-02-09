The View and Idlewild to headline new Pitlochry music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The View and Idlewild to headline new Pitlochry music festival

Fife's "singing barber" Cammy Barnes and singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt are also on the line-up.

By Ellidh Aitken
The View have been announced as a headliner act at the Perthshire festival. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The View have been announced as a headliner act at the Perthshire festival. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Dundee rockers The View and Scottish indie icons Idlewild are to headline a new music festival in Pitlochry.

Heartland Festival will be held at Pitlochry Recreation Ground on June 29 and 30.

Cammy Barnes – Fife’s “singing barber” who appeared on last year’s Britain’s Got Talent – and Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt are also part of the line-up.

The two-day festival will feature the likes of Scottish Celtic rock band Skerryvore, Glasgow singer Lizzie Reid and indie-folk band Tide Lines.

Up-and-coming acts join line-up for Heartland Festival in Pitlochry

Heartland is being held for the first time this year with organisers hoping it will become an annual event.

Graham Howie, one of the festival’s directors, told The Courier: “I live in Pitlochry and I used to present a breakfast show on Heartland FM.

“This was always something I wanted to do – launching a destination festival and helping the community.

“We want this to be held every year at the end of June.

Cammy Barnes will perform at the new Heartland Festival. Image: Matt Robertson

“The festival will be over two days and we will have two stages.

“The Discovery Stage is for up-and-coming artists trying to break through.

“You never know, the next Paolo Nutini could be up on that stage.

“There aren’t many opportunities for up-and-coming artists to get up on a big stage like that.”

Skerryvore will perform at the festival. Image: Andrew Welsh
Nina Nesbitt has been announced as part of the line-up. Image: Wolf James
Lizzie Reid is also on the bill. Image: Jason Hedges

Graham says any profit made will go back into a community trust.

There will also be collection buckets during the festival.

He added: “A lot of the performers have been supportive because they like the concept.

“There are not many festivals around of this scale – they have also been supportive of the idea of helping the community.

“Hopefully this will put Pitlochry on the map as a future festival destination.”

Tickets on sale for Heartland Festival in Pitlochry

The two stages will have different start times so there will always be an artist performing during the festival.

Camping is not available but a car park has been arranged near the venue for those travelling.

The festival will also be family-friendly – with activities such as a Ferris wheel for children as well as food and drink stalls.

A limited number of discounted tickets for the festival are on sale via itison and tickets can also be bought via the Heartland Festival website.

