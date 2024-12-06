340 new Perth homes planned for failed Stewart Milne housing site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
340 new Perth homes planned for failed Stewart Milne housing site

Barratt wants to build on the Almond Valley land near Huntingtower which the Stewart Milne Group targeted before going into administration.

By Morag Lindsay
artist imporession of new build houses with trees and green spaces
Early designs for the Almond Valley housing development at Huntingtowerfield, near Perth. Image: Savills.

A second housebuilder is hoping to pick up where the collapsed Stewart Milne Group left off on the edge of Perth.

Barratt is seeking planning permission for 340 homes, with shops and a sports pavilion near Huntingtower.

The project is part of the much-bigger Almond Valley project, which could eventually provide 1,500 homes to the west of Perth.

Stewart Milne Group won planning permission for the site in 2021.

But the Aberdeen-based housebuilder went into administration in January this year, leaving unfinished developments and hundreds out of work.

Barratt is now looking to take on the Almond Valley housing.

Stewart Milne Homes flag
The Almond Valley homes were among the casualties of the Stewart Milne Group’s collapse. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The previous planning permission remains in place.

But Barratt is looking to make a number of changes.

And Perth and Kinross Council planners are recommending councillors approve an application from the company.

A report to next Wednesday’s planning and placemaking committee says: “The developer for the previously approved permission was Stewart Milne Group.

“Barratt has since sought to acquire the site, thereby requiring some amendments
to the previous approval to reflect the different house types now proposed, alongside some other relatively minor changes to the layout.”

Perth and Kinross Council rejected Almond Valley plans three times

The 340 homes in the Barratt proposal will range from one-bedroom cottage flats to four-bedroom houses.

Most, 255, will be for sale and 85 will be affordable homes.

Architect drawing of two storey detached house
An example of the proposed Barratt house types. Image: Perth and Kinross Council/EMA Architects.

The application also includes 28 garages, three retail units, sports pitches and a changing pavilion next to the River Almond.

And it sets out plans for new roads and pedestrian routes, including a connection to the recently constructed A9/A85 link road.

There are 25 objections to the application, including from Methven and District Community Council.

Critics raise concerns about traffic and road safety, as well as flood risk and the impact on wildlife and biodiversity.

But planners say the scheme should go ahead.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the plans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Their report to the committee says the Barratt scheme is “substantially similar” to the Stewart Milne design.

The Almond Valley masterplan was finally submitted to Perth and Kinross Council in 2019 after a 20-year planning battle.

The process included a public inquiry, and three separate rejections by the council in 2004, 2011 and 2016.

In October, The Courier revealed Fife housebuilder Muir Homes had struck a deal with administrators to complete the partially finished Stewart Milne development at Hunter’s Meadow in Auchterarder.

