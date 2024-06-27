Jim Goodwin reacts to derby kick-off to Dundee United’s Premiership return as he eyes rivals’ success

Jim Goodwin reckons a Dundee derby is the perfect way to kick off the new season – for the whole of the city.

The Dundee United manager insists he and his players – and the fans – will relish a mouthwatering clash with their rivals following the announcement of the fixtures for 2024/25.

And the Tannadice boss admits he would love to be able to emulate the success Dundee managed last term, when they earned a top-six finish in their first campaign back in the Premiership.

United are rebuilding for an assault on the top-flight after clinching the Championship title back in April.

However, Goodwin is adamant that avoiding being dragged into a relegation battle will be his charges’ first priority next term.

“I’m delighted to see the new fixtures out,” he said. “Obviously, it is a day we all look forward to, seeing what that first league fixture is going to look like.

“And I don’t think it could have gone any better for the city of Dundee, to be honest.

“It is a great fixture for both sets of supporters to look forward to.

“Hats off to Tony Docherty and his team.

“Off the back of promotion from the Championship, they ended up finishing the season in the top half.

Goodwin: ‘We need to be sensible’

“Of course, we would like to try and emulate that. But, first and foremost, we need to be sensible in our approach.

“Yes, of course, we have ambitions. But we have to make sure we accumulate the right amount of points to stay in the Premiership, first and foremost.

“After that, we can start looking for top-six and everything else that comes after that.”

The derby on August 4, which will be screened live on television, will be the first meeting of the Dundee foes since April 2022.

On that occasion, an exciting encounter ended in a 2-2 draw.

And Goodwin is in no doubt the return of the fixture to the calendar makes the Premiership more attractive.

“There were big expectations on us last season, having been relegated the season before,” he added to Sky Sports.

“But, in the end, we got the job done quite comfortably.

“We did what was expected of us. And now Dundee United are back in the Premiership, which is where this club belongs.

“It is great for the Premiership as well to have the so-called bigger teams in that set-up.

“And obviously there are a whole lot of derbies to look forward to.”