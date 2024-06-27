Raith Rovers fixtures: 2024/25 Championship schedule sees Kirkcaldy club handed opener away to bogey team Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers fixtures: 2024/25 Championship schedule sees Kirkcaldy club handed opener away to bogey team Airdrie

Ian Murray's men are looking to go one better after finishing runners-up to Dundee United last term.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray looks into the distance.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers’ fixtures for the 2024/25 season have been revealed.

The Stark’s Park side will kick off the new campaign with a trip to face bogey side Airdrie on August 3.

Ian Murray’s outfit lost four of their five meetings with his former club last term.

The Kirkcaldy men still managed to push Dundee United almost all the way for the title last term before suffering bitter disappointment with defeat in the Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

They will be looking to go one better in 2025 and follow up their Airdrie opener with a home clash with big-spending Partick Thistle seven days later.

The first Fife derby is away to Dunfermline on September 14, with Raith having won all four in the league against their local rivals.

Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick buries his face in his shirt.
Liam Dick reacts to Raith Rovers’ play-off defeat to Ross County. Image: SNS

Raith Rovers fixtures in full

August

Aug 3: Airdrie (A) ; Aug 10: Partick Thistle (H); Aug 24: Ayr United (A); Aug 31: Livingston (H)

September

Sep 14: Dunfermline (A); Sep 21: Hamilton Accies (H); Sep 28: Falkirk (H)

October

Oct 5: Morton (A); Oct 19: Queen’s Park (H); Oct 26: Livingston (A); Oct 29: Airdrie (H)

Lewis Stevenson stands in Raith Rovers' dressing room.
Hibernian legend Lewis Stevenson is a high-profile new arrival for Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.
November

Nov 2: Ayr United (H); Nov 9: Partick Thistle (A); Nov 16: Morton (H); Nov 23: Hamilton Accies (A)

December

Dec 7: Falkirk (A); Dec 14: Dunfermline (H); Dec 21: Queen’s Park (A); Dec 28: Livingston (H)

January

Jan 4: Ayr United (A); Jan 11: Morton (A); Jan 25: Falkirk (H)

Dylan Easton holds up a Raith Rovers scarf in the Stark's Park tunnel.
Dylan Easton has signed a new contract with Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
February

Feb 1: Dunfermline (A); Feb 15: Partick Thistle (H); Feb 22: Hamilton Accies (H); Feb 25: Airdrie (A)

March

Mar 1: Queen’s Park (H); Mar 8: Livingston (A); Mar 15: Dunfermline (H); Mar 22: Partick Thistle (A); Mar 29: Hamilton Accies (A)

April

Apr 5: Ayr United (H); Apr 12: Airdrie (H); Apr 19: Falkirk (A); Apr: 26: Morton (H)

May

May 3: Queen’s Park (A)

More from Football

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. boss James McPake.
Dunfermline fixtures: 2024/25 Championship schedule sees Pars handed tough Livingston opener
St Johnstone fans will see their side play two more times at home.
St Johnstone fixtures: Saints handed live TV kick-off versus Aberdeen as 2024/25 Premiership schedule…
Dundee United lift the trophy.
Dundee United fixtures: Jim Goodwin's Terrors kick-off Premiership return with Tannadice TV derby as…
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee Premiership fixtures: Mouth-watering Tannadice derby kicks off Dark Blues 2024/25 campaign
Drey Wright in action for St Johnstone.
Drey Wright insists St Johnstone looking to put last season's cup disaster right as…
Charlie Reilly is eager to make an impression in his second Dundee season. Image: SNS
Dundee star out to show fans real Charlie Reilly after revealing injury struck 11…
Scott Banks in action for Dundee United as a teenager.
Former Dundee United starlet Scott Banks seals Bundesliga switch
New signing Kieran Freeman with a Raith Rovers scarf.
Kieran Freeman reveals Raith Rovers ambitions and singles out one new team-mate for praise
Josh Mulligan
Dundee fans react as Dark Blues release 2024/25 home kit: 'Picasso would be proud.…
Greg Shields in action for Dunfermline in the 2007 Scottish Cup final against Celtic.
Greg Shields: 'Josh Edwards should take inspiration from Andy Robertson after Dunfermline exit'

Conversation