Shock as Perthshire fruit farm ceases berry production after 80 years in business

One of Perthshire’s best-known berry growers has announced it is quitting production at its Dunning farm.

The Corrigall family, who run Leadketty Farm, say rising production costs and a lack of support from supermarkets has forced them into the “difficult and heartbreaking decision”.

The family have farmed at Leadketty, on the outskirts of Dunning, for 80 years.

They employed more than 100 people during the berry picking season every summer.

Leadketty Farm announced the move in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

It said: “Dearest friends, we write this with deep sadness and heavy hearts.

“It has been a challenging period for us, as the cost of production is continually increasing, resulting in a number of factors putting enormous pressures on our business.

“The supermarkets have failed to support us, offering low returns and a lack of support. This has made our business unsustainable.”

The message goes on: “Following careful consideration, we have now made the difficult and heart-breaking decision to stop production and cease growing our beautiful berries.

“Out heartfelt thanks go out to all our staff, customers and friends, past and present, for their continued support over the years.

“While we wish everyone the very best for the future, sadly for us it is time to say goodbye.”

Supporters rally behind Leaketty Farm family

The third-generation business is managed by Harold Corrigall and son Stephen.

Leadketty Farm initially grew potatoes, before switching exclusively to berries.

It supplied supermarkets and local shops with fresh strawberries, raspberries and jam.

On its website, the family speak of their pride in being part of the LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) scheme, which provides school educational visits.

Supporters expressed their shock and sadness at the announcement.

One wrote: “So sorry to hear. Another hardworking farming family growing delicious local produce forced to stop or reduce production due to economics and the power of the supermarket.”

Another said: “Such a hard working family and huge knowledge about growing the best fruit around. Huge loss.”

Leadketty is one of two prominent fruit farms at Dunning.

Nearby Broadslap also has a popular cafe and farm shop.

Leadketty Farm a casualty of wider challenges

Tayside and Fife has long been at the heart of the UK’s £1.6 billion a year soft fruit industry.

But local growers have been vocal about the pressures facing their industry in recent years.

Brexit, Covid-19 and the Ukraine war have all been blamed for fruit being left to rot in the fields.

Rising production costs were identified as the key challenge at last summer’s ‘Fruit for the Future’ event at the James Hutton Institute near Dundee.

Experts said picking costs were increasing 10% year on year.