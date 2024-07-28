Premier Sports Cup draw: Dundee, St Johnstone and Dundee United learn last-16 fate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Premier Sports Cup draw: Dundee, St Johnstone and Dundee United learn last-16 fate

The Perth side have the toughest assignment.

By Eric Nicolson
Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone are all in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone are all in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup. Images: SNS.

Dundee and Dundee United both got home draws in the second round of the Premier Sports Cup, while St Johnstone were handed the daunting task of an away trip to play holders, Rangers.

The Dark Blues’ reward for earning a spot in the last-16 as a seeded club is a Dens Park clash with Championship side, Airdrie.

For unseeded United, it could have been a lot worse.

Jim Goodwin will come up against his old club, St Mirren, at Tannadice.

Saints, meanwhile, will be expected to exit the competition at Rangers’ temporary home, Hampden Park.

However, drawing the holders brings with it financial rewards to bolster Craig Levein’s transfer kitty.

The match is almost certain be selected for live TV coverage.

Dundee were the most impressive of the Tayside trio in the group stage.

Simon Murray grabbed a hat-trick in front of the Dundee fans at Glebe Park. Image: SNS
Simon Murray grabbed a hat-trick in front of the Dundee fans at Glebe Park. Image: SNS

They won all four of their games, two of them by a six-goal margin.

Saints and United, on the other hand, both needed results to go their way elsewhere, having lost to Alloa and Falkirk respectively.

But the Perth side’s nine-point total was enough to see them top Group F and the Tangerines made the cut as one of the best second-placed teams.

The ties are scheduled for the weekend of August 17/18 and are subject to TV selections.

Full draw

Celtic v Hibs

Dundee United v St Mirren

Aberdeen v Queen’s Park

Falkirk v Hearts

Dundee v Airdrie

Motherwell v Kilmarnock

Rangers v St Johnstone

Spartans v Ross County

