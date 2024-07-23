Stagecoach to axe dozens of north east Fife bus stops, blaming speed limits and roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Stagecoach to axe dozens of north east Fife bus stops, blaming speed limits and roadworks

Critics say the move penalises older people and rural communities.

By Claire Warrender
A Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach is cutting several services in Fife. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Stagecoach is axing dozens of bus stops on its express services through north east Fife.

The X58, X60 and X61 services will drop almost 40 stops in total between St Andrews and Leven from Monday.

The bus firm has blamed the move on increased journey times on the routes, which continue to Edinburgh city centre via Kirkcaldy.

Councillor Sean Dillon
East Neuk and Landward councillor Sean Dillon wants Stagecoach to rethink its plans. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It says this is due to a number of factors including higher volume of traffic and the introduction of 20mph zones in some areas.

Roadworks, inconsiderably parked vehicles and lack of bus priority in Fife also have an impact.

However, according to East Neuk councillor Sean Dillon, the shock decision was made without any consultation with affected communities.

And there has been very little publicity.

Mr Dillon has now posted notices at some of the bus stops that will no longer be served to ensure passengers are informed.

He has also launched a petition calling on Stagecoach to shelve their proposals.

And he is now calling on Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop to urgently intervene.

Stagecoach ‘punishing’ rural communities

Mr Dillon’s campaign, backed by The Courier, comes amid a major shake-up of Fife bus services.

The Liberal Democrat councillor fears rural communities are being unfairly targeted.

And he says older and less mobile passengers will be particularly affected by the changes to express services.

Mr Dillon states public transport in the East Neuk of Fife is already poor.

Mr Dilllon is posting his own notices on affected Fife express bus stops. Image: Supplied by Sean Dillon.
Mr Dilllon is posting his own notices on affected Fife express bus stops. Image: Supplied by Sean Dillon.

And he expressed doubt that cutting the number of stops there would have much impact on overall journey times.

“In my experience, delays to this service can be explained by congestion between the Forth Road Bridge and Edinburgh city centre,” he said.

“I have often been a passenger when it has taken over an hour to travel the 14 or so miles between these two points.

“By looking at ways to cut down the time taken on this part of the route, Stagecoach would be far more successful in reducing journey times.

“However, instead, they decided to punish rural communities where we already have poor public transport links.”

What is Stagecoach’s explanation?

Stagecoach East Scotland says the changes from next week are primarily improvements to its express service.

However, they agreed the removal of some stopping points could inconvenience some people.

A spokesperson said the busiest stops are being kept to retain a balance between having an express, limited service and maintaining access for passengers.

A Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach wants to maintain an express, limited service. Image: DC Thomson

They insist they are “removing only those which were used infrequently, or by few, and where an alternative is just a short distance away”.

And the spokesperson added: “If in time, it is identified that a stop that we have removed is likely to become well-used we can look to add this in.

“However, we need to evaluate what impact these changes have on our reliability, so do not have plans to not be adding in any additional stops again at this time.”

Full list of express bus stops axed between St Andrews and Leven

The 95 service between St Andrews and Leven will continue to run.

But while it also serves the bus stops withdrawn from the express services, the journey takes significantly longer.

The full list of Fife express bus stops being removed between St Andrews and Leven are:

X58

St Andrews

Alexandra Place

Bridge Street

Fire Station

Lundin Links

Bowling green

Old Manor Hotel

Leven

Silverburn Park

Scoonie Golf Course

Haughgate Avenue

Maitland Street

St Andrews Parish Church

Waggon Road

Viewforth Nursery.

X60/61

St Andrews 

Alexandra Place

Bridge Street

Fire Station

Pipeland Road/Lamond Drive

Warrack Street/Lamond Drive

Woodburn Terrace/Lamond Drive

Cellardyke

Police Station

March Crescent

School Road

Anstruther

The Scottish Fisheries Museum

Crichton Street

Pittenweem

Milton Place

Viewforth Place

St Monans

Elm Grove (caravan site)

Elie

Wadeslea

Primary School

Upper Largo

Simpson Institute

Lundin Links

Bowling Green

Old Manor Hotel

Leven

Silverburn Park

Scoonie Golf Course

Haughgate Avenue

Hawthorn Street

Scoonie Kirk

Viewforth Nursery

Courier campaign to protect bus services

It comes after Stagecoach implemented a raft of service cuts in Perthshire and Fife earlier this year.

The Courier has been campaigning for adequate bus routes, particularly in rural areas. See more on our dedicated campaigns page.

More from Fife

Edinburgh High Court sign
Violent rapist ripped out 74-year-old's hair in Fife
Carpetright at Kingsway West Retail Park in Dundee.
Jobs lost as 6 Carpetright shops closing in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Calum Simpson
Childhood sweetheart of Fife murder victim opens up on agony facing their three children
Stagecoach is cutting several services in Fife. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Methil Harland & Wolff workers 'deserve every possible support' during talks over company's future
The Fish Hoose in Thornton.
Award-winning Fife fish and chip shop up for sale
Callum McWaters (23) at Tenpin in GLenrothes where he works, when he had to help a customer by administering CPR after a seizure.
Glenrothes Tenpin worker tells of moment he performed CPR on collapsed man
Cost of EV charging in Fife rises
Cost of using EV chargers in Fife set to rise
Danny Moffat
Drinker climbed on to Fife bar to 'swing his hips' while exposing himself
The Newport Restaurant.
EXCLUSIVE: Newport guests criticise handling of refunds after restaurant closure
5
Eilish McColgan.
List of Dundee, Perthshire and Fife athletes going for glory at Olympic Games

Conversation