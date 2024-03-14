Angus bus routes set for shake up as Stagecoach reveals new timetable

Bus routes across Angus are set for a shake up as Stagecoach unveils plans for timetable changes.

Plans published by the council this week reveal the bus operator is set to make sweeping changes to services across the area.

The new timetable includes plans to scale back the number 30 service, which will be replaced with a new route between Arbroath Bus Station and Warddykes.

In its place, a number 40 service will run between Stracathro Hospital and Arbroath.

The number 40 will also replace the Montrose serving number 47, which is set to be scrapped under the plans.

However, the 47A and 47B services will remain unchanged.

The proposed changes come into effect from April 29.

What other changes are in the pipeline?

Other timetabling changes include:

Service 21

Service will be reduced resulting in slightly fewer buses to the Forfar Community Campus.

Reduced service on weekends.

Route severely slashed and will only run for 15 minutes from Arbroath Bus Station to Brechin Place.

Increase of frequency between Arbroath and Dundee to up to every 30 minutes to partly replace service X7 between Arbroath and Ninewells.

Service between Dundee – Ninewells and Perth withdrawn.

A full list of all the changes residents can be found here.

Stagecoach under fire for controversial changes

The Angus timetable shake up comes as Stagecoach are under fire for proposed cuts to services in Perth and Kinross.

The bus company’s proposals would see areas like the Carse of Gowrie left without a commercial bus service while Bertha Park primary pupils would struggle to get to school.

This has prompted a public outcry and led to politicians – including former deputy First Minister John Swinney – writing to Stagecoach urging them to rethink their plans.