5 great things to do if you’re spending a day in St Andrews

So you’re visiting St Andrews for a day, and you want to decide which things to do.

But where do you start?

It may be small, but the coastal Fife town is rich in historic gems, unique shopportunities, and upscale eateries – not to mention it’s the home of golf.

There’s no way to cover everything the town has to offer in just one trip.

But I’ve done the legwork for you, and found the very best of the town’s fun things to do.

So forget the FOMO and follow these tips for a guaranteed great day out.

1. Golf Courses

As the renowned “home of golf” – a game brought to the town by Dutch pilgrims back in the day – it’s no surprise that the seven courses of St Andrews’ Links attract more than 150,000 golfers every year from around the world.

Featuring the iconic Swilcan Bridge (it’s bigger in real life than it looks on TV), the Old Course is most in demand.

But even if you haven’t booked a tee time months (yes, months) in advance, you may still be able to play those famous fairways.

St Andrews Links

St Andrews Links operate a traditional ballot system for the Old Course, and single players can also register their interest the days leading up to their visit, with any short-notice cancellations allowing them to slot in.

Alternatively, if you’re dying to geek out over golf without taking a swing yourself, local historian and walking tour guide Richard Falconer offers a whistle-stop 90-minute tour of the Old Course, chock full of fun facts and photo opps, for just £15 a head.

This is perfect for solo travellers looking to find their feet, or for groups with varying degrees of golfing enthusiasm. Even I – a total golfing novice – was able to keep up, while the devoted fans of the group were enthralled.

Top tip: The nine-hole Balgove Course at St Andrews Links caters to beginners and families, and generally doesn’t require advance booking, making it perfect for a spontaneous, on-the-day taster of the home of golf.

2. St Andrews Castle

As far as I’m concerned, St Andrews Castle is a must-visit for those looking to immerse themselves in the bloody history of the town (or snap the most dramatic photos).

Tucked away into the coastline, it may not grab your eye like the sky-scraping cathedral or St Rule’s Tower.

But in my opinion, it’s more fun to explore.

Entering through the visitor centre, friendly staff are on hand to point you in the right directed for your self-guided tour.

You’ll start by passing through the superb gift shop. Honestly, it’s worth a visit here just to collect your souvenirs.

A vibrant walk-through diorama brings the history of the castle to life, with all the main players introduced and their gory deeds detailed.

Then on to the ruin itself.

This is a proper castle, complete with drawbridge, dungeons – the whole shebang. You’ll wish you were wearing a crown or a ballgown to match the drama of it.

It took me just over an hour to explore all the nooks and crannies, climbing up and down different levels with some breath-taking views of the sea.

On my visit, the old mine and counter-mine – a fascinating remnant of tactical combat during one of the castle’s sieges – was closed. I’ll definitely be returning to have a nosy down there.

And maybe I’ll bring a picnic and a book – the castle ruins are a peaceful place to while away some time on a sunny day.

Top tip: If you’re a St Andrews resident, provide your address on entry and get into the castle for free.

3. St Andrews Aquarium

I’ll be honest – I hadn’t been to the St Andrews Aquarium since I was a little kid.

And I wasn’t sure what to expect from this family-owned attraction, just ten minutes’ walk from the castle. But it is fabulous.

I could’ve spent hours in the tunnel of quietly bubbling tanks, taking in everything from caimans and piranha to moon jellies and iguanas. It’s so serene, you can forget the world above altogether.

And there are more than just fish and frogs in this aquarium, with some furry friends on display as well.

With your ticket, you can come and go all day, making this a great place to shelter from showers and immerse yourself in the underwater world.

Top tip: Arrive at lunch time (just before noon) and you’ll be just in time for a cascade of engaging keeper talks, starting with sharks and moving to meerkats, marmosets and penguins, over the next two hours.

4. Restaurants and cafes

It’s hard to resist the alluring stretch of West Sands beach when you’re in St Andrews. But walking along it takes you away from the main town, which boasts a smorgasbord of high-end dining, cosy cafes and sleek bistros.

Luckily, Dook has you covered for a lunch by the seaside. The quirky cafe has a mouthwatering selection of coffees and cakes, as well as hot and cold sandwiches.

Their pistachio hot chocolate certainly helped keep me going on my chilly visit to the town.

Or, if you’ve opted for a sandy stroll at the other end of town, The Cheesy Toast Shack on East Sands is ideal for lunch on the go.

Top tip: If you’re dining al fresco, keep an eye out for diving seagulls – they will steal your food straight from your hands if they get the chance!

5. Shopping

If you’re looking for a bit of posh shopping, St Andrews is the place to go – and that’s just for the charity shops.

High-end high street stores also abound, including White Stuff, Seasalt Cornwall and Phase Eight. I personally can’t go for a day without leaving time for an aspirational browse in Oliver Bonas.

Or, for that golfing fan in your party, be sure to visit the Old Course Shop – the only place to get bona fide Old Course apparel.

But if you’ve only got time to hit one street, make it Greyfriars Garden/Bell Street.

That five minute walk – from Greyfriars Inn to Blackfriars Chapel – is a shopper’s paradise.

Wine, perfume, clothing, handmade gifts, art, posh coffee, jewellery – all of it can be found on this stretch.

And if you’ve got a grumbler? Drop them off at Toppings.

This maze-like bookshop is packed wall-to-wall with books on every subject you could imagine, from the latest bestsellers to Ethiopian cuisine to 1960s feminist poetry.

Complete with sliding ladders, squishy brown couches and a wood-burning fireplace, it’s heaven for the shop-phobic bookworm in your life.

Top tip: Toppings often stocked signed or first editions of popular books, which can make a great gift for an avid reader.