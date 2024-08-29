Dundee United Emmanuel Adegboyega rewarded for Dundee United form with maiden Ireland U/21 call Adegboyega has helped the Tangerines to two clean sheets in their last three games. By Alan Temple August 29 2024, 3:17pm August 29 2024, 3:17pm Share Emmanuel Adegboyega rewarded for Dundee United form with maiden Ireland U/21 call Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5071265/emmanuel-adegboyega-dundee-united-ireland-u21-call/ Copy Link 0 comment Adegboyega has been a fine capture so far. Image: SNS Dundee United loan star Emmanuel Adegboyega has earned a maiden call-up to the Ireland U/21 squad. Adegboyega, 20, has been named in Jim Crawford’s 24-man squad for the upcoming encounters against Turkey (September 6) and Latvia (September 10). The rangy centre-back has made a fine impact since joining the Tangerines from Norwich City earlier this month, starting three consecutive fixtures. Adegboyega was given an immediate debut at Ross County. Image: SNS After a mixed first outing against Ross County, Adegboyega impressed in successive shutouts against St Mirren and St Johnstone, building a promising unit alongside Declan Gallagher and Ross Graham. However, there was disappointment for Will Ferry, who missed out on a place in Heimir Hallgrimsson’s senior Ireland group despite his excellent form since joining the Terrors this summer.
