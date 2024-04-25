Jim Goodwin lays down fitness gauntlet to Dundee United captain Ross Docherty: ‘No excuses’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin lays down fitness gauntlet to Dundee United captain Ross Docherty: ‘No excuses’

Goodwin insists Docherty has been an influential figure, even when unavailable.

Leading by example: Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty.
Leading by example: Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty.
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has challenged Dundee United captain Ross Docherty to hit peak fitness ahead of next season to ensure he can meet the physical demands of the Premiership.

The 31-year-old sat out Saturday’s 1-0 win over his former club Ayr United due to a “hamstring tweak”. He has now missed 15 of the Tangerines’ 34 Championship fixtures.

Docherty has also endured groin and calf setbacks and, while none of the injuries were particularly serious, the persistent knocks and niggles have been maddening for all parties.

And Goodwin has acknowledged that Docherty faces “a really important summer” as he seeks to ensure there is no repeat next season.

Ross Docherty celebrates a crucial goal against Ayr United earlier this season.
Ross Docherty celebrates a crucial goal against Ayr United earlier this season.

“It’s been a frustrating season for Ross,” said Goodwin. “He hasn’t played enough football for his liking, or for mine. When he is in the team, I think everyone can see the influence he has on the side.

“But Doc has a really important summer coming up. He needs to rest and recover; get rid of all these little niggles and knocks.

“Then he needs to work hard to make himself physically more robust and work on his fitness, to make sure he can cope with the demands of the Scottish Premiership. The intensity levels increase when you go from the Championship to the top-flight.

“If you want to play consecutive games, then you have to be in good shape. Those are the demands we will put on Ross during the summer.”

No excuses says Jim Goodwin

Goodwin is swift to emphasise that NO-ONE has been more frustrated by Docherty’s persistent setbacks than the player himself.

Concluding last season with a run of seven games in 26 days – the last of which went to extra-time and penalties – as Partick Thistle fell to Ross County in the playoff final certainly didn’t help Docherty’s cause.

But with the title in the bag and United’s season concluding on May 3, Goodwin is clear; “no excuses”.

Dundee United's Ross Docherty limps off in the first half against Airdrionians
Ross Docherty limps off in the first half against Airdrie on October 31.

He continued: “Doc understands all this. He’s a cracking boy and has done brilliantly for us in the games he has played – but he knows himself that he needs to be available more often.

“This summer, he is going to get a good break, as opposed to last season with Partick, who were playing right up until the last game. He only ended up with a couple of weeks off and that is demanding for ANY athlete.

“Looking back, he obviously didn’t have enough time to recover.

“Whereas there are no excuses this year. We’re going to have a lengthy break, a great pre-season and, come that first competitive game in the League Cup, everyone should be in great shape and flying.”

Ross Docherty is ‘a brilliant leader’

While clear in his expectations, Goodwin is also fulsome in his praise for Docherty’s efforts when available – and his influence as club captain.

Ross Docherty after scoring his first United goal against Arbroath.
Ross Docherty, far left, has been an influential performer when fit for Dundee United.

“He’s been a brilliant leader around this football club,” lauded the Tannadice gaffer. “Even when he hasn’t been in the team, he’s still really influential in the dressing room.

“That’s why we want him available and in the team, and he deserves a crack at the Premiership. He is good enough to play there.”

