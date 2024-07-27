IN PICTURES: Angus turns out in tribute for Steven Donaldson memorial run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Angus turns out in tribute for Steven Donaldson memorial run

Hundreds of motorcyclists took part in the third memorial motorcycle run to honour the memory of Kinnordy murder victim Steven Donaldson.

The group arriving at Loch of Kinnordy site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The group arriving at Loch of Kinnordy site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown & Emma Grady

The people of Angus turned out in huge numbers to honour Kinnordy murder victim Steven Donaldson on Saturday.

They lined the streets of Arbroath, Forfar and Kirriemuir to applaud a two-wheeled tribute of around 500 motorcycles in the third ride-out organised to remember the popular oil worker.

And many more stood at roadside vantage points along the route from Arbroath to Kinnordy Loch.

The convoy included Steven’s family and friends whose lives were shattered by his brutal murder in 2018.

But it also involved hundreds of strangers who shared his love of motorcycles.

North-east man Billy Connell organised the first ride-out in 2019.

He said it had been another phenomenal response.

“We’re just so grateful to everyone who took part,” said Billy. “It’s definitely the intention to make this an annual event.

“The number of people at the roadside was amazing. Hopefully it shows the Donaldson family that so many people are thinking of them.”

And Steven’s father, Bill, thanked the bikers on the family’s behalf as they remembered him at an oak tree planted at the nature reserve.

The memorial run came the day after one of Steven’s killers – former girlfriend Tasmin Glass – was released on parole.

She was half way through a ten-year culpable homicide sentence for her “pivotal” part in the brutal killing.

Glass lured Steven to a Kirriemuir playpark before he was attacked and murdered by co-accused Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall followed the Steven Donaldson memorial ride from Arbroath.

Steven Donaldson memorial ride
Floral tributes at Kinnordy Loch.
A memorial to Steven Donaldson.
The gathering before setting off from Arbroath.
Bikers line up before setting off.
The gathering before setting off.
There was a large gathering for the memorial.
Bikers gathering in Arbroath.
The gathering before setting off.
A memorial in memory of Steven Donaldson.
Bikers ready to set off from Arbroath.
Steven Donaldson’s niece and nephews releasing balloons before the bike ride.
Riding in memory of Steven Donaldson.
Bikers arriving at Loch of Kinnordy site.
Steven Donaldson motorbike ride out
Steven Donaldson’s four year old nephew Steven lays a tribute to his uncle alongside his mother Nicola (Steven’s Sister) and his mum Pamela Donaldson.
Bikers coming together at Loch of Kinnordy site.
Steven Donaldson bike ride
Steven’s dad Bill Donaldson at Kinnordy.
Steven’s sister Lori and grandmother.
The gathering comes together at Loch of Kinnordy site.
Family and friends gather together.

 

