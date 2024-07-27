St Johnstone boss Craig Levein jokes he might ‘crack open the champagne’ after Perth side thrash East Fife to qualify for League Cup last 16

St Johnstone saved their best for last in their Premier Sports group to secure a place in the last-16 for the first time in three years.

And manager Craig Levein joked that he might even crack open the champagne to mark a good day at the office.

Saints beat East Fife 5-1, with Alloa losing at Morton.

All five goals were scored by Levein’s centre-forwards – doubles for Adama Sidibeh and Benji Kimpioka and a first for recent recruit, Makenzie Kirk.

“We put ourselves behind the eight-ball on Tuesday night,” said Levein.

“I didn’t like having to rely on a result elsewhere but Morton did us a favour and we did ourselves a favour by playing well, working hard and scoring good goals.

“It was a good day for us.

“We had to respond and I thought we responded well.

“This was the outcome I was hoping for – a convincing win for us and Morton helping us out.

“Maybe I’ll be cracking open the champagne rather than the wine this evening!”

Adama issue

Levein added: “Both Adama and Benji got two goals and Makenzie scored his first for the club – I’m sure it will be the first on many.

“I’ve had a bit of an issue in pre-season with Adama, after giving him extra time off.

“He’s still a good way off being fully fit.

“I’m walking a fine line between trying to get him back into the team and him not getting injured.”

Two injuries

Andre Raymond and Cammy MacPherson were both forced off with second half muscle injuries.

“The only disappointing thing about the day was Andre coming off after he felt his hamstring,” said Levein.

“He’s been marvellous since he arrived.

“I’m annoyed at myself for not getting him off earlier.

“I’m not sure yet what Cammy’s injury is.”

This game was effectively over by half-time.

Sidibeh put the hosts in front on 15 minutes, finishing off a David Keltjens cross with a powerful header.

Strike partner for the day, Kimpioka, doubled the lead just before the half-hour mark, this time after a Raymond ball came in from the other flank.

Alan Trouten hit the bar with an overhead kick just before Sidibeh made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time, cashing in on East Fife goalkeeper, Liam McFarlane, dropping a MacPherson corner.

Saints were far less fluent after the break and Josh Rae had another moment to forget when he failed to keep hold of a Scott Shepherd shot and Trouten pulled a goal back from close range.

But Levein’s men restored their three-goal cushion when substitute Kirk finished well and Kimpioka made it 5-1 in injury time.

St Johnstone – Rae, Raymond (Franczak, 74), Cameron, Carey (Steven, 85), MacPherson (Kucheriavyi, 56), Wright, Sidibeh (Kirk, 74), McClelland, M Smith, Kimpioka, Keltjens. Subs not used – Sinclair, Sanders, C Smith, Sprangler, Parker.