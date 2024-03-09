Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers history makers as he singles out one Fife derby hero for special praise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers history makers as he singles out one Fife derby hero for special praise

The Stark's Park boss reckons Sam Stanton could be playing Premiership football.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray claps his hands as he encourages his side in their Fife derby triumph over Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray encourages his side in their Fife derby triumph over Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Ian Murray has hailed his Raith Rovers history makers after they earned a fifth consecutive Fife derby triumph for the first time ever.

Goals in either half from Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton ensured the Stark’s Park men went six games without defeat against Dunfermline across the current campaign.

And the Kirkcaldy men have never before racked up more than four straight victories against their rivals.

The visitors dominated possession for long spells and Raith keeper Kevin Dabrowski made one crucial save from Ewan Otoo after the break.

Raith Rovers hero Sam Stanton celebrates by making his hands into a love heart after scoring against Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Sam Stanton celebrates giving Raith Rovers the breakthrough in the Fife derby against Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

But Rovers even had the luxury of failing to convert from the spot when substitute Callum Smith’s injury-time penalty was saved by Deniz Mehmet.

Murray said: “I’m delighted with the result and three points, that’s for sure. I’m really happy with the performance as well.

“It was a really good derby performance. It was hard. There were moments we had to defend our box really, really well, which we did.

“Kev has made one really good save and that was about it.

“I’m delighted overall. It was important we tried to pick up the three points, and to do it against your local rivals is even nicer.

‘A good feeling’

“I had a good feeling about today, and sometimes that comes back to bite you a little bit.

“It wasn’t too dissimilar to the last derby games, especially in the league, where they’ve had loads of the ball. They put loads of crosses into our box and we stood up to it.

“We scored two goals out of nothing. From a free-kick, which really disheartens the opposition and then really, really smart thinking for the second goal and a lovely finish.”

He added: “I wasn’t away of the history, which is a good thing probably!

“But I’m delighted, delighted for the players and the supporters.

Raith's Dylan Easton celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Dunfermline Athletic.
Dylan Easton grabbed Raith Rovers’ second against Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

“We’ve broken a lot of record this season. But this is the nicest one.

It is a lot of points against your local rivals – 12, which has really helped our league position.

“And we just keep it going. We know it won’t last forever, all runs come to an end.

“This is no disrespect to Dunfermline, but hopefully that’s the last derby of the season.”

‘He could play in top league’

Meanwhile, Murray has singled out Stanton for extra praise after the midfielder scored for the fourth derby this season.

He said: “I said to the boys after the game that I don’t normally pick players out individually, because it’s a huge effort.

“But I thought Sam was tremendous and his finish for the goal was really good. There was no pace on the ball so he has to loop it in.

The Raith Rovers players huddle together as they celebrate Sam Stanton's opening goal against Dunfermline.
It was a day of celebration and history for Raith Rovers against rivals Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

“But his general play was so high in quality. The way he chases players down and gets his toe to balls, and he’s so low maintenance as well; he just gets on with his job.

“His overall performance today was absolutely superb.

“Derbies seem to bring out the best in Sam.

“For me, pound for pound, he is the best player in the league in terns of his potion and his quality.

“I’m delighted for Sam. We’re very fortunate to have him and the fact he wanted to stay here for another two years, because I’m sure he could play in the top league.”

