ANOTHER snow and ice warning issued for Perthshire and Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another weather warning has been issued for snow and ice in parts of Tayside this week, the latest in a string of alerts.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.

It covers swathes of Perth and Kinross as well as Angus and the outskirts of Dundee and Fife.

Starting at 4pm on Wednesday, the warning will run until 4am on Thursday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across parts of northern England and Scotland

Wednesday 1600 – Thursday 0400 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/JyZQt9vOix — Met Office (@metoffice) March 14, 2023

Temperatures are set to drop to as low as 0°C in parts of Perthshire.

Some areas affected could see several centimetres of snow, despite avoiding the worst of the wintry weather in recent weeks.

Latest snow warning for Perthshire and Angus

Forecasters say roads and railways are likely to be affected by the weather, with disruption likely to be caused on transport routes covering higher ground.

Delays are also expected on bus and rail services.

The new warning comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Tayside and Fife on Monday and Tuesday.

That alert followed several other warnings since the start of March.