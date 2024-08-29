Dundee United starlet Brandon Forbes set for shock Norwich City switch as deal details revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United starlet Brandon Forbes set for shock Norwich City switch as deal details revealed

Forbes announced himself with a stunning strike against Ayr United last month.

By Alan Temple
Teenage dream: Forbes enjoyed a fairytale debut for United
Teenage dream: Forbes enjoyed a fairytale debut for United. Image: SNS

Dundee United starlet Brandon Forbes has travelled to England to seal a deal with Championship outfit Norwich City.

It is understood United have accepted an offer which is guaranteed to be worth £300,000 for the gifted 18-year-old, who announced himself with a stunning strike against Ayr United last month.

That could rise to around £500,000 depending on his progress at Norwich, while the Tangerines will bank a sell-on percentage of 20% from any future transfer.

Brandon Forbes sent Tannadice wild with his maiden goal for Dundee United
Forbes sent Tannadice wild with his maiden goal in tangerine. Image: Shutterstock

While reluctant to lose one of their brightest youngsters, the offer for Forbes – only on the books at United for a year – proved too good to turn down for Tannadice chiefs.

Barring any unforeseen issues, the talented winger will join Johannes Hoff Thorup‘s side before the transfer deadline closes on Friday.

Forbes, formerly of the Rangers and Partick Thistle academies, is set to depart after two senior appearances, netting one goal. 

More from Dundee United

Adama Sidibeh is sent off at Tannadice.
St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets FOUR-GAME ban for Dundee United double red card
Emmanuel Adegboyega could make his Dundee United debut against Ross County.
Emmanuel Adegboyega rewarded for Dundee United form with maiden Ireland U/21 call
Ryan Gauld surges forward for Vancouver Whitecaps.
How ex-Dundee United star Ryan Gauld reacted to first Scotland call in a decade
Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada with his arms folded
Richard Odada travel ‘not ideal’ but Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin welcomes game time…
Dundee stars Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan have been joined by Dundee United's Miller Thomson in the Scotland U/21 squad.
3 Dundee and Dundee United stars in Scotland U/21 squad as Tannadice prospect gets…
Jim Goodwin, pictured, is still in the market for another signing
Jim Goodwin provides Dundee United transfer update as Tangerines given Vicko Sevelj boost
Adama Sidibeh picked up two red cards against Dundee United.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein fines Adama Sidibeh for second Dundee United red but…
4
Will Ferry applauds Dundee United supporters
Will Ferry hopes box office Dundee United live TV clashes will pave way for…
The aftermath of Adama Sidibeh's challenge on Jack Walton
EXCLUSIVE: Jack Walton reacts to 'dangerous' Adama Sidibeh clash as Dundee United No.1 hails…
Craig Levein was back in the Tannadice dugout on Saturday. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed key trait I learned from Craig Levein in victory…

Conversation