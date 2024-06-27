Raith Rovers fixtures: 2024/25 Championship schedule sees Kirkcaldy club handed opener away to bogey team Airdrie

Raith Rovers’ fixtures for the 2024/25 season have been revealed.

The Stark’s Park side will kick off the new campaign with a trip to face bogey side Airdrie on August 3.

Ian Murray’s outfit lost four of their five meetings with his former club last term.

The Kirkcaldy men still managed to push Dundee United almost all the way for the title last term before suffering bitter disappointment with defeat in the Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

They will be looking to go one better in 2025 and follow up their Airdrie opener with a home clash with big-spending Partick Thistle seven days later.

The first Fife derby is away to Dunfermline on September 14, with Raith having won all four in the league against their local rivals.

Raith Rovers fixtures in full

August

Aug 3: Airdrie (A) ; Aug 10: Partick Thistle (H); Aug 24: Ayr United (A); Aug 31: Livingston (H)

September

Sep 14: Dunfermline (A); Sep 21: Hamilton Accies (H); Sep 28: Falkirk (H)

October

Oct 5: Morton (A); Oct 19: Queen’s Park (H); Oct 26: Livingston (A); Oct 29: Airdrie (H)

November

Nov 2: Ayr United (H); Nov 9: Partick Thistle (A); Nov 16: Morton (H); Nov 23: Hamilton Accies (A)

December

Dec 7: Falkirk (A); Dec 14: Dunfermline (H); Dec 21: Queen’s Park (A); Dec 28: Livingston (H)

January

Jan 4: Ayr United (A); Jan 11: Morton (A); Jan 25: Falkirk (H)

February

Feb 1: Dunfermline (A); Feb 15: Partick Thistle (H); Feb 22: Hamilton Accies (H); Feb 25: Airdrie (A)

March

Mar 1: Queen’s Park (H); Mar 8: Livingston (A); Mar 15: Dunfermline (H); Mar 22: Partick Thistle (A); Mar 29: Hamilton Accies (A)

April

Apr 5: Ayr United (H); Apr 12: Airdrie (H); Apr 19: Falkirk (A); Apr: 26: Morton (H)

May

May 3: Queen’s Park (A)