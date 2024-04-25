Jim Goodwin reacts to Louis Moult award nomination – and omission of Dundee United’s ‘Mr Consistency’

Jim Goodwin reckons Louis Moult has rediscovered his “love for the game” at Dundee United.

The 31-year-old was nominated for PFA Scotland Championship player of the year on Thursday afternoon; recognition for a goal-laden campaign with the title-winning Tangerines.

Moult has rippled the net 19 times in all competitions, while notching five assists and serving as a pivotal focal point for Goodwin’s side.

Moreover, he has answered any lingering questions regarding his fitness following several injury-hit campaigns prior to this one. Moult has played 37 times this term. He played 24 times in the previous four combined.

“It’s been a great season for Louis after a really difficult few years prior to coming here,” said Goodwin.

“We’ve managed him a little differently to one or two others in the group but, credit to him, I’d say he’s been available through 95% of the season and his goal return is excellent.

“But his all-round game is what gets him the nomination, with how influential he’s been for the team. He’s been a really key player in terms of leading the line.”

Goodwin added: “I think Louis has maybe fallen back in love with the game, playing regularly and being somewhere that he is appreciated.

“He knows we all believe in him and know what a good player he is for the team. His confidence has gone through the roof with the season he’s had.”

Goodwin: You’ve got to spread it out

Moult is up against Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers), Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) and Ruari Paton (Queen’s Park) for the prize, which is voted for by fellow professionals.

And Goodwin is circumspect regarding his champions only having one name on the shortlist, despite suggesting that a host of his star men merited consideration.

“Sibbs (Craig Sibbald), for me, has been Mr Consistent all season,” continued Goodwin. “I can’t think of a bad game he has had.

“Kevin Holt has had an outstanding season and has been one of the best centre-halves in the league; the number of clean sheets and big saves by Jack Walton; Glenn Middleton’s assists and Kai Fotheringham’s goals.

“But they’ve got to spread it out, and there are other players at different teams who have enjoyed terrific seasons – and you can only pick so many.

“But I imagine there were quite a few Dundee United players in the frame.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin confirmed that Ross Docherty, Alex Greive and Kevin Holt are United’s only absences ahead of Friday night’s trip to face Airdrieonians.

Holt, however, has an outside chance of being available to face Partick Thistle on the final day of the season.