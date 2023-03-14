Royal Navy Paul’s pride in final home town visit aboard HMS Montrose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Home-town sailor Paul Linford has revealed his pride of being aboard HMS Montrose on the ship’s final visit to her namesake port.

The Type 23 frigate is being decommissioned after 30 years of Royal Navy service.

But she came alongside at Montrose over the weekend to give more than 5,000 visitors the final chance to step aboard.

The ship has been a regular visitor to Angus down the years.

And none were more excited than the family of Leading Seaman Linford to see round the ‘office’ in which he’s travelled across the globe.

Family event

Paul welcomed his sister Sarah, brother-in-law, Lewis, and nephew, Ruairidh, on board.

“My nephew asks quite a lot what it’s like on HMS Montrose so it was fantastic to be able to show him first-hand where I work.

“It was also great to catch-up with some of my friends in Montrose and introduce them to those friends I have made in the Royal Navy.

“I’ve wanted to be in the Navy since I was in first year at High School, around 12 years old.

“To be able to return to Montrose onboard HMS Montrose has been a privilege.

“The support which the town has given us has been really quite special.”

Montrose CO Commander Claire Thompson said the affection of locals for the vessel had been evident across the past few days.

“I can’t think that there could have been a better final port visit for our ship,” she said.

“HMS Montrose has been part of the Royal Navy for over 30 years and for her to end her time here at Montrose has been amazing.

“We have been spoiled by the affection we received from the town of Montrose.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support.”

Bamse tribute

Commander Thompson and crew members laid a wreath at the statue of famous sea dog Bamse.

The St Bernard served on Norwegian coastal patrol ship Thorodd which was stationed at Montrose during the Second World War and became a much-loved sight in the town as well as a symbol of Norwegian freedom.

Duke-class Montrose has spent four years on operations in the Middle East.

In that time the frigate made ten drug busts totalling 16 tonnes of illegal narcotics and seized illegal shipments of missiles and cruise missile engines.

Scottish shipyards have orders to build 13 Royal Navy frigates, with five Type 31 vessels – due to replace the Type 23s – being built by Babcock at Rosyth.