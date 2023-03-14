Royal Navy Paul’s pride in final home town visit aboard HMS Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Navy Paul’s pride in final home town visit aboard HMS Montrose

By Graham Brown
March 14 2023, 12.52pm
HMS Montrose CO Commander Claire Thompson and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers led a tribute to Second World War sea dog Bamse. Image: Royal Navy
HMS Montrose CO Commander Claire Thompson and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers led a tribute to Second World War sea dog Bamse. Image: Royal Navy

Home-town sailor Paul Linford has revealed his pride of being aboard HMS Montrose on the ship’s final visit to her namesake port.

The Type 23 frigate is being decommissioned after 30 years of Royal Navy service.

But she came alongside at Montrose over the weekend to give more than 5,000 visitors the final chance to step aboard.

The ship has been a regular visitor to Angus down the years.

And none were more excited than the family of Leading Seaman Linford to see round the ‘office’ in which he’s travelled across the globe.

Family event

Paul welcomed his sister Sarah, brother-in-law, Lewis, and nephew, Ruairidh, on board.

“My nephew asks quite a lot what it’s like on HMS Montrose so it was fantastic to be able to show him first-hand where I work.

HMS Montrose final Angus visit
Leading Seaman Paul Linford was proud to be back home on HMS Montrose. Image: Royal Navy

“It was also great to catch-up with some of my friends in Montrose and introduce them to those friends I have made in the Royal Navy.

“I’ve wanted to be in the Navy since I was in first year at High School, around 12 years old.

“To be able to return to Montrose onboard HMS Montrose has been a privilege.

“The support which the town has given us has been really quite special.”

Montrose CO Commander Claire Thompson said the affection of locals for the vessel had been evident across the past few days.

Thousands toured the frigate on her final visit to Angus. Image: Royal Navy

“I can’t think that there could have been a better final port visit for our ship,” she said.

“HMS Montrose has been part of the Royal Navy for over 30 years and for her to end her time here at Montrose has been amazing.

“We have been spoiled by the affection we received from the town of Montrose.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support.”

HMS Montrose crew members pose for a pic. Image: Royal Navy

Bamse tribute

Commander Thompson and crew members laid a wreath at the statue of famous sea dog Bamse.

The St Bernard served on Norwegian coastal patrol ship Thorodd which was stationed at Montrose during the Second World War and became a much-loved sight in the town as well as a symbol of Norwegian freedom.

HMS Montrose passes Scurdie Ness lighthouse on her way into port. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Duke-class Montrose has spent four years on operations in the Middle East.

In that time the frigate made ten drug busts totalling 16 tonnes of illegal narcotics and seized illegal shipments of missiles and cruise missile engines.

Scottish shipyards have orders to build 13 Royal Navy frigates, with five Type 31 vessels – due to replace the Type 23s – being built by Babcock at Rosyth.

