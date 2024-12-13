340 Perth homes approved despite ‘racism’ fears from nearby Traveller site

Councillors have agreed plans for 340 new homes on the edge of Perth, despite warnings they could lead to “racism and discrimination” against residents at the nearby Double Dykes Gypsy Traveller site.

Barratt won approval to build 292 houses and 48 flats, with sports pitches and a pavilion, at Ruthvenfield this week.

The housebuilder is taking over from the collapsed Stewart Milne Group, which received planning permission for the site in 2021.

Barratt needed councillors to approve a number of amendments to the previous plans to reflect its own house types.

And Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee agreed to the changes this week.

However, there were 25 objections to the planning application.

And a number raised concerns about the impact on the Double Dykes Gypsy Traveller site.

‘Insufficient consultation with Double Dykes community’

Objectors said the development would lead to traffic, noise and pollution.

And they were unhappy that Double Dykes residents had not been told about the proposals.

One wrote: “It is particularly concerning that there has been insufficient consultation with the Gypsy Traveller community living at Double Dykes.

“Given the potential impact on our homes and way of life, it is essential that our views and concerns are taken fully into account.”

Another said: “The lack of meaningful engagement with our community is a serious oversight and violates our rights to be consulted and to have our cultural and social identity respected.”

The letter goes on: “At a time when social cohesion and racism is increasing, there are fears that the community of Double Dykes could be subjected to racism and discrimination due to the close proximity of the development.”

Asked about the concerns, planning officers said widespread consultation had taken place ahead of the original Stewart Milne Homes application.

And they told the committee there was no requirement to repeat the process since the current application is making only minor changes to the 340 homes that had already been approved.

Planners had recommended the committee approve the application and members did so unanimously.

One in four Barratt homes will be affordable

The project is part of the wider Almond Valley project, which could eventually result in 1,500 homes around Ruthvenfield and Huntingtowerfield on the north-west edge of Perth.

Stewart Milne Group won planning permission for the site in 2021.

But the Aberdeen-based housebuilder went into administration in January this year, leaving unfinished developments and hundreds out of work.

The 340 Barratt homes will range from one-bedroom cottage flats to four-bedroom houses.

A quarter will be affordable homes.

The Double Dykes site is also in line for major works, following the collapse of its original contractor.

All of the chalets at the Ruthvenfield site are being replaced in a £6.5m upgrade.

Stirling-based Ogilvie Construction has taken over the project after Hadden Construction collapsed with debts of £10m.