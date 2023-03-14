ANOTHER snow and ice warning issued for Perthshire and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

ANOTHER snow and ice warning issued for Perthshire and Angus

By Ben MacDonald
March 14 2023, 1.58pm
Snow is expected to fall across Perth tomorrow. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Snow is expected to fall across Perth tomorrow. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Another weather warning has been issued for snow and ice in parts of Tayside this week, the latest in a string of alerts.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.

It covers swathes of Perth and Kinross as well as Angus and the outskirts of Dundee and Fife.

Starting at 4pm on Wednesday, the warning will run until 4am on Thursday.

Temperatures are set to drop to as low as 0°C in parts of Perthshire.

Some areas affected could see several centimetres of snow, despite avoiding the worst of the wintry weather in recent weeks.

Latest snow warning for Perthshire and Angus

Forecasters say roads and railways are likely to be affected by the weather, with disruption likely to be caused on transport routes covering higher ground.

Delays are also expected on bus and rail services.

The new warning comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Tayside and Fife on Monday and Tuesday.

That alert followed several other warnings since the start of March.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Dundee racing star Finlay Hutchison.
Dundee racing star caught speeding down Perth street
Ian Ballie with daughter Ruby. Image: Ian Ballie.
Perth EE worker overcomes drink and drug addictions to become 'community hero'
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
2
South Methven Street in Perth.
Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital
Snow in Dundee
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
Only one of five fines issued by the council over the last 12 months has been paid. Image: Steve MacDougall
Only ONE dog fouling fine paid in Perth in last year
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous Driving trial Picture shows; Kane McDonald and Dylan Adams. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 10/03/2023
Dundee men lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
Brucefield Road in Blairgowrie. Inage: Google Street View.
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Members of the Antonine Guard who celebrate Scotland’s Roman past at Ardoch fort, Braco. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Could Blairgowrie have become the Roman capital of Scotland?
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Gray O'Brien feature, Perth Theatre Picture shows; Gray O'Brien in Educating Rita. Perth Theatre. Supplied by Image: Colin Hattersley Date; 20/02/2023
Ex-Corrie villain Gray O'Brien to trade terror for tweed in Perth Theatre's Educating Rita

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
4
Kirriemuir's award-winning Gateway to the Glens Museum is under threat. Image: Angus Alive
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums being offloaded in Angus Alive bid to survive
5
Dundee racing star Finlay Hutchison.
Dundee racing star caught speeding down Perth street
6
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
7
Ian Ballie with daughter Ruby. Image: Ian Ballie.
Perth EE worker overcomes drink and drug addictions to become ‘community hero’
8
The new EV charging hub in Dundee.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle – Dundee EV hub shows…
7
9
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
2
10
Council tax in Dundee is higher than most areas in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock/DCThomson.
Dundee households paying one of highest council tax bills in Scotland
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
HMS Montrose CO Commander Claire Thompson and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers led a tribute to Second World War sea dog Bamse. Image: Royal Navy
Royal Navy Paul's pride in final home town visit aboard HMS Montrose
Logan Summers.
Snapchat predator who abused child behind Dundee supermarket is locked up
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr (left) and on-loan midfielder Barry Maguire. Images: SNS.
Dundee team news ahead of crunch Championship double-header as Dee return 'refreshed' from break
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
Lomond Hills Hotel exterior.
COURIER OPINION: Lomond Hills Hotel closure shows how firms are at risk - and…
Gary Robinson,
Police appeal to find missing Rosyth man
A for sale sign outside a home with a line graph showing house prices in Scotland
House price tracker: What are the average house prices in your area?
Dundee travel to Partick Thistle this weekend. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: It's up to Dundee to show they can win this league -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented