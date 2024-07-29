Ross Docherty sets derby target as Dundee United skipper reveals major off-the-field switch

Ross Docherty is determined to be available for Dundee United’s mouth-watering derby against Dundee despite enduring a maddening start to his campaign.

The Tannadice skipper played the first 45 minutes of United’s friendly against Brechin City at the end of June, but a calf strain kept him sidelined for the duration of the Premier Sports Cup group phase.

Given Docherty suffered a hellish campaign on the fitness front last term – missing more than half of the Terrors’ Championship games due to various muscle complaints – it has caused some fans to fear the worst.

However, the former Partick Thistle and Ayr United midfielder has returned to training this week and is pushing to put himself in contention to face the Dee in the televised Premiership curtain-raiser.

“I’m hoping to get back and play some part on Sunday,” said Docherty. “It has been a frustrating pre-season for me, missing the cup games. But if I can, I’d love to be involved against Dundee.

“Last season was a big season for the club, so I was desperate to be involved as much as I could be.

“I felt like when I played I did okay, so it was frustrating to have it so stop-start all the time. Because trying to get back into the Premiership was such a huge thing, I rushed coming back at times.

“I was constantly coming back to help the team as fast as I could. This time, we’ve decided to take longer and make sure I’m properly ready. We have fixed a few things, trying to manage my body a bit better.”

Previously based on the west coast, Docherty added “I have moved up to Dundee as well so that cuts down the time in the car and I’m hoping that helps. I’ve had to realise I’m not in my mid-20s anymore.”

Texts with Tiffoney

As such, Docherty has seen the anticipation building first-hand.

Sunday’s showdown will mark the first Dundee derby in more than two years, with a confident Dark Blues outfit seeking to end a 20-YEAR wait for a victory at Tannadice.

“My phone went mental when the fixtures came out,” Docherty continued. “You knew straight away what it means to the city.

“This is why we did what we did last season. We want to play in games like this – and what a way to start the league campaign.

“I’m mates with Scott Tiffoney from our time at Thistle together so there has been a fair bit of friendly banter. We’ve had a few texts back and forward, but hopefully I’ll be the one texting him on Sunday night.

“The fans are quick to tell us what it means since moving up.”