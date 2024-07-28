3 St Johnstone talking points as perspective is restored, attacking excitement grows and Makenzie Kirk emerges as perfect Saints supersub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 St Johnstone talking points as perspective is restored, attacking excitement grows and Makenzie Kirk emerges as perfect Saints supersub

The Perth club are into the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup for the first time in three years.

Benji Kimpioka and Makenzie Kirk could both be happy with their afternoon's work against East Fife.
Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone are into the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

On Saturday, they produced an emphatic final game victory over East Fife that proved to be enough to top Group F on nine points after Alloa were beaten by Morton.

It was the first time a St Johnstone team had scored five goals since October, 2020 at Hamilton and the first time in front of supporters since Steven MacLean’s last game for the club at Motherwell in May, 2018.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from a match that saw Saints achieve their first mini-goal of the season.

And relax (for a bit)

They needed that – goals, a convincing victory and Alloa slipping up at Cappielow.

It might not last but a bit of calm and perspective has been restored.

Saints were bad in midweek, very bad.

But there was a freakish feel to the performance and outcome in Alloa and a misguided team selection underpinned it.

With Graham Carey, Drey Wright, Kyle Cameron and a healthy Sam McClelland back in the side, and two pacey strikers up front, the foundation to dominate their opposition was in place on this occasion.

Central midfield was an area of mild concern for a chunk of the second half but, all in all, Saints played well.

If you take Tuesday night out of the graph, the form curve has been moving upwards game after game, which is as it should be at this stage of the season.

Is the squad equipped for a long league campaign?

Absolutely, not.

Should the first-choice team be competitive against Aberdeen on the opening night of the Premiership and capable of winning?

Absolutely, yes.

Key to success – which would be keeping themselves out of the relegation battle – will be the quality of Craig Levein’s last three or four signings.

But, as it stands, Saints are miles ahead of where they were this time last year.

And they won’t have a free weekend in mid-August for a change.

The starting partnership

It’s hard to recall the beginning of a season (any point of a season) when the main area of strength in a St Johnstone squad is its centre-forwards.

Whichever side of the Stevie May exit debate you sit on, for the club legend, who was top scorer as recently as 2022/23 to be sixth choice striker at McDiarmid Park is a remarkable transformation.

As things stand, the partnership was reunited on Saturday for the first time since Dens Park in February looks like the best bet to take the game to Aberdeen a week on Monday.

Adama Sidibeh visibly tired around the hour mark and doesn’t have a full game in him yet.

But Benji Kimpioka does – the run and goal in injury-time shows you how fit he is.

And, for the first half of this contest, they linked up very effectively.

There are enough differences in their styles of play to complement each other outside the box, while both attack the near post to take advantage of crosses that are now coming in from both sides of the pitch.

Adama Sidibeh opens the scoring.
Image: SNS.

Yes, it’s the Premier Sports Cup against lower league opposition, but Kimpioka is now on the same goals total that Sidibeh finished on last season (five) and just two behind Nicky Clark’s seven, which was the 2023/24 best at the club.

With the last few pieces of the recruitment puzzle yet to be put in place, I’ll hold off as long as possible before predicting what type of season Saints fans will enjoy (or endure).

But I’m happy to make one pledge here and now – they won’t end up on a goal-scoring total of less than 30 this time around.

Supersub

The sight of a young striker (a player of any position, actually) scoring his first goal in senior football will always be special.

Makenzie Kirk is up and running.

The ‘project player’ v ‘Premiership-ready’ debate in the Perth fan base is a valid one and, as stated above, we’ll only know if it has lurched too far to the former than the latter when the transfer window has closed.

But what can be said already is that any talk of Kirk’s arrival to work with his dad, Andy, being some sort of nepotistic transaction is utter garbage.

This is exactly the sort of signing Saints should be making.

Kirk has attributes that can’t be taught or honed – speed and strength.

He’s also got an ability to operate on a defender’s shoulder and keep his shots on target.

That’s two one v ones in two McDiarmid Park substitute appearances – he forced the Morton keeper to make a save with the first and beat the East Fife keeper to score with his second.

Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 4-1.
Image: SNS.

It’s not a scientific poll by any means but I’ve spoken to people in academy football who believe Hearts have made a big mistake letting Kirk go.

For Saints, he could well be the perfect supersub this season, the type of centre-forward tiring centre-backs really don’t want to come up against, having attempted to match the runs of Kimpioka and Sidibeh for an hour and a bit.

And, in the long-term, with the rough edges polished and his innate penalty box instincts afforded greater game-time in which to flourish, Kirk could turn into so much more than an impact player.

The ceiling is high.

Makenzie Kirk celebrates his first goal for St Johnstone.
Adam Webb.
Drey Wright will be back in the St Johnstone team to face East Fife.
St Johnstone legend, Stevie May, has been told he can leave.
Lewis Neilson is a Scotland U/21 international
St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy MacPherson.
Rugby Park.
St Johnstone suffered a miserable night at Alloa.
Craig Levein watches on.
Geoff Brown with the Scottish Cup in 2014.
