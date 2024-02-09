Shock as Perthshire fruit farm ceases berry production after 80 years in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock as Perthshire fruit farm ceases berry production after 80 years in business

Bosses at Leadketty Farm near Dunning blamed supermarkets and rising costs for the decision to quit.

By Morag Lindsay
Leadketty Farm sign
Leadketty Farm will stop growing strawberries. Image: DC Thomson.

One of Perthshire’s best-known berry growers has announced it is quitting production at its Dunning farm.

The Corrigall family, who run Leadketty Farm, say rising production costs and a lack of support from supermarkets has forced them into the “difficult and heartbreaking decision”.

The family have farmed at Leadketty, on the outskirts of Dunning, for 80 years.

They employed more than 100 people during the berry picking season every summer.

Leadketty Farm announced the move in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

It said: “Dearest friends, we write this with deep sadness and heavy hearts.

“It has been a challenging period for us, as the cost of production is continually increasing, resulting in a number of factors putting enormous pressures on our business.

“The supermarkets have failed to support us, offering low returns and a lack of support. This has made our business unsustainable.”

Leadketty Farm sign with farm house behind
Leadketty Farm is a family business. Image: DC Thomson.

The message goes on: “Following careful consideration, we have now made the difficult and heart-breaking decision to stop production and cease growing our beautiful berries.

“Out heartfelt thanks go out to all our staff, customers and friends, past and present, for their continued support over the years.

“While we wish everyone the very best for the future, sadly for us it is time to say goodbye.”

Supporters rally behind Leaketty Farm family

The third-generation business is managed by Harold Corrigall and son Stephen.

Leadketty Farm initially grew potatoes, before switching exclusively to berries.

It supplied supermarkets and local shops with fresh strawberries, raspberries and jam.

Strawberries growing
Leadketty Farm was a strawberry specialist. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

On its website, the family speak of their pride in being part of the LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) scheme, which provides school educational visits.

Supporters expressed their shock and sadness at the announcement.

One wrote: “So sorry to hear. Another hardworking farming family growing delicious local produce forced to stop or reduce production due to economics and the power of the supermarket.”

Another said: “Such a hard working family and huge knowledge about growing the best fruit around. Huge loss.”

Leadketty farm sign at farm road end
Leadketty Farm was regarded as a Dunning success story. Image: DC Thomson

Leadketty is one of two prominent fruit farms at Dunning.

Nearby Broadslap also has a popular cafe and farm shop.

Leadketty Farm a casualty of wider challenges

Tayside and Fife has long been at the heart of the UK’s £1.6 billion a year soft fruit industry.

But local growers have been vocal about the pressures facing their industry in recent years.

Brexit, Covid-19 and the Ukraine war have all been blamed for fruit being left to rot in the fields.

Rising production costs were identified as the key challenge at last summer’s ‘Fruit for the Future’ event at the James Hutton Institute near Dundee.

Experts said picking costs were increasing 10% year on year.

