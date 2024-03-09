Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers history makers as he singles out one Fife derby hero for special praise

Ian Murray has hailed his Raith Rovers history makers after they earned a fifth consecutive Fife derby triumph for the first time ever.

Goals in either half from Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton ensured the Stark’s Park men went six games without defeat against Dunfermline across the current campaign.

And the Kirkcaldy men have never before racked up more than four straight victories against their rivals.

The visitors dominated possession for long spells and Raith keeper Kevin Dabrowski made one crucial save from Ewan Otoo after the break.

But Rovers even had the luxury of failing to convert from the spot when substitute Callum Smith’s injury-time penalty was saved by Deniz Mehmet.

Murray said: “I’m delighted with the result and three points, that’s for sure. I’m really happy with the performance as well.

“It was a really good derby performance. It was hard. There were moments we had to defend our box really, really well, which we did.

“Kev has made one really good save and that was about it.

“I’m delighted overall. It was important we tried to pick up the three points, and to do it against your local rivals is even nicer.

‘A good feeling’

“I had a good feeling about today, and sometimes that comes back to bite you a little bit.

“It wasn’t too dissimilar to the last derby games, especially in the league, where they’ve had loads of the ball. They put loads of crosses into our box and we stood up to it.

“We scored two goals out of nothing. From a free-kick, which really disheartens the opposition and then really, really smart thinking for the second goal and a lovely finish.”

He added: “I wasn’t away of the history, which is a good thing probably!

“But I’m delighted, delighted for the players and the supporters.

“We’ve broken a lot of record this season. But this is the nicest one.

“It is a lot of points against your local rivals – 12, which has really helped our league position.

“And we just keep it going. We know it won’t last forever, all runs come to an end.

“This is no disrespect to Dunfermline, but hopefully that’s the last derby of the season.”

‘He could play in top league’

Meanwhile, Murray has singled out Stanton for extra praise after the midfielder scored for the fourth derby this season.

He said: “I said to the boys after the game that I don’t normally pick players out individually, because it’s a huge effort.

“But I thought Sam was tremendous and his finish for the goal was really good. There was no pace on the ball so he has to loop it in.

“But his general play was so high in quality. The way he chases players down and gets his toe to balls, and he’s so low maintenance as well; he just gets on with his job.

“His overall performance today was absolutely superb.

“Derbies seem to bring out the best in Sam.

“For me, pound for pound, he is the best player in the league in terns of his potion and his quality.

“I’m delighted for Sam. We’re very fortunate to have him and the fact he wanted to stay here for another two years, because I’m sure he could play in the top league.”