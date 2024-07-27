Dundee must attack Premiership like their League Cup group insists Tony Docherty after Simon Murray hat-trick helps Dee hit Inverness for 6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee must attack Premiership like their League Cup group insists Tony Docherty after Simon Murray hat-trick helps Dee hit Inverness for 6

The Dark Blues ran riot against the League One side, winning 6-0 at Brechin's Glebe Park.

By George Cran
Simon Murray grabbed a hat-trick in front of the Dundee fans at Glebe Park. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty has challenged his Dundee side to “attack” their league campaign like they did the League Cup group stage.

That’s after sealing a fourth win from four with 18 goals scored and just two conceded.

The 6-0 win over League One Inverness saw the Dark Blues finish the Premier Sports Cup group stages with the best record of any side.

That guarantees them a seeded place in the draw for the last 16 tomorrow afternoon, which means they avoid the five sides playing in Europe as well as Aberdeen and Ross County in the next round.

Murray mania

Simon Murray takes the acclaim of a young Dundee fan as he grabs the matchball. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock

The clash at Brechin’s Glebe Park was over before it had even begun with Simon Murray turning in a long throw from Ethan Ingram after just 47 seconds.

Summer signing Murray made it five goals in his first two Dundee starts as he notched a hat-trick inside the opening half-hour as the Dark Blues ran riot.

The second was disputed, originally going down as a Danny Devine own goal but for referee John Beaton to award it to the striker.

Seb Palmer-Houlden finds the net from a tight angle as he scored the first of his two goals. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Murray then turned in a super Fin Robertson throughball to make it 4-0 after Seb Palmer-Houlden had latched onto a loose backpass by Luis Longstaff.

The Bristol City striker made it 5-0 before the break as he swept in an Ethan Ingram cross before Antonio Portales’ header completed the scoring in a largely forgettable second half.

‘Couldn’t be much better’

For Docherty, though, there was little forgettable about the way his side went about their business in the Premier Sports Cup after being knocked out at this stage last season.

“I’m absolutely delighted with not just today’s performance, the first half in particular, but our overall League Cup campaign just epitomises the strength of the squad we have,” Docherty said.

“I challenged them at the start to win all four games and to get into a position where we are seeded.

Tony Docherty was delighted with his side’s approach against Inverness. Image: Shutterstock

“The statistics read 12 points, 18 goals scored and two conceded – it couldn’t be much better.

“We were unbeaten in pre-season and now we’ve gone through the group as a seeded team.

“We are looking forward to the draw and we’re in a really good place going into the league campaign.

“But there will be no complacency at all. All we have done is give ourselves confidence going into the campaign.

“Now we have to make sure we attack the league the same way we attacked the League Cup.”

Reaction after Annan display

Docherty revealed he wasn’t happy with aspects of the performance in the midweek 3-1 victory over Annan Athletic.

And he was pleased to see an immediate reaction against Caley Thistle.

Simon Murray is now on five goals in two starts for Dundee since signing in the summer. Image: SNS

“Today is another clean sheet, which is important,” he added.

“The performance came from hard work. We showed real intelligence today.

“I challenged them after the Annan game because there were periods at 1-1 where we weren’t as comfortable as we should have been.

“We analysed that and looked at ways we could remedy that.

“From the get-go, I think we controlled the match and we were outstanding.”

