EXCLUSIVE: David Babunski ‘honoured’ to wear Dundee United armband as Tannadice arrival ‘falls in love’ with city

Babunski has scored three times in four appearances in a United jersey.

David Babunski leads out Dundee United on derby day
Babunski leads out United on derby day. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

David Babunski has spoken of his “honour and gratitude” after leading out Dundee United on their return to the Scottish Premiership.

The North Macedonia international has made a huge impact since joining the Tangerines in July, immediately establishing himself as a midfield mainstay and becoming one of the most vocal, demanding voices in the dressing room.

In a new era when only the skipper is permitted to speak to the match referee, those qualities are not to be underestimated.

Ross Docherty remains the club captain at United – Babunski revealed that he has been quick to tap up the former Partick Thistle man for advice – but that didn’t lessen his pride as he took on the role for flag day at Tannadice.

Derby day was a spectacle of noise and colour, inside and out of Tannadice.
Derby day was a spectacle of noise and colour, inside and out of Tannadice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I received that (armband) with great honour and gratitude,” Babunski told Courier Sport. “I am always willing to take that responsibility, with the support of my teammates.

“Through the game and in the dressing room, I try to share my way of viewing the game and speak to the players a lot when there are things we can improve on.

I am always asking questions to Doc (Ross Docherty) and the other captains here. They have helped me, and I strive to give everything I can for the team.”

Europhoria

United were afforded a guard of honour by Dundee before a breathless derby on Sunday following their Championship title triumph, emerging to a wall of colour and noise.

The spectacular pre-match tifo of Dundee United derby day heroes
The spectacular pre-match tifo of United derby day heroes. Image: Shutterstock.

“It was fantastic,” he added. “I had been looking forward to that moment and really enjoyed the experience. To see the wonderful stadium being full, and feeling the support of the fans on derby day was a big positive.

“I try to regulate the emotions within myself – I don’t want to get too carried away by the hype and the euphoria of my surroundings. However, these are the type of games every footballer wants to experience.”

Room for improvement

Babunski confesses to a sense of “disappointment and frustration” after leading twice against the Dee through Kristijan Trapanovski and Miller Thomson, only to be pegged back, noting: “We had the victory in our hands.”

However, the ex-Barcelona, Yokohama F Marinos and Debrecen playmaker reckons United showcased their Premiership credentials on their return to the top table.

David Babunski, far left, jumps for joy after Kristijan Trapanovski's opener
Babunski, far left, jumps for joy after Kristijan Trapanovski’s opener. Image: SNS

“That game is gone now, and there are a lot of positives to be taken,” he continued. “We just need to do a little better when we are on the ball.

“Dundee is a team that consolidated in the Premiership and had a good season, so we need to see this as a good introduction and test for this new team. I think we realised that we do have the potential to compete. Why not?

There is room for improvement in areas of the game, but our quality is there. After more work, soon we will be much better.”

Babunski: Sunday wasn’t my game

Babunski’s reflections – and insistence on improvement – extends to his own performance.

He is the first to point out that he did not impact the derby as much as he would have liked, with a frenetic, all-action showdown often bypassing the midfield.

Much of the action was focused down the flanks, while the engine room was a battleground.

Dundee United's David Babunski, sporting the armband, gets stuck in on derby day
David Babunski, sporting the armband, gets stuck in on derby day. Image: SNS

He smiled: “Honestly, Sunday was not a game that favoured my strengths – I don’t know if I touched the ball 10 times! So, Sibbs (Craig Sibbald) and I had to fulfil a different role; be tactically disciplined and work hard defensively.

“Some games will be like that.”

Even so, Babunski played the reverse through-ball that cut open Dundee for Trapanovski’s opener and had THREE other efforts at goal. Not bad for one of his quieter days at the office.

“Those (attacking) areas are where I want to be able to receive the ball many more times and capitalise on my strengths and give much more to the team,” he added.

Settling in

Off the pitch, Babunski’s time is occupied with house-hunting (he is currently staying in one of United’s flats) and getting to know his new surroundings, adding: “I am falling in love with the city.

“I like the architecture, the coffee places and restaurants, and I am just waiting for my family to come and join me to explore more of the culture – not only in Dundee but all of Scotland.”

Conversation