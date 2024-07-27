St Johnstone boss Craig Levein jokes he might ‘crack open the champagne’ after Perth side thrash East Fife to qualify for League Cup last 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein jokes he might ‘crack open the champagne’ after Perth side thrash East Fife to qualify for League Cup last 16

Saints won 5-1 at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Makenzie Kirk celebrates his first goal for St Johnstone.
Makenzie Kirk celebrates his first goal for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone saved their best for last in their Premier Sports group to secure a place in the last-16 for the first time in three years.

And manager Craig Levein joked that he might even crack open the champagne to mark a good day at the office.

Saints beat East Fife 5-1, with Alloa losing at Morton.

All five goals were scored by Levein’s centre-forwards – doubles for Adama Sidibeh and Benji Kimpioka and a first for recent recruit, Makenzie Kirk.

Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 2-0.
Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.

“We put ourselves behind the eight-ball on Tuesday night,” said Levein.

“I didn’t like having to rely on a result elsewhere but Morton did us a favour and we did ourselves a favour by playing well, working hard and scoring good goals.

“It was a good day for us.

“We had to respond and I thought we responded well.

“This was the outcome I was hoping for – a convincing win for us and Morton helping us out.

“Maybe I’ll be cracking open the champagne rather than the wine this evening!”

Adama issue

Levein added: “Both Adama and Benji got two goals and Makenzie scored his first for the club – I’m sure it will be the first on many.

“I’ve had a bit of an issue in pre-season with Adama, after giving him extra time off.

“He’s still a good way off being fully fit.

“I’m walking a fine line between trying to get him back into the team and him not getting injured.”

Two injuries

Andre Raymond and Cammy MacPherson were both forced off with second half muscle injuries.

“The only disappointing thing about the day was Andre coming off after he felt his hamstring,” said Levein.

“He’s been marvellous since he arrived.

“I’m annoyed at myself for not getting him off earlier.

“I’m not sure yet what Cammy’s injury is.”

This game was effectively over by half-time.

Sidibeh put the hosts in front on 15 minutes, finishing off a David Keltjens cross with a powerful header.

Adama Sidibeh opens the scoring.
Adama Sidibeh opens the scoring. Image: SNS.

Strike partner for the day, Kimpioka, doubled the lead just before the half-hour mark, this time after a Raymond ball came in from the other flank.

Alan Trouten hit the bar with an overhead kick just before Sidibeh made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time, cashing in on East Fife goalkeeper, Liam McFarlane, dropping a MacPherson corner.

Saints were far less fluent after the break and Josh Rae had another moment to forget when he failed to keep hold of a Scott Shepherd shot and Trouten pulled a goal back from close range.

But Levein’s men restored their three-goal cushion when substitute Kirk finished well and Kimpioka made it 5-1 in injury time.

St Johnstone – Rae, Raymond (Franczak, 74), Cameron, Carey (Steven, 85), MacPherson (Kucheriavyi, 56), Wright, Sidibeh (Kirk, 74), McClelland, M Smith, Kimpioka, Keltjens. Subs not used – Sinclair, Sanders, C Smith, Sprangler, Parker.

Conversation