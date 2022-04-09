Dundee United 2-2 Dundee: Charlie Adam stunner caps comeback in derby classic but Tangerines seal top-six berth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Adam was the Dundee hero as the Dee completed a remarkable two-minute comeback to rescue a 2-2 draw in a derby thriller against United.

The Tangerines appeared to be cruising to victory following goals from Nicky Clark and Charlie Mulgrew either side of the interval.

However, quick-fire strikes from Danny Mullen and Adam ensured a share of the spoils.

Despite throwing away a handsome advantage, United remain in fourth spot and, when the dust settles, can be satisfied by completing their campaign objective of top-six football after the split.

A European place is the next challenge.

Meanwhile, the laudable recovery sees the Dee move to within five points of St Johnstone.

Dark Blue blunder

Ilmari Niskanen was inches away from giving Courts’ charges an early lead when a Tony Watt cross was nodded across the face of goal by Liam Smith.

However, the Finland international could not stretch sufficiently to convert the chance.

The 12th man behind us until the end 🔥#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/eDFvvfGIQ1 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) April 9, 2022

Danny Mullen flashed a header over the bar and Max Anderson warmed the palms of Benji Siegrist as the visitors gave as good as they got in the opening exchanges.

However, United claimed the lead with 12 minutes on the clock as Dee goalkeeper Ian Lawlor endured a derby disaster.

Lawlor inexplicably rushed off his line in a bid to collect a looping Liam Smith delivery, only for Ross Graham to out-jump the Irish stopper and direct the ball into the path of Clark. He had the simple task of heading the ball into an empty net.

Mullen passed up a gilt-edged opportunity to restore parity when a Jordan Marshall delivery fell to his feet six yards from goal. However, the tireless attacker failed to sort out his feet, allowing Siegrist to smother the ball.

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam tested Siegrist with a free-kick from all of 35 yards, albeit it was a simple save for the Swiss stopper.

The half-time whistle was preceded by a poignant moment as supporters united in applause for Tangerines’ supporter Gail Mckimmie, who recently passed away at the age of 45.

Mulgrew magic

Dundee brought on Niall McGinn to replace Paul McGowan at the break.

Having been booked in the first period, Adam was arguably fortunate to stay on the pitch when he plunged to the turf looking for a penalty despite no contact from Kevin McDonald.

Referee Steven McLean waved away the claims but stopped short of going to his pocket.

The hosts doubled their lead when Mulgrew belied a prohibitive angle to whip a stunning free-kick into the top-corner.

It was not Lawlor’s finest moment — nor his finest afternoon — but the brilliance of Mulgrew’s execution was undeniable.

Gutsy Dee

Game over, right? Wrong.

Dundee produced a stirring comeback in the space of little more than a minute.

Mullen halved the Dee’s arrears with a header from a couple of yards after Siegrist could only claw a Cammy Kerr cross into the path of the striker.

And Dundee levelled when Adam fizzed a ferocious, swerving drive past an unsighted Siegrist. A moment of magic from the Dens ace.

Marc McNulty lashed a golden opportunity over the bar as shell-shocked United sought to restore their lead. Smith then failed to convert an inviting Niskanen cross following a slick counter-attack.

At the other end, Paul McMullen forced a sharp low stop from Siegrist. Derby day was now a breathless brawl as both sides chased a winner.

In a game already peppered with stunning strikes, Niall McGinn stuck the bar with a sumptuous chip from all of 30 yards.

McNulty passed up the final opportunity for either side to pinch all three points, heading wide of the post in the dying embers.