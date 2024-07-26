Callum Smith takes confidence from first Raith Rovers goal of the season as he makes ‘I’m ready’ vow

Callum Smith hopes to prove he can be Raith Rovers’ go-to man in attack this season.

The 24-year-old netted his first goal of the campaign in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Ross County in Dingwall.

The loss leaves Raith’s hopes of Premier Sports Cup progress hanging by a thread as they prepare to host Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

But manager Ian Murray reckoned there was plenty to like about Rovers’ performance in the Highlands as they returned to the scene of May’s Premiership play-off disappointment.

And Smith admits his strike – a second-half header against County’s tall and physical central defenders – has boosted his confidence.

The former Dunfermline and Airdrie attacker – who scored nine times last term – has been playing in his preferred number nine position so far this term.

And he is desperate to stay there as his manager admits he remains keen to strengthen his striking options.

“Especially as a striker, you want to get that first goal of the season,” he told Courier Sport. “It’s always difficult to try to get it, and the longer it goes on the more you start to think about it.

“Now I’ve got it, I can relax a wee bit more and focus on my game, instead of trying to get that goal all the time.

Smith: ‘A tough ask”

“Goals are massive in football and I feel if you do get one quite early it totally kicks you on and gives you that confidence you need.

“Hopefully it can do that for me.”

He added: “It is nice to have been playing through the middle so far.

“Up there on your own, because we’ve been playing one striker, is a tough ask.

“But I feel like I’ve adapted to it really well and had a really good game up at Ross County, and I’m looking to continue that.

“I feel like a big part of my game that actually goes quite a bit under the radar is some of the things you need to play centrally.

“I’m probably more renowned for running in behind and running the channels.

“But I feel like, when the ball gets played up to me, I’ve got that good link-up play as well.

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling strong and I’m feeling fit, and I’m ready.”

Raith know they will likely need to win by a few goals against Hamilton to have any chance of reaching the knock-out stages of the cup.

Important

But any sort of victory – their third in four group games – would be an indication they are building nicely towards the Championship opener away to Airdrie a week on Saturday.

“We’ve started the cup well and I feel if you do that it stands you in good stead going into the league,” he added.

“So, it was important for us to do well in this cup.

“And if we were to go through it would give us even more confidence going into the league.”