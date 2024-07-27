IN PICTURES: Angus turns out in tribute for Steven Donaldson memorial run

The people of Angus turned out in huge numbers to honour Kinnordy murder victim Steven Donaldson on Saturday.

They lined the streets of Arbroath, Forfar and Kirriemuir to applaud a two-wheeled tribute of around 500 motorcycles in the third ride-out organised to remember the popular oil worker.

And many more stood at roadside vantage points along the route from Arbroath to Kinnordy Loch.

The convoy included Steven’s family and friends whose lives were shattered by his brutal murder in 2018.

But it also involved hundreds of strangers who shared his love of motorcycles.

North-east man Billy Connell organised the first ride-out in 2019.

He said it had been another phenomenal response.

“We’re just so grateful to everyone who took part,” said Billy. “It’s definitely the intention to make this an annual event.

“The number of people at the roadside was amazing. Hopefully it shows the Donaldson family that so many people are thinking of them.”

And Steven’s father, Bill, thanked the bikers on the family’s behalf as they remembered him at an oak tree planted at the nature reserve.

The memorial run came the day after one of Steven’s killers – former girlfriend Tasmin Glass – was released on parole.

She was half way through a ten-year culpable homicide sentence for her “pivotal” part in the brutal killing.

Glass lured Steven to a Kirriemuir playpark before he was attacked and murdered by co-accused Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall followed the Steven Donaldson memorial ride from Arbroath.