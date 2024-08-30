Brandon Forbes joins Norwich City as Dundee United bank £300,000 for teenage winger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Brandon Forbes joins Norwich City as Dundee United bank £300,000 for teenage winger

United have also secure a 20% sell-on from any future transfer.

By Alan Temple
Brandon Forbes in full flow for Dundee United
Forbes in full flow for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Brandon Forbes has joined English Championship side Norwich City from Dundee United on a two-year deal.

Courier Sport understands the Tangerines will bank a guaranteed £300,000 for the talented winger, with that fee rising to £500,000 if certain clauses are met. United have also secured a 20% cut of any future transfer.

He will initially join up with the Carrow Road club’s development squad.

Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates. Image: SNS

Forbes, 18, exploded onto the scene last month with a sensational free-kick to secure a 2-1 victory over Ayr United in the Premier Sports Cup group stage. That was a couple of minutes into his first ever taste of senior football.

He enjoyed a superb maiden campaign in the United U/18 ranks last term, emerging as one of the standout performers.

But with Forbes – formerly of the Partick Thistle and Rangers academies – out of contract next summer, and an excellent opportunity presented by Norwich, Tannadice bosses reluctantly decided that the offer was too good to refuse.

Brandon Forbes roars with delight after finding the net
Forbes celebrates his unbelievable winner against Ayr. Image: SNS

Raring to go

Forbes told Norwich’s official website: “I’m really excited to sign for Norwich City. It’s a big move for me, but I can’t wait to get started and hopefully continue my development here.

“As a player, I’m an attack-minded midfielder. I love being out there and trying to make things happen in the final third of the pitch. I’m ready and raring to go.”

More from Dundee United

Brandon Forbes could be heading to Norwich City.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee United are RIGHT to sell Brandon Forbes now
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United's transfer deadline day: What to expect from the Tangerines?
Teenage dream: Forbes enjoyed a fairytale debut for United
Dundee United starlet Brandon Forbes set for shock English Championship transfer
3
Adama Sidibeh is sent off at Tannadice.
St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets FOUR-GAME ban for Dundee United double red card
Emmanuel Adegboyega could make his Dundee United debut against Ross County.
Emmanuel Adegboyega rewarded for Dundee United form with maiden Ireland U/21 call
Ryan Gauld surges forward for Vancouver Whitecaps.
How ex-Dundee United star Ryan Gauld reacted to first Scotland call in a decade
Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada with his arms folded
Richard Odada travel ‘not ideal’ but Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin welcomes game time…
Dundee stars Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan have been joined by Dundee United's Miller Thomson in the Scotland U/21 squad.
3 Dundee and Dundee United stars in Scotland U/21 squad as Tannadice prospect gets…
Jim Goodwin, pictured, is still in the market for another signing
Jim Goodwin provides Dundee United transfer update as Tangerines given Vicko Sevelj boost
Adama Sidibeh picked up two red cards against Dundee United.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein fines Adama Sidibeh for second Dundee United red but…
4

Conversation