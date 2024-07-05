Jim Goodwin reveals Zoom calls with signing targets as Dundee United boss explains ‘take no chances’ transfer policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin reveals Zoom calls with signing targets as Dundee United boss explains ‘take no chances’ transfer policy

The Tangerines gaffer is keen to establish a rapport with potential signings

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is enjoying his summer recruitment work at Tannadice. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is enjoying his summer recruitment work at Tannadice. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By Neil Robertson

Jim Goodwin admits the pull of the Premiership has helped tempt transfer targets to Tannadice this summer.

The Dundee United boss is overseeing a big rebuild to his squad after winning promotion from the Championship last season.

Goodwin has already added six new players in Dave Richards, Will Ferry, Vicko Sevelj, Ryan Strain and Kristijan Trapanovski with keeper Jack Walton returning on loan.

The manager completed his due diligence on all of them, backed up by one-to-one Zoom calls, but he acknowledged that his job was made easier by United being in the top tier once more.

Goodwin said: “I was speaking to players in January. That is when we are allowed to talk to players coming out of contract.

Ryan Strain signed for Dundee United after his contract with St Mirren came to an end. Image: SNS

“I have been in dialogue with players and agents since then. You try to build up that rapport with the player.

“There is only so much you can say to an agent. They are there to deal with the finances and to make sure the deal is okay for his player.

“From my point of view, it is important I get to know the player.

“Zoom has been brilliant for that. The Zoom calls have been really beneficial and you get a better feel for each other.

“They can also get a feel for me and the ambitions of the club. It is not something we leave to chance.

“We do our homework, get references and then we scout them or get to watch them.”

Goodwin added: “January is just declaring your interest. Dundee United is a big club with good prestige but recruitment this year has been a lot easier because we are in the Premiership than it was in the Championship.”

Goodwin relishing rebuild

Fifteen players left Tannadice at the end of last season but instead of being daunted by the rebuilding process, Goodwin admits it is something he enjoys.

The Irishman has completed an overhaul before when he took charge at St Mirren in 2019 but this time at United he insists he is “ahead of the game” in terms of business done.

The 42-year-old added: “At St Mirren that season, a lot of the players were going out the door and we had to act quickly.

“We had very little time and we had three or four weeks before the first game came up in the League Cup.

Dundee United's new head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Dundee United FC.
Dundee United head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC

“This time around, we are way ahead of the game. I enjoy that rebuilding process. It is an opportunity to put a stamp on things and to bring in my own players that fit the profile of what we are looking for.

I have worked well with Michael (Cairney), our head of recruitment, to find good quality players and I think we have done that.

“We’ve got a good database of players and it is now about finding the right ones that fit the budget.

“It is not a bottomless pit and we have to manage that side of it as well. The business we have done has been really good.”

More from Dundee United

Vicko Sevelj in action for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: How Vicko Sevelj earned ‘Javier Zanetti’ moniker as former boss reveals failed transfer…
New Dundee United man Vicko Sevelj at the Tangerines' St Andrews training base
Vicko Sevelj reveals how Ukraine war wrecked Russia move as Dundee United star targets…
2
New Dunfermline Athletic F.C. signing David Wotherspoon.
David Wotherspoon sets out goals for Dunfermline and Canada as ex-St Johnstone and Dundee…
Marc McNulty, Luke Bolton, Florent Hoti and Jeando Fuchs were among United's 2020/21 signings ahead of their Premiership return
Where are 6 signings from Dundee United’s last promotion signing spree?
Dundee United recruit Kristijan Trapanovski (left) has designs on starring for his country, just like Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (right). Images: Dundee United FC/SNS
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski can follow Bojan Miovski from Premiership stardom to international stage,…
7
Ryan Gauld celebrates one of his nine goals this season
Ryan Gauld to rub shoulders with Messi, Suarez and Busquets as former Dundee United…
10
Archie Meekison during his time at Dundee United
Archie Meekison lands new club after Dundee United departure and promises 'arrogance'
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton holds up a scarf at Tannadice Park
Jack Walton on Premiership clean sheets target, 'thriving' off derby atmosphere and ensuring Dundee…
Tony Watt, right, and Dundee United gaffer Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin's '5 more attackers' summer shopping list should thrill Dundee United…
Tam Courts applauds Dundee United fans during his time in charge
EXCLUSIVE: Tam Courts set for shock Saudi Arabia move as former Dundee United boss…

Conversation