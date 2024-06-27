Jim Goodwin reacts to derby kick-off to Dundee United’s Premiership return as he eyes rivals’ success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin reacts to derby kick-off to Dundee United’s Premiership return as he eyes rivals’ success

The Terrors will celebrate being back in the top-flight with a home clash against rivals Dundee.

By Iain Collin
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

Jim Goodwin reckons a Dundee derby is the perfect way to kick off the new season – for the whole of the city.

The Dundee United manager insists he and his players – and the fans – will relish a mouthwatering clash with their rivals following the announcement of the fixtures for 2024/25.

And the Tannadice boss admits he would love to be able to emulate the success Dundee managed last term, when they earned a top-six finish in their first campaign back in the Premiership.

United are rebuilding for an assault on the top-flight after clinching the Championship title back in April.

However, Goodwin is adamant that avoiding being dragged into a relegation battle will be his charges’ first priority next term.

Dundee United are back in the Premiership after last season’s Championship success. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“I’m delighted to see the new fixtures out,” he said. “Obviously, it is a day we all look forward to, seeing what that first league fixture is going to look like.

“And I don’t think it could have gone any better for the city of Dundee, to be honest.

“It is a great fixture for both sets of supporters to look forward to.

“Hats off to Tony Docherty and his team.

“Off the back of promotion from the Championship, they ended up finishing the season in the top half.

Goodwin: ‘We need to be sensible’

“Of course, we would like to try and emulate that. But, first and foremost, we need to be sensible in our approach.

“Yes, of course, we have ambitions. But we have to make sure we accumulate the right amount of points to stay in the Premiership, first and foremost.

“After that, we can start looking for top-six and everything else that comes after that.”

The derby on August 4, which will be screened live on television, will be the first meeting of the Dundee foes since April 2022.

On that occasion, an exciting encounter ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Dundee derby at a packed Tannadice.
The Dundee derby returns to the fixture list after a two-year absence. Image: DC Thomson.

And Goodwin is in no doubt the return of the fixture to the calendar makes the Premiership more attractive.

“There were big expectations on us last season, having been relegated the season before,” he added to Sky Sports.

“But, in the end, we got the job done quite comfortably.

“We did what was expected of us. And now Dundee United are back in the Premiership, which is where this club belongs.

“It is great for the Premiership as well to have the so-called bigger teams in that set-up.

“And obviously there are a whole lot of derbies to look forward to.”

