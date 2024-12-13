5 great things to do if you’re spending a day in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 great things to do if you’re spending a day in St Andrews

Whether you're a foodie, fact-finder, fashionista or golf fanatic, we've got your visit to Fife's coastal gem covered.

Small wonders at the St Andrews Aquarium. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

So you’re visiting St Andrews for a day, and you want to decide which things to do.

But where do you start?

It may be small, but the coastal Fife town is rich in historic gems, unique shopportunities, and upscale eateries – not to mention it’s the home of golf.

There’s no way to cover everything the town has to offer in just one trip.

But I’ve done the legwork for you, and found the very best of the town’s fun things to do.

So forget the FOMO and follow these tips for a guaranteed great day out.

1. Golf Courses

Lewis Capaldi paid a visit to The Old Course in St Andrews for a round of golf ahead of his Glastonbury appearance, June 21 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

As the renowned “home of golf” – a game brought to the town by Dutch pilgrims back in the day – it’s no surprise that the seven courses of St Andrews’ Links attract more than 150,000 golfers every year from around the world.

Featuring the iconic Swilcan Bridge (it’s bigger in real life than it looks on TV), the Old Course is most in demand.

But even if you haven’t booked a tee time months (yes, months) in advance, you may still be able to play those famous fairways.

St Andrews Links

St Andrews Links operate a traditional ballot system for the Old Course, and single players can also register their interest the days leading up to their visit, with any short-notice cancellations allowing them to slot in.

Alternatively, if you’re dying to geek out over golf without taking a swing yourself, local historian and walking tour guide Richard Falconer offers a whistle-stop 90-minute tour of the Old Course, chock full of fun facts and photo opps, for just £15 a head.

Tour guide Richard Falconer is a well-known historian in St Andrews. Image: Rebecca Baird.

This is perfect for solo travellers looking to find their feet, or for groups with varying degrees of golfing enthusiasm. Even I – a total golfing novice – was able to keep up, while the devoted fans of the group were enthralled.

Top tip: The nine-hole Balgove Course at St Andrews Links caters to beginners and families, and generally doesn’t require advance booking, making it perfect for a spontaneous, on-the-day taster of the home of golf.

2. St Andrews Castle

St Andrews Castle. Image: Rebecca Baird.

As far as I’m concerned, St Andrews Castle is a must-visit for those looking to immerse themselves in the bloody history of the town (or snap the most dramatic photos).

Tucked away into the coastline, it may not grab your eye like the sky-scraping cathedral or St Rule’s Tower.

But in my opinion, it’s more fun to explore.

Entering through the visitor centre, friendly staff are on hand to point you in the right directed for your self-guided tour.

You’ll start by passing through the superb gift shop. Honestly, it’s worth a visit here just to collect your souvenirs.

A vibrant walk-through diorama brings the history of the castle to life, with all the main players introduced and their gory deeds detailed.

Then on to the ruin itself.

Tourists explore the ruins of St Andrews castle, overlooking the sea. Image: Rebecca Baird.

This is a proper castle, complete with drawbridge, dungeons – the whole shebang. You’ll wish you were wearing a crown or a ballgown to match the drama of it.

It took me just over an hour to explore all the nooks and crannies, climbing up and down different levels with some breath-taking views of the sea.

On my visit, the old mine and counter-mine – a fascinating remnant of tactical combat during one of the castle’s sieges – was closed. I’ll definitely be returning to have a nosy down there.

And maybe I’ll bring a picnic and a book – the castle ruins are a peaceful place to while away some time on a sunny day.

Top tip: If you’re a St Andrews resident, provide your address on entry and get into the castle for free.

3. St Andrews Aquarium

Rebecca at St Andrews aquarium, listening to Shark and Rays talk by Aquarium employee Fin Hamill. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

I’ll be honest – I hadn’t been to the St Andrews Aquarium since I was a little kid.

And I wasn’t sure what to expect from this family-owned attraction, just ten minutes’ walk from the castle. But it is fabulous.

I could’ve spent hours in the tunnel of quietly bubbling tanks, taking in everything from caimans and piranha to moon jellies and iguanas. It’s so serene, you can forget the world above altogether.

And there are more than just fish and frogs in this aquarium, with some furry friends on display as well.

With your ticket, you can come and go all day, making this a great place to shelter from showers and immerse yourself in the underwater world.

Top tip: Arrive at lunch time (just before noon) and you’ll be just in time for a cascade of engaging keeper talks, starting with sharks and moving to meerkats, marmosets and penguins, over the next two hours.

4. Restaurants and cafes

Dook, St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

It’s hard to resist the alluring stretch of West Sands beach when you’re in St Andrews. But walking along it takes you away from the main town, which boasts a smorgasbord of high-end dining, cosy cafes and sleek bistros.

Luckily, Dook has you covered for a lunch by the seaside. The quirky cafe has a mouthwatering selection of coffees and cakes, as well as hot and cold sandwiches.

West Sands Beach, St Andrews. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Their pistachio hot chocolate certainly helped keep me going on my chilly visit to the town.

Or, if you’ve opted for a sandy stroll at the other end of town, The Cheesy Toast Shack on East Sands is ideal for lunch on the go.

Top tip: If you’re dining al fresco, keep an eye out for diving seagulls – they will steal your food straight from your hands if they get the chance!

5. Shopping

Toppings in St Andrews feels like a portal to another world for book-lovers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

If you’re looking for a bit of posh shopping, St Andrews is the place to go – and that’s just for the charity shops.

High-end high street stores also abound, including White Stuff, Seasalt Cornwall and Phase Eight. I personally can’t go for a day without leaving time for an aspirational browse in Oliver Bonas.

Or, for that golfing fan in your party, be sure to visit the Old Course Shop – the only place to get bona fide Old Course apparel.

But if you’ve only got time to hit one street, make it Greyfriars Garden/Bell Street.

That five minute walk – from Greyfriars Inn to Blackfriars Chapel – is a shopper’s paradise.

Cafe Gorgeous is a great stop-off when shopping on Bell Street, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson.

Wine, perfume, clothing, handmade gifts, art, posh coffee, jewellery – all of it can be found on this stretch.

And if you’ve got a grumbler? Drop them off at Toppings.

This maze-like bookshop is packed wall-to-wall with books on every subject you could imagine, from the latest bestsellers to Ethiopian cuisine to 1960s feminist poetry.

Complete with sliding ladders, squishy brown couches and a wood-burning fireplace, it’s heaven for the shop-phobic bookworm in your life.

Top tip: Toppings often stocked signed or first editions of popular books, which can make a great gift for an avid reader.

Conversation