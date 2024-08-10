Meet Emmanuel Adegboyega: Work experience in Boots, restaurant shifts and university on the path to Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Meet Emmanuel Adegboyega: Work experience in Boots, restaurant shifts and university on the path to Dundee United

Adegboyega's path to professional football has been an uncommon one.

Emmanuel Adegboyega could make his Dundee United debut against Ross County.
Adegboyega could make his Dundee United debut against Ross County. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Work experience at Boots.

Cooking up a storm in a Dundalk restaurant.

Studying sports science at University College Dublin.

Emmanuel Adegboyega’s path to professional football has been a circuitous one.

In an age when talent is invariably spotted early and gifted schoolboys are swiftly subsumed into elite academies, stories such as his are becoming increasingly rare.

Adegoyega flitted between Dundalk and Drogheda United – a fact he has not been allowed to forget, amid the Louth derby rivalry – before making the breakthrough with the latter.

All the while, there was a contingency for life outside football as he combined hard graft with further education.

Emmanuel Adegboyega celebrates finding the net for Drogheda.
Adegboyega celebrates finding the net for Drogheda. Image: Shutterstock.

“Everyone has a different path,” said the 6ft3ins Irishman. “I love mine as it allowed me to grow with my friends and my family in my hometown. That’s something I cherish.

“When I was at Drogheda, I did two years at Dublin College University studying sports science and health. I had to bring that to a halt when I moved to Norwich, but it is always something I would like to go back to.

“It is a part of football I am very interested in. I’m looking over the coach’s shoulder to check my numbers and stats!

“I also did work experience in Boots and used to work as a chef’s assistant. It was a classy restaurant back in Dundalk. I was an excellent cook – in the kitchen doing steaks, chicken, carrots and all that.

“I wasn’t always being paid for football, so I had to keep myself ticking over outside the game.”

Emmanuel Adegboyega crossing swords with Shamrock Rovers
Adegboyega crossing swords with Shamrock Rovers. Image: Shutterstock.,

Scots at Norwich set “immense” standards

However, his talents soon caught the eye of Norwich City and Adegboyega joined the Canaries last summer, moving away from his family for the first time.

He was swiftly loaned out to Walsall and was a smash hit in League Two, scoring three goals in 14 appearances and picking up EFL Young Player of the Month for February 2024.

Reflecting on his life-changing switch to Carrow Road, the 20-year-old continued: “Everywhere you go, you should always have confidence – and I always have belief in myself.

“When I went out to Walsall, it was about proving I could do it in the English Football League, playing men’s football. After what I did there, it gave me a boost in confidence.

“Once you experience the men’s game in England, you can use that when you come back for pre-season at Norwich and being around the first team.”

Scotland defender Grant Hanley
Adegboyega has leanred plenty from Grant Hanley, pictured. Image: Shutterstock.

Indeed, Adegboyega completed the entire pre-season with Norwich City, lining up in testing friendlies against the likes of Club Brugge, Standard Liege and Hoffenheim as Johannes Hoff Thorup begins his tenure.

He has also accentuated the positives of training alongside the Canaries’ experienced Scottish Euro 2024 contingent of Angus Gunn, Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean.

“As a young player it was good to learn from them,” he continued. “The standards they keep are immense.

“I play in a similar position to Grant (Hanley) so I just take notes off him every training session; every match I see him play. There is always stuff I can pick up and apply to my game, as a young centre-half.”

Adegboyega: I’m ready for County

Dundee United loan star Emmanuel Adegboyega.
Looking ahead: United loan star Adegboyega. Image: SNS

And Adegboyega received a ringing endorsement for life in the SPFL from Celtic’s title- and Scottish Cup-winning striker Adam Idah, who the Hoops are seeking to tempt back to Parkhead this summer.

He smiled: “Adam just told me it (Scottish Premiership) is the place to be!

Asked whether he is ready to be pitched straight into the starting line-up against Ross County this afternoon, he added: “Of course – I have told the gaffer that.

“I am ready to hit the ground running and hopefully I can thrive.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shakes hands with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty at last weekend's derby. Image: SNS. Tannadice Park, Dundee. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Both Dundee sides should be targeting Premiership's top six
Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
Jim Goodwin open to loan exits as Dundee United boss plots Ryan Strain recovery…
All smiles: Jim Goodwin secured defensive reinforcements this week.
Jim Goodwin reveals upside of Emmanuel Adegboyega wait as Dundee United receive Vicko Sevelj…
Meshack Ubochioma is ready to make a name for himself.
Meshack Ubochioma can be a Dundee United game changer – as lack of action…
Emmanuel Adegboyega takes in his new surroundings.
Dundee United snap up Emmanuel Adegboyega on loan from Norwich City
2
The new Twa Teams, One Street set brings a fresh look to the very popular football podcast from the Courier. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street revamped for new season with double dose of Dundee…
David Babunski leads out Dundee United on derby day
EXCLUSIVE: David Babunski 'honoured' to wear Dundee United armband as Tannadice arrival 'falls in…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Dundee United faithful.
Liam Grimshaw Dundee United exit latest as Jim Goodwin says transfer business WON'T stop…
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United rivalry bonds our city – I was surprised at…
11
A delighted Miller Thomson celebrates his first ever Dundee United goal
Miller Thomson had sister in TEARS as meaning behind Dundee United starlet's derby goal…

Conversation