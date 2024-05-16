Siberian eagle owl with five-foot wingspan at large in Blairgowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Siberian eagle owl with five-foot wingspan at large in Blairgowrie

The young female owl, which stands two foot tall, has gone missing.

By Neil Henderson
The Siberian eagle owl has gone missing in Blairgowrie.
The Siberian eagle owl has gone missing in Blairgowrie. Image: Alex Matossian/ DC Thomson

Locals in Blairgowrie are being asked to be on the lookout after a Siberian eagle owl took flight from her owner’s home.

The impressive-looking female, which stands around two foot tall and boasts a five-foot wide wingspan, has been missing since Tuesday evening.

Owner Alex Matossian said the missing bird is likely to still be in or around the Golf Course Road area of Blairgowrie.

He’s now made an appeal for anyone who may spot his errant pet to contact him immediately.

Missing owl stands two feet tall and has a huge five-foot wingspan

The young bird is just 12 months old and was acquired by Alex from a friend who could no longer keep her as a pet.

Because of the bird’s tender age he fears the longer she remains at large the more chance it has of coming to harm.

“She’s only very young in terms of a Siberian eagle owl, which is a subspecies of the Eurasian eagle owl, so I can’t really be sure how well she will cope in the wild,” said Alex.

“She hasn’t had any experience of hunting for prey so it is a worry while she’s out there.”

Alex thinks the owl took flight sometime late on Tuesday evening after being fed.

“She was fine when I fed her on Tuesday evening and only realised she had gone missing once I returned home from working in Edinburgh on Wednesday,” he said.

“I’m now hoping that people in and around the Golf Course Road area of Blairgowrie might spot her.

“She is a striking creamy light fawn colour with brown markings and has orange eyes.

“She also has a very large five-foot wingspan.

“I’d advise people that the owl is also twice the weight of a buzzard and much lighter in colour.”

The female owl went missing in the Golf Course Road area of Blairgowrie

As its name suggests, it is found in western Siberia, making it the most northerly distributed of all the Eurasian eagle owl subspecies.

It is one of the largest species of owl with the female of the species having a lifespan of around 30 to 40 years.

Alex hopes the public will help him bring the bird back to safety but is urging people not to try and feed her.

He said: “The two things I’d ask is that the public only report possible sightings in the immediate area around Golf Course Road just now to save confusion.

“Most important is that they don’t try to feed the bird as that is likely to cause her more harm than good.”

Anyone who thinks they have made a sighting is urged to contact Alex without delay.

