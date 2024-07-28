Premier Sports Cup draw: Dundee, St Johnstone and Dundee United learn last-16 fate

Dundee and Dundee United both got home draws in the second round of the Premier Sports Cup, while St Johnstone were handed the daunting task of an away trip to play holders, Rangers.

The Dark Blues’ reward for earning a spot in the last-16 as a seeded club is a Dens Park clash with Championship side, Airdrie.

For unseeded United, it could have been a lot worse.

Jim Goodwin will come up against his old club, St Mirren, at Tannadice.

Saints, meanwhile, will be expected to exit the competition at Rangers’ temporary home, Hampden Park.

However, drawing the holders brings with it financial rewards to bolster Craig Levein’s transfer kitty.

The match is almost certain be selected for live TV coverage.

Dundee were the most impressive of the Tayside trio in the group stage.

They won all four of their games, two of them by a six-goal margin.

Saints and United, on the other hand, both needed results to go their way elsewhere, having lost to Alloa and Falkirk respectively.

But the Perth side’s nine-point total was enough to see them top Group F and the Tangerines made the cut as one of the best second-placed teams.

The ties are scheduled for the weekend of August 17/18 and are subject to TV selections.

Full draw

Celtic v Hibs

Dundee United v St Mirren

Aberdeen v Queen’s Park

Falkirk v Hearts

Dundee v Airdrie

Motherwell v Kilmarnock

Rangers v St Johnstone

Spartans v Ross County