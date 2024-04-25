Jim Goodwin reacts to Louis Moult award nomination – and omission of Dundee United’s ‘Mr Consistency’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin reacts to Louis Moult award nomination – and omission of Dundee United’s ‘Mr Consistency’

Moult is on a four-man shortlist for PFA Scotland Championship player of the year.

Jim Goodwin, left, and striker Louis Moult.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is pleased with the return from striker Louis Moult. Image: SNS.
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin reckons Louis Moult has rediscovered his “love for the game” at Dundee United.

The 31-year-old was nominated for PFA Scotland Championship player of the year on Thursday afternoon; recognition for a goal-laden campaign with the title-winning Tangerines.

Moult has rippled the net 19 times in all competitions, while notching five assists and serving as a pivotal focal point for Goodwin’s side.

Moreover, he has answered any lingering questions regarding his fitness following several injury-hit campaigns prior to this one. Moult has played 37 times this term. He played 24 times in the previous four combined.

Louis Moult celebrates against the Spiders.
Moult celebrates a goal against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

It’s been a great season for Louis after a really difficult few years prior to coming here,” said Goodwin.

“We’ve managed him a little differently to one or two others in the group but, credit to him, I’d say he’s been available through 95% of the season and his goal return is excellent.

“But his all-round game is what gets him the nomination, with how influential he’s been for the team. He’s been a really key player in terms of leading the line.”

Goodwin added: “I think Louis has maybe fallen back in love with the game, playing regularly and being somewhere that he is appreciated.

“He knows we all believe in him and know what a good player he is for the team. His confidence has gone through the roof with the season he’s had.”

Goodwin: You’ve got to spread it out

Moult is up against Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers), Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) and Ruari Paton (Queen’s Park) for the prize, which is voted for by fellow professionals.

And Goodwin is circumspect regarding his champions only having one name on the shortlist, despite suggesting that a host of his star men merited consideration.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates his goal when Raith Rovers hosted Dundee United
Lewis Vaughan celebrates his goal when Rovers hosted Dundee United last year. Image: SNS

“Sibbs (Craig Sibbald), for me, has been Mr Consistent all season,” continued Goodwin. “I can’t think of a bad game he has had.

“Kevin Holt has had an outstanding season and has been one of the best centre-halves in the league; the number of clean sheets and big saves by Jack Walton; Glenn Middleton’s assists and Kai Fotheringham’s goals.

“But they’ve got to spread it out, and there are other players at different teams who have enjoyed terrific seasons – and you can only pick so many.

“But I imagine there were quite a few Dundee United players in the frame.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin confirmed that Ross Docherty, Alex Greive and Kevin Holt are United’s only absences ahead of Friday night’s trip to face Airdrieonians.

Holt, however, has an outside chance of being available to face Partick Thistle on the final day of the season.

