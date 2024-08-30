Brandon Forbes joins Norwich City as Dundee United bank £300,000 for teenage winger

Brandon Forbes has joined English Championship side Norwich City from Dundee United on a two-year deal.

Courier Sport understands the Tangerines will bank a guaranteed £300,000 for the talented winger, with that fee rising to £500,000 if certain clauses are met. United have also secured a 20% cut of any future transfer.

He will initially join up with the Carrow Road club’s development squad.

Forbes, 18, exploded onto the scene last month with a sensational free-kick to secure a 2-1 victory over Ayr United in the Premier Sports Cup group stage. That was a couple of minutes into his first ever taste of senior football.

He enjoyed a superb maiden campaign in the United U/18 ranks last term, emerging as one of the standout performers.

But with Forbes – formerly of the Partick Thistle and Rangers academies – out of contract next summer, and an excellent opportunity presented by Norwich, Tannadice bosses reluctantly decided that the offer was too good to refuse.

Raring to go

Forbes told Norwich’s official website: “I’m really excited to sign for Norwich City. It’s a big move for me, but I can’t wait to get started and hopefully continue my development here.

“As a player, I’m an attack-minded midfielder. I love being out there and trying to make things happen in the final third of the pitch. I’m ready and raring to go.”