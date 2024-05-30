Two charged with drug offences after police stop vehicle in Perth

A man, 27, and a woman, 38, have been charged with drug offences after police stopped a vehicle in Perth.

It was halted on Chalrieff Road at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, May 29.

Multiple police vehicles are believed to have attended the scene near Perth Crematorium.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30pm on Wednesday, May 29, a vehicle was stopped on Crieff Road, Perth.

“A 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”