New owners outline investment plans for Dunblane Hydro hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

New owners outline investment plans for Dunblane Hydro hotel

The 200-bedroom Victorian property has changed hands in a multi-million-pound deal.

By Kirsten Johnson
Dunblane Hydro has been sold to Apex for an undisclosed 'multimillion pound' sum. Image: Steve Lindridge/PA Archive/PA Images.
Dunblane Hydro has been sold to Apex for an undisclosed 'multimillion pound' sum. Image: Steve Lindridge/PA Archive/PA Images.

Dunblane’s famous Hydro hotel is set to be restored to its former glory following its acquisition by a top Scottish hotel group.

The Courier can reveal Apex Hotels bought the 200-bedroom Victorian property in the centre of Dunblane last week.

Apex – which has luxury hotels in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Old Meldrum and Pitlochry – paid an undisclosed “multi-million-pound” sum for the Perthshire hotel.

The hotel group now plans to embark on an extensive renovation project to “breathe new life” into the four-star establishment, which is a popular wedding venue.

New Hydro owners plan phased refurbishment project

Apex chief executive officer Angela Vickers said: “We want to preserve the beautiful Victorian building and restore it to its former glory – to breathe new life into it without losing sight of its roots.

“It is a wonderful hotel with both history and presence and is in a great location – with quick access to the central belt and the Highlands.

Apex Hotels chief executive Angela Vickers
Apex Hotels chief executive Angela Vickers revealed the group has big plans for their newest hotel. Image: Apex Hotels

“It is early days but we plan to undertake a phased refurbishment project to ensure the busy hotel does not need to close. This will include room and public area refurbishments.

“We will also be carrying out building infrastructure work, including roof upgrading.”

Popular events from the past will be reimagined

She added: “We have been looking back at the amazing history of the building and the many events it once hosted, in particular its Scottish ceilidh evenings, and hope to be able to reintroduce some of these in the coming years.”

In a first for Apex, the hotel will continue to run as a Doubletree by Hilton resort. Hilton will continue to operate the hotel, with Apex as the owners.

Angela explained: “The acquisition of the DoubleTree by Hilton Dunblane Hydro is our first hotel operating as non-Apex hotel and demonstrates our strategy to continue to grow and diversify our portfolio.

“The Hilton brand aligns with our passion for offering consistently high standards of service to both business and leisure guests.”

Dunblane Hydro history

Built in 1878 as a health spa resort – then known as The Dunblane Hydropathic Establishment – Dunblane Hydro was once one of Scotland’s most popular country retreats and its grand balls became legendary.

Repurposed as a military hospital during the First World War and a boarding school for evacuated girls during the Second World War, it was bought by hotelier Sir Rio Stakis in 1962 and its popularity again surged.

Dunblane Hydro on a misty day in November 1950.
Dunblane Hydro on a misty day in November 1950. Image: DCT Traces Through Time.

In 2008, following a period of several owners – including the Hilton Group – the hotel was purchased by the Ability Group officially launched as a DoubleTree by Hilton venue.

It underwent a £12m refurbishment and award-winning celebrity chef Nick Nairn was invited to launch his flagship restaurant at the hotel, The Kailyard by Nick Nairn.

More from Business

Alan Duncan, InterMoor director, with some of the chain that his business deals with, at Montrose Port. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mooring specialist strengthens links with Montrose Port
RTS Forestry headquarters in Crieff. Image: Google Maps
Boss of Crieff firm on decision to sell business with 50 staff
Graham Bucknall , director of The TBC hospitality group. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Fife pub boss slams 'pathetically low' hospitality rates relief
The Courier has been given a look inside the major city centre development for BT. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Inside new BT office building for 1,000 Dundee staff
5
Max Biret and the SGN team celebrate the completion of the H100 Fife hydrogen pipeline. Levenmouth. Image: SGN
£32 million hydrogen pipeline is world first for Fife
Ravensby Glass chairman Nicholas Cunningham.
Ravensby Glass: All jobs at risk as Dundee manufacturer faces closure
University of Dundee Life Sciences building on Old Hawkhill.
Dundee University made £40m windfall thanks to artificial intelligence company
Glenshee Ski Centre managing director David Farquharson. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Glenshee boss says fickle weather and lack of funding won't dampen upcoming ski season
Inside the new Dundee accident repair centre operated by FMG Repair Services.
New Dundee accident repair centre as Perth bodyshop closes
Brassica
Council looking to quadruple rent at Dundee Waterfront site of failed restaurant
11

Conversation