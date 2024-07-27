Ian Murray gives update on 5 missing players as Raith Rovers boss makes ‘men against boys’ first-half claim in Hamilton Accies draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray gives update on 5 missing players as Raith Rovers boss makes ‘men against boys’ first-half claim in Hamilton Accies draw

The Stark's Park side took the penalty-kicks bonus point following a 1-1 draw as they exited the Premier Sports Cup.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Ian Murray reckons Raith Rovers ‘missed the quality’ of their absent quintet as they exited the Premier Sports Cup.

A penalty-kicks bonus point after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies saw the Stark’s Park side finish second in Group H behind Ross County.

The Kirkcaldy men would have needed a three-goal victory to have a chance of progressing to the knock-out stages as one of the best runners-up.

But they were made to pay for a lacklustre first-half display as they had to come from behind following Sean McGinty’s header early after the restart.

It was cancelled out shortly after by a fortuitous own goal from Lee Kilday but Rovers could not earn the win they wanted.

Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown.
Skipper Scott Brown was one of the five players missing for Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

And Murray rued the absence of skipper Scott Brown, defenders Euan Murray and Paul Hanlon, and attackers Sam Stanton and Lewis Vaughan.

“It’s always hard in this competition to push players too much too early,” he said as he gave an update on the absentees. “But they probably all would have missed out anyway, regardless.

“They’re not bad. Hopefully we’ll have Lewis Vaughan back on Monday, hopefully we’ll get Scott Brown back at some point next week as well.

“Euan Murray as well. He was probably the one who was not far away the most. He just picked up a wee knock in training during the week.

“Then, there’s Paul as well, who isn’t far away. We’ll have to wait and see but this week might be a wee bit early for him.

Murray: ‘We certainly missed the quality’

“And Sam’s ill, so there’s nothing we can do about that.

“When you take five players of that quality out of any squad then any team is going to suffer a little bit.

“We just hoped that the boys who came in would step up to the plate and stake a claim for the game next week.

“But, as I said to the players at half-time, they hadn’t done that at that point.

“The second-half was a little bit better but we certainly missed the quality we had sitting in the stands today.”

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan claps his hands.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has given an update on Lewis Vaughan’s fitness.. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

A smattering of boos from the home fans at the interval was an indication of the poverty of the first-half action from Raith.

Oli Shaw proved a handful for the Rovers defence, seeing one shot deflected onto the roof of the net and Kevin Dabrowski deny him on three separate occasions.

After the goals at either end, the home side were vastly improved as the full-time whistle approached.

But it was then on to penalties for a bonus point that meant little to either side.

Murray: ‘We were really poor’

A full-house from Aidan Connolly, Callum Smith, Lewis Gibson, Dylan Easton and Jack Hamilton made the most of Dabrowski saving Kyle Macdonald’s first kick for Accies in a 5-3 success.

“Obviously, if we had won by a goal it wouldn’t have been enough anyway as it turned out,” added Murray.

“But we wanted to win the game anyway, regardless, to try to get another win on the board before the league starts.

“In the first-half, we were really poor, actually. In the second-half, we were a bit better; not brilliant.

Raith Rovers keeper Kevin Dabrowski.
Kevin Dabrowski made some key saves for Raith Rovers in normal time and in the penalty shoot-out. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“But we set the bar [in the second-half] for where we need to be in the bare minimum to compete in the Championship.

“We’ve had games in previous seasons where we’ve lost and games where we’ve not played very well. But we’ve always been aggressive and tried to close players down.

“But we sat off Hamilton for 20 minutes and they passed the ball around us. For a wee bit in the first-half it looked like men against boys at times.

“That’s really disappointing for us because I can’t label that at the team very often.”

