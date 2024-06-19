Several Fife bus services to be withdrawn in Stagecoach shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Several Fife bus services to be withdrawn in Stagecoach shake-up

The proposed changes will also see some routes replaced altogether.

By Andrew Robson
Stagecoach has released proposed Service changes in Fife.
Stagecoach have released the proposed timetable changes. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Several bus services are set to be withdrawn in Fife as Stagecoach East Scotland announces a major shake-up of its services.

The bus company has announced proposed changes to local services from August 19.

Some services will be withdrawn due to low usage while several other routes will be changed.

Stagecoach also says there will be “significant changes” to the Dunfermline network to cater for the new Duloch Learning Campus.

List of bus services set to be withdrawn in Fife

The bus services set to be withdrawn altogether or in part are as follows:

  • Service 30 (Glenrothes bus station to Woodside) will be withdrawn due to low usage and ongoing access issues along the route.
  • Service 40 (Glenrothes bus station to Glenrothes Asda) will be withdrawn due to low usage.
  • Service 93/93A (Morrisons to St Andrews bus station) will be withdrawn due to low usage.
  • Service AZ1 (Halbeath Park and Ride to Dunfermline bus station) will be withdrawn however services 1, 1A, 5 and certain journeys on the 19 will serve the site.
  • Service 7D (Kelty to Dalgety Bay or North Queensferry) will be withdrawn from sections of the route to/from North Queensferry railway station and Kelty Main Street north of Keltyhill Road to improve reliability.
  • Service 8/8A (Dunfermline to Alloa or Culross) will be withdrawn west of Culross except for late-night journey to Kincardine and Sunday service to Alloa. However, the new X22 service which starts on July 29 will maintain the link between Dunfermline and Alloa and extends to Stirling.
  • Service 33 (Kirkcaldy bus station to Dunfermline bus station) will be withdrawn from Hill of Beath. Extra evening journeys will be added between Kirkcaldy and Halbeath, which are tendered by Fife Council.

Other changes to Stagecoach bus services in Fife

Some Fife bus routes will also be given a different service number as part of the changes.

The operator is planning to add new services between Ferrytoll and Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline and Stirling, and Newburgh and Perth.

Full details of the proposed changes can be found on the Stagecoach website.

Stagecoach says locals can give feedback on the planned bus changes until June 30.

The move comes after changes to Stagecoach services in both Perthshire and Angus.

  • Are you affected by the proposed changes? Leave a comment below or email livenews@thecourier.co.uk

