New owners outline investment plans for Dunblane Hydro hotel

Dunblane’s famous Hydro hotel is set to be restored to its former glory following its acquisition by a top Scottish hotel group.

The Courier can reveal Apex Hotels bought the 200-bedroom Victorian property in the centre of Dunblane last week.

Apex – which has luxury hotels in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Old Meldrum and Pitlochry – paid an undisclosed “multi-million-pound” sum for the Perthshire hotel.

The hotel group now plans to embark on an extensive renovation project to “breathe new life” into the four-star establishment, which is a popular wedding venue.

New Hydro owners plan phased refurbishment project

Apex chief executive officer Angela Vickers said: “We want to preserve the beautiful Victorian building and restore it to its former glory – to breathe new life into it without losing sight of its roots.

“It is a wonderful hotel with both history and presence and is in a great location – with quick access to the central belt and the Highlands.

“It is early days but we plan to undertake a phased refurbishment project to ensure the busy hotel does not need to close. This will include room and public area refurbishments.

“We will also be carrying out building infrastructure work, including roof upgrading.”

Popular events from the past will be reimagined

She added: “We have been looking back at the amazing history of the building and the many events it once hosted, in particular its Scottish ceilidh evenings, and hope to be able to reintroduce some of these in the coming years.”

In a first for Apex, the hotel will continue to run as a Doubletree by Hilton resort. Hilton will continue to operate the hotel, with Apex as the owners.

Angela explained: “The acquisition of the DoubleTree by Hilton Dunblane Hydro is our first hotel operating as non-Apex hotel and demonstrates our strategy to continue to grow and diversify our portfolio.

“The Hilton brand aligns with our passion for offering consistently high standards of service to both business and leisure guests.”

Dunblane Hydro history

Built in 1878 as a health spa resort – then known as The Dunblane Hydropathic Establishment – Dunblane Hydro was once one of Scotland’s most popular country retreats and its grand balls became legendary.

Repurposed as a military hospital during the First World War and a boarding school for evacuated girls during the Second World War, it was bought by hotelier Sir Rio Stakis in 1962 and its popularity again surged.

In 2008, following a period of several owners – including the Hilton Group – the hotel was purchased by the Ability Group officially launched as a DoubleTree by Hilton venue.

It underwent a £12m refurbishment and award-winning celebrity chef Nick Nairn was invited to launch his flagship restaurant at the hotel, The Kailyard by Nick Nairn.