Emmanuel Adegboyega rewarded for Dundee United form with maiden Ireland U/21 call

Dundee United loan star Emmanuel Adegboyega has earned a maiden call-up to the Ireland U/21 squad.

Adegboyega, 20, has been named in Jim Crawford’s 24-man squad for the upcoming encounters against Turkey (September 6) and Latvia (September 10).

The rangy centre-back has made a fine impact since joining the Tangerines from Norwich City earlier this month, starting three consecutive fixtures.

After a mixed first outing against Ross County, Adegboyega impressed in successive shutouts against St Mirren and St Johnstone, building a promising unit alongside Declan Gallagher and Ross Graham.

However, there was disappointment for Will Ferry, who missed out on a place in Heimir Hallgrimsson’s senior Ireland group despite his excellent form since joining the Terrors this summer.