Dundee United starlet Brandon Forbes set for shock Norwich City switch as deal details revealed

Dundee United starlet Brandon Forbes has travelled to England to seal a deal with Championship outfit Norwich City.

It is understood United have accepted an offer which is guaranteed to be worth £300,000 for the gifted 18-year-old, who announced himself with a stunning strike against Ayr United last month.

That could rise to around £500,000 depending on his progress at Norwich, while the Tangerines will bank a sell-on percentage of 20% from any future transfer.

While reluctant to lose one of their brightest youngsters, the offer for Forbes – only on the books at United for a year – proved too good to turn down for Tannadice chiefs.

Barring any unforeseen issues, the talented winger will join Johannes Hoff Thorup‘s side before the transfer deadline closes on Friday.

Forbes, formerly of the Rangers and Partick Thistle academies, is set to depart after two senior appearances, netting one goal.