Scotland left without transport watchdog as Stagecoach complaints pile up in Perthshire and Fife

The Traffic Commissioner for Scotland role was vacated in May with the UK Government so far failing to appoint a new person.

By Sean O'Neil
Stagecoach Number 39 in St Madoes. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Stagecoach Number 39 in St Madoes. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Scotland has been left without a dedicated transport watchdog for months as concerns over Stagecoach services in Perthshire and Fife pile up.

The Traffic Commissioner for Scotland role was vacated in May with the UK Government so far failing to appoint a new person to the £113,862 a year position.

The former commissioner Claire Gilmore announced she was leaving the role in January.

The ongoing vacancy has raised concerns around how public transport complaints are being handled with bus services being decimated across Tayside and Fife.

Stagecoach’s 36 service between Perth and Glenrothes is being axed alongside nearly 40 bus stops in north east Fife.

In Perthshire, the bus company’s 39 service, which replaced the scrapped 16 and X7 in the Carse of Gowrie, has also come under fire for delays and cancellations since it was introduced in May.

‘Role needs to be filled with urgency’

Carse of Gowrie councillor Alasdair Bailey fears that Stagecoach will not feel the pressure of complaints without a watchdog in place.

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey
Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey.

The Labour politician told The Courier: “I was already concerned that the Traffic Commissioner doesn’t really have enough powers or even the resources to properly hold bus companies to account.

“I worry therefore that the position being vacant for the past few months will send a signal to private bus companies that there is very little chance of them having their feet held to the fire when they fail to deliver for local passengers.”

It’s a concern held by fellow Carse councillor, Conservative Angus Forbes.

“I was disappointed to learn that the Traffic Commissioner post in Scotland is yet to be filled and would urge them to get this resolved quickly,” said Mr Forbes.

Carse of Gowrie Conservative councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Angus Forbes.

“Public transport is a really big issue across Scotland but more so in the Carse of Gowrie where we see regular delays and cancellations.

“Without anyone to complain to about this we are at the mercy of bus companies.

“I look forward to a new traffic commissioner being in post very soon who can deal with complaints by me and other bus users.”

What is the Traffic Commissioner for Scotland’s role?

Appointed by the Secretary of State for Transport, the Traffic Commissioner for Scotland acts as an independent regulator.

Traffic Commissioners are responsible for the licensing and regulation of those who operate heavy goods vehicles, buses and coaches, and the registration of local bus services.

A Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach has scrapped its number 16 service from Perth to Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

The position, usually held by a solicitor, advocate or barrister, also fulfils a judicial role as a single person tribunal when conducting public inquiries in relation to licence applications and disciplinary matters.

According to the Secretary of State, they play “a vital role in keeping the public safe and supporting industry.”

The Office of the Traffic Commissioner confirmed to The Courier that the position was still vacant but said administrative staff remained in Scotland.

A spokesperson for department said: “There are still admin staff in the Edinburgh office and across national teams which are dealing with any incoming work and submitting to the Senior Traffic Commissioner where required.”

