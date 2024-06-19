Several Fife bus services to be withdrawn in Stagecoach shake-up

Several bus services are set to be withdrawn in Fife as Stagecoach East Scotland announces a major shake-up of its services.

The bus company has announced proposed changes to local services from August 19.

Some services will be withdrawn due to low usage while several other routes will be changed.

Stagecoach also says there will be “significant changes” to the Dunfermline network to cater for the new Duloch Learning Campus.

List of bus services set to be withdrawn in Fife

The bus services set to be withdrawn altogether or in part are as follows:

Service 30 (Glenrothes bus station to Woodside) will be withdrawn due to low usage and ongoing access issues along the route.

Service 40 (Glenrothes bus station to Glenrothes Asda) will be withdrawn due to low usage.

Service 93/93A (Morrisons to St Andrews bus station) will be withdrawn due to low usage.

Service AZ1 (Halbeath Park and Ride to Dunfermline bus station) will be withdrawn however services 1, 1A, 5 and certain journeys on the 19 will serve the site.

Service 7D (Kelty to Dalgety Bay or North Queensferry) will be withdrawn from sections of the route to/from North Queensferry railway station and Kelty Main Street north of Keltyhill Road to improve reliability.

Service 8/8A (Dunfermline to Alloa or Culross) will be withdrawn west of Culross except for late-night journey to Kincardine and Sunday service to Alloa. However, the new X22 service which starts on July 29 will maintain the link between Dunfermline and Alloa and extends to Stirling.

Service 33 (Kirkcaldy bus station to Dunfermline bus station) will be withdrawn from Hill of Beath. Extra evening journeys will be added between Kirkcaldy and Halbeath, which are tendered by Fife Council.

Other changes to Stagecoach bus services in Fife

Some Fife bus routes will also be given a different service number as part of the changes.

The operator is planning to add new services between Ferrytoll and Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline and Stirling, and Newburgh and Perth.

Full details of the proposed changes can be found on the Stagecoach website.

Stagecoach says locals can give feedback on the planned bus changes until June 30.

The move comes after changes to Stagecoach services in both Perthshire and Angus.