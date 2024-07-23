Stagecoach to axe dozens of north east Fife bus stops, blaming speed limits and roadworks

Stagecoach is axing dozens of bus stops on its express services through north east Fife.

The X58, X60 and X61 services will drop almost 40 stops in total between St Andrews and Leven from Monday.

The bus firm has blamed the move on increased journey times on the routes, which continue to Edinburgh city centre via Kirkcaldy.

It says this is due to a number of factors including higher volume of traffic and the introduction of 20mph zones in some areas.

Roadworks, inconsiderably parked vehicles and lack of bus priority in Fife also have an impact.

However, according to East Neuk councillor Sean Dillon, the shock decision was made without any consultation with affected communities.

And there has been very little publicity.

Mr Dillon has now posted notices at some of the bus stops that will no longer be served to ensure passengers are informed.

He has also launched a petition calling on Stagecoach to shelve their proposals.

And he is now calling on Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop to urgently intervene.

Stagecoach ‘punishing’ rural communities

Mr Dillon’s campaign, backed by The Courier, comes amid a major shake-up of Fife bus services.

The Liberal Democrat councillor fears rural communities are being unfairly targeted.

And he says older and less mobile passengers will be particularly affected by the changes to express services.

Mr Dillon states public transport in the East Neuk of Fife is already poor.

And he expressed doubt that cutting the number of stops there would have much impact on overall journey times.

“In my experience, delays to this service can be explained by congestion between the Forth Road Bridge and Edinburgh city centre,” he said.

“I have often been a passenger when it has taken over an hour to travel the 14 or so miles between these two points.

“By looking at ways to cut down the time taken on this part of the route, Stagecoach would be far more successful in reducing journey times.

“However, instead, they decided to punish rural communities where we already have poor public transport links.”

What is Stagecoach’s explanation?

Stagecoach East Scotland says the changes from next week are primarily improvements to its express service.

However, they agreed the removal of some stopping points could inconvenience some people.

A spokesperson said the busiest stops are being kept to retain a balance between having an express, limited service and maintaining access for passengers.

They insist they are “removing only those which were used infrequently, or by few, and where an alternative is just a short distance away”.

And the spokesperson added: “If in time, it is identified that a stop that we have removed is likely to become well-used we can look to add this in.

“However, we need to evaluate what impact these changes have on our reliability, so do not have plans to not be adding in any additional stops again at this time.”

Full list of express bus stops axed between St Andrews and Leven

The 95 service between St Andrews and Leven will continue to run.

But while it also serves the bus stops withdrawn from the express services, the journey takes significantly longer.

The full list of Fife express bus stops being removed between St Andrews and Leven are:

X58

St Andrews

Alexandra Place

Bridge Street

Fire Station

Lundin Links

Bowling green

Old Manor Hotel

Leven

Silverburn Park

Scoonie Golf Course

Haughgate Avenue

Maitland Street

St Andrews Parish Church

Waggon Road

Viewforth Nursery.

X60/61

St Andrews

Alexandra Place

Bridge Street

Fire Station

Pipeland Road/Lamond Drive

Warrack Street/Lamond Drive

Woodburn Terrace/Lamond Drive

Cellardyke

Police Station

March Crescent

School Road

Anstruther

The Scottish Fisheries Museum

Crichton Street

Pittenweem

Milton Place

Viewforth Place

St Monans

Elm Grove (caravan site)

Elie

Wadeslea

Primary School

Upper Largo

Simpson Institute

Lundin Links

Bowling Green

Old Manor Hotel

Leven

Silverburn Park

Scoonie Golf Course

Haughgate Avenue

Hawthorn Street

Scoonie Kirk

Viewforth Nursery

Courier campaign to protect bus services

It comes after Stagecoach implemented a raft of service cuts in Perthshire and Fife earlier this year.

It comes after Stagecoach implemented a raft of service cuts in Perthshire and Fife earlier this year.