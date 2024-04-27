Ask A Local: An insider’s guide to five great things about Montrose

Robina Addison’s life has presented ample scope to sing the praises of Montrose.

And not once has the principal of the Gordon School of Dancing missed a step in making every opportunity count.

Whether it be on the streets of Montrose’s French twin town Luzarches, the sparkling sands of Trinidad with her Highland Dancers, or in the presence of royalty as a Deputy Lieutenant for Angus over 15 years.

She was described as the “beating heart of Montrose” when she retired from the Lieutenancy role in 2023.

So Robina was delighted to bang the drum for an Angus burgh rich in beauty, culture and community spirit.

1. The Mid Links

Montrose is steeped in history.

But it is also at the vanguard of new industries through the likes of pharmaceutical giant GSK and the burgeoning offshore renewables sector for which Montrose Port is becoming a key hub.

And the Mid Links originally separated the long High Street from the later industrial areas and the coast beyond.

At its west is Montrose Academy under the school’s famous golden dome.

“The Mid Links is such a beautiful place,” she says.

“It’s so peaceful and then close by you have the areas leading to the town centre, like the Kirkie Steps which is just stunning when the crocuses are out.

“And all the way along past the Mid Links is the Curlie Pond. I remember skating there as a little girl.”

2. Butterfly Park

“The Butterfly Park is part of the Mid Links but is so special it really deserves to be singled out,” Robina adds.

Nestled among the children’s play equipment there is the butterfly bench remembering Montrose girl Adana Forsyth.

The courageous youngster lost her battle against the devastating skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB) in 2008 at the age of just 10.

Robina led the fundraising for the special bench and organised the Over The Rainbow event for its unveiling in 2009.

“I have never met a kid who inspired others as much as Adana did,” said Robina.

“She suffered from the minute she was born, yet she was such an amazing little girl.

“It was horrible weather the day before the event and on the morning of it, then the sun shone and we knew she was looking down on Montrose.”

3. The Marquis and others

Robina chaired the Marquis of Montrose Society which unveiled a Castle Place statue of the 17th century nobleman and soldier James Graham in 2000.

“We are very proud of that statue, and all the others the town has.

“There is the High Street statue of Joseph Hume, who was born in Montrose.

“And we have William Lamb figures including those at the harbour and Traill Drive. Norwegian sea dog Bamse is another great talking point.

“Montrose has the greatest number of public statues in Angus and it has a sculpture trail for visitors to enjoy.

4. High Street and highways

“Montrose High Street is facing the same challenges as others but I have so many special memories of it,” says Robina.

“In 1995 we had it closed for the very first time for the signing of our twinning charter with the French town of Luzarches. That was a wonderful occasion.”

Since then it’s hosted huge public events like MoFest and the annual Santa Claus in Montrose event.

Robina adds: “Another thing I really love about Montrose are the views of the town you get approaching it in every direction.

“Whether it’s coming down Rossie Braes on the road from Arbroath, looking across the Basin on the road from Brechin or Forfar, or from the north at the top of Hillside it is just beautiful to see.”

5. Montrose’s young ambassadors

“The Gordon School of Dancing celebrates 60 years next year and in that time I have been fortunate to teach so many amazing young people,” adds Robina.

“We’ve been to 17 countries, including America, Canada, China and across Europe.

“I’m now teaching the grandchildren of some of my original pupils.

“All of them have been amazing ambassadors for their town.”

Her time as a Deputy Lieutenant also revealed the dedication and drive of young folk in a variety of fields including the cadet forces.

“Things are very different now and youngsters are so clued up on technology.

“I’m old school when it comes to manners. I am always so proud when you take kids away because they present such a good impression of Montrose.”