Jim Goodwin lays down fitness gauntlet to Dundee United captain Ross Docherty: ‘No excuses’

Jim Goodwin has challenged Dundee United captain Ross Docherty to hit peak fitness ahead of next season to ensure he can meet the physical demands of the Premiership.

The 31-year-old sat out Saturday’s 1-0 win over his former club Ayr United due to a “hamstring tweak”. He has now missed 15 of the Tangerines’ 34 Championship fixtures.

Docherty has also endured groin and calf setbacks and, while none of the injuries were particularly serious, the persistent knocks and niggles have been maddening for all parties.

And Goodwin has acknowledged that Docherty faces “a really important summer” as he seeks to ensure there is no repeat next season.

“It’s been a frustrating season for Ross,” said Goodwin. “He hasn’t played enough football for his liking, or for mine. When he is in the team, I think everyone can see the influence he has on the side.

“But Doc has a really important summer coming up. He needs to rest and recover; get rid of all these little niggles and knocks.

“Then he needs to work hard to make himself physically more robust and work on his fitness, to make sure he can cope with the demands of the Scottish Premiership. The intensity levels increase when you go from the Championship to the top-flight.

“If you want to play consecutive games, then you have to be in good shape. Those are the demands we will put on Ross during the summer.”

No excuses says Jim Goodwin

Goodwin is swift to emphasise that NO-ONE has been more frustrated by Docherty’s persistent setbacks than the player himself.

Concluding last season with a run of seven games in 26 days – the last of which went to extra-time and penalties – as Partick Thistle fell to Ross County in the playoff final certainly didn’t help Docherty’s cause.

But with the title in the bag and United’s season concluding on May 3, Goodwin is clear; “no excuses”.

He continued: “Doc understands all this. He’s a cracking boy and has done brilliantly for us in the games he has played – but he knows himself that he needs to be available more often.

“This summer, he is going to get a good break, as opposed to last season with Partick, who were playing right up until the last game. He only ended up with a couple of weeks off and that is demanding for ANY athlete.

“Looking back, he obviously didn’t have enough time to recover.

“Whereas there are no excuses this year. We’re going to have a lengthy break, a great pre-season and, come that first competitive game in the League Cup, everyone should be in great shape and flying.”

Ross Docherty is ‘a brilliant leader’

While clear in his expectations, Goodwin is also fulsome in his praise for Docherty’s efforts when available – and his influence as club captain.

“He’s been a brilliant leader around this football club,” lauded the Tannadice gaffer. “Even when he hasn’t been in the team, he’s still really influential in the dressing room.

“That’s why we want him available and in the team, and he deserves a crack at the Premiership. He is good enough to play there.”