Callum Smith takes confidence from first Raith Rovers goal of the season as he makes ‘I’m ready’ vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Callum Smith takes confidence from first Raith Rovers goal of the season as he makes ‘I’m ready’ vow

The Stark's Park striker has enjoyed being played more centrally in attack so far this term.

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith.
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Callum Smith hopes to prove he can be Raith Rovers’ go-to man in attack this season.

The 24-year-old netted his first goal of the campaign in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Ross County in Dingwall.

The loss leaves Raith’s hopes of Premier Sports Cup progress hanging by a thread as they prepare to host Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

But manager Ian Murray reckoned there was plenty to like about Rovers’ performance in the Highlands as they returned to the scene of May’s Premiership play-off disappointment.

Callum Smith heads in Raith Rovers' equaliser against Ross County.
Callum Smith (grounded, left) heads in Raith Rovers’ equaliser against Ross County. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

And Smith admits his strike – a second-half header against County’s tall and physical central defenders – has boosted his confidence.

The former Dunfermline and Airdrie attacker – who scored nine times last term – has been playing in his preferred number nine position so far this term.

And he is desperate to stay there as his manager admits he remains keen to strengthen his striking options.

“Especially as a striker, you want to get that first goal of the season,” he told Courier Sport. “It’s always difficult to try to get it, and the longer it goes on the more you start to think about it.

“Now I’ve got it, I can relax a wee bit more and focus on my game, instead of trying to get that goal all the time.

Smith: ‘A tough ask”

“Goals are massive in football and I feel if you do get one quite early it totally kicks you on and gives you that confidence you need.

“Hopefully it can do that for me.”

He added: “It is nice to have been playing through the middle so far.

“Up there on your own, because we’ve been playing one striker, is a tough ask.

“But I feel like I’ve adapted to it really well and had a really good game up at Ross County, and I’m looking to continue that.

“I feel like a big part of my game that actually goes quite a bit under the radar is some of the things you need to play centrally.

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith battles for possession against Ross County.
Callum Smith (centre) impressed for Raith Rovers playing centrally. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“I’m probably more renowned for running in behind and running the channels.

“But I feel like, when the ball gets played up to me, I’ve got that good link-up play as well.

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling strong and I’m feeling fit, and I’m ready.”

Raith know they will likely need to win by a few goals against Hamilton to have any chance of reaching the knock-out stages of the cup.

Important

But any sort of victory – their third in four group games – would be an indication they are building nicely towards the Championship opener away to Airdrie a week on Saturday.

“We’ve started the cup well and I feel if you do that it stands you in good stead going into the league,” he added.

“So, it was important for us to do well in this cup.

“And if we were to go through it would give us even more confidence going into the league.”

More from Football

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
What needs to happen for Raith Rovers to make it out of League Cup…
Dundee United's Jack Walton has returned to United following a splendid 2023/24 campaign
Jack Walton insists 'work in progress' Dundee United WILL be ready for derby day
2
Simon Murray is welcomed as a Dundee player by manager Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Dundee FC
Simon Murray can better last season's 23-goal tally insists Dundee boss Tony Docherty
2
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Chris Kane injury latest as James McPake sets Dunfermline targets for final cup game
Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray and St Johnstone striker Stevie May.
Ian Murray on Stevie May and Dapo Mebude links as Raith Rovers boss assesses…
Jort van der Sande is ready for the battle in Scotland
Jort van der Sande insists Dundee United 'legend' has prepared him for Tannadice adventure
8
Max Anderson celebrates a Dundee goal at Cove Rangers alongside fellow academy graduate Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS.
Max Anderson bids heartfelt farewell to Dundee after more than a decade
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the travelling fans after racking up a 7-1 win. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty gives Dundee transfer update and quizzed on Scott Fraser link
2
Lewis Neilson is a Scotland U/21 international
St Johnstone eye swoop for ex-Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson from Hearts
Keith Watson in action during his time with Dundee United.
Keith Watson joins Arbroath after Dundee United connections help convince freed Raith Rovers defender…