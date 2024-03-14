Angus bus routes set for shake up as Stagecoach reveals new timetable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus bus routes set for shake up as Stagecoach reveals new timetable

Plans published by the council this week reveal the bus operator is set to make sweeping changes to services across the area.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
A Stagecoach logo.
Stagecoach is proposing a shake-up of buses across Angus. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Bus routes across Angus are set for a shake up as Stagecoach unveils plans for timetable changes.

The new timetable includes plans to scale back the number 30 service, which will be replaced with a new route between Arbroath Bus Station and Warddykes.

In its place, a number 40 service will run between Stracathro Hospital and Arbroath.

The number 40 will also replace the Montrose serving number 47, which is set to be scrapped under the plans.

However, the 47A and 47B services will remain unchanged.

The proposed changes come into effect from April 29.

What other changes are in the pipeline?

Other timetabling changes include:

  • Service 21
    Service will be reduced resulting in slightly fewer buses to the Forfar Community Campus.
  • Service 22
    Reduced service on weekends.
  • Service 30
    Route severely slashed and will only run for 15 minutes from Arbroath Bus Station to Brechin Place.
  • Service 39
    Increase of frequency between Arbroath and Dundee to up to every 30 minutes to partly replace service X7 between Arbroath and Ninewells.
  • Service X7
    Service between Dundee – Ninewells and Perth withdrawn.

A full list of all the changes residents can be found here.

Stagecoach under fire for controversial changes

The Angus timetable shake up comes as Stagecoach are under fire for proposed cuts to services in Perth and Kinross.

The bus company’s proposals would see areas like the Carse of Gowrie left without a commercial bus service while Bertha Park primary pupils would struggle to get to school.

This has prompted a public outcry and led to politicians – including former deputy First Minister John Swinney – writing to Stagecoach urging them to rethink their plans.

