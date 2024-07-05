The ultimate guide to the St Andrews charity shop scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

The ultimate guide to the St Andrews charity shop scene

Here's where you can bag a designer bargain in the Fife town.

I spent the day visiting St Andrews charity shops. Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

There is an urban myth that the charity shops in St Andrews are brimming with the designer cast-offs donated by rich overseas students.

People say you can get high quality items for next to nothing in the affluent Fife town.

As a lover of both fashion and bargains, I was eager to find out if the rumours were true.

So, in the name of journalism, I visited all six charity clothing shops in St Andrews to investigate.

This is how I got on.

1) Save the Children, Greyfriars Garden

I’m very chuffed with my new purchase. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

I started off strong with a visit to Save the Children on Greyfriars, which feels more like a luxury boutique than a charity shop.

The St Andrews charity shop, which was rebranded last year, is clean and well-organised, with rails of clothing categorised by colour and size.

It features heaps of brand new items donated by high-end brands including Dune and Hobbs.

This is where I lucked out, discovering a gorgeous new linen dress from Hobbs (see above!) for £35 as opposed to its retail price of £149.

There is also a curated collection of vintage clothing, which I loved sifting through.

2) British Heart Foundation, Bell Street

Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

As I approached the British Heart Foundation on Bell Street, a group of cool students dressed farmer-meets-golfer entered ahead of me. I figured I was on the right track.

It was busy, another good sign. Everywhere I looked, people were swooping, swiping and sifting through items.

There was a huge selection of clothing here, with a particularly good range of summer dresses and, randomly, wedding fascinators and hats.

Clothing labels included Asos, H&M and Zara.

This was also where I saw the best range of menswear – poorly stocked in comparison to womenswear in every shop I visited – which featured good quality fleeces, shirts, jackets and chinos.

3) Cancer Research, South Street

I loved the look of this new Zara slip dress at Cancer research. Image: Poppy Watson

In Cancer Research on South Street I was excited to see lots of items helpfully labelled ‘brand new’, including a gorgeous slip dress from Zara.

Carefully categorised by clothing type, there were rails of lovely linens and pretty florals.

This St Andrews charity shop also had the best selection of jeans that I saw, in every shade of blue and leg width.

Most items were from the high street, including Monsoon, Zara, Primark, Bershka and Topshop.

3) Oxfam, South Street

I treated myself to a new book in Oxfam. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Just two doors down from Cancer Research on South Sreeet is Oxfam.

This St Andrews charity shop was clean, tidy and well-organised.

It had a lovely selection of summer tops, which come from shops such as New Look, H&M, Phase Eight and M&S.

There was also a great range of jackets here, including blazers, raincoats and bombers.

Oxfam also had the best selection of books that I saw on the day, including a signed Waterstones edition of Really good, actually, by Monica Heisey, which I bought.

4) Barnardo’s, Bell Street

Barnardo’s has an impressive menswear section. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Ah, Barnardo’s. This charity shop on Bell Street is a gem.

It was here that I finally found, and subsequently bought, my first designer item: a beautiful summer dress from Jasper Conran for just £13.50.

There was no changing room at this St Andrews charity shop so my purchase felt like a gamble, but I was told that I could return it to any Barnardo’s store if need be.

Thankfully, I discovered when I got home, it fits perfectly.

There was also an impressive range of men’s shirts and jumpers here, as well as denim shorts.

6) Salvation Army, Church Street

Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

The first thing I noticed about the Salvation Army on Church Street was the music, with Most Girls by Hailee Steinfield blasting out of the speakers when I arrived.

This made for a lively shopping experience.

I started with the dresses – most of which featured sequins and glitter – which came from shops including Primark, Warehouse, New Look.

This St Andrews charity shop also had a great selection of trousers, including cargos, linen trousers and jeans.

There was a great range of trinkets, too, including homeware, artwork and books.

7) Sense Scotland, Greyfriars Garden

Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Just next door to Save the Children is Sense Scotland.

It’s probably one of the smaller St Andrews charity shops, but I still found plenty of nice bits from the likes of Primark, M&S, Zara and Daisy Street.

There was also a great range of shoes, including heels, trainers, brogues and ski boots.

If you have kids I would definitely recommend a visit, as there were drawers upon drawers of 20p toys.

There was even a wall of colourful yarn up for grabs, if knitting is your thing.

