Home News Perth & Kinross

Two charged with drug offences after police stop vehicle in Perth

Multiple police vehicles are believed to have attended the scene.

By Kieran Webster
Crieff Road in Perth
Crieff Road in Perth. Image: Google Street View

A man, 27, and a woman, 38, have been charged with drug offences after police stopped a vehicle in Perth.

It was halted on Chalrieff Road at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, May 29.

Multiple police vehicles are believed to have attended the scene near Perth Crematorium.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30pm on Wednesday, May 29, a vehicle was stopped on Crieff Road, Perth.

“A 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

