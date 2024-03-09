Raith Rovers 2-0 Dunfermline: Match report, star man and ratings as Stark’s Park outfit rack up fifth straight derby win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers 2-0 Dunfermline: Match report, star man and ratings as Stark’s Park outfit rack up fifth straight derby win

The home side have never before won more than four games in a row against Dunfermline.

By Iain Collin
Raith's Dylan Easton celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Dunfermline.
Raith's Dylan Easton celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers made it five Fife derby wins in a row for the first time in their history to keep pace with Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

Sam Stanton scored for fourth meeting this season to give Raith their first-half breakthrough against the run of play.

And Dylan Easton added a second in the 78th minute to seal victory.

There was even time for Callum Smith to see his injury-time penalty saved by Deniz Mehmet.

It means, with six games undefeated, the Stark’s Park men have gone the whole campaign without a loss against their local rivals.

Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler gets on the ball with Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick watching on.
Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler (right) made his first start in three months. Image:Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Players back and others out

Raith were struck two significant blows ahead of kick-off with both Keith Watson and Shaun Byrne not fit enough to start.

With Scott Brown having to slot back into defence in place of Watson, the absence of Byrne meant a start at the heart of the home team for club captain Ross Matthews.

After mixing up his starting line-ups with a hectic run of fixtures, Rovers boss Ian Murray plumped for an attacking XI. Josh Mullin, Lewis Vaughan and Dylan Easton were tasked with supporting lone striker Zak Rudden.

Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray and Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak challenge for the ball.
Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray (centre) and Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak challenge for the ball. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

In the visitors’ ranks, there was a first start for skipper Kyle Benedictus in over four months following two separate thigh injuries.

Winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler was also thrust in for his first starting appearance in three months after a dislocated shoulder that necessitated a third operation of the campaign.

The loss of Chris Kane to a calf problem was an undoubted blow for the Pars.

Dunfermline dominance

It was the visitors, determined to finish this season’s scheduled meetings by arresting Raith’s supremacy, who began on the front foot.

They bossed possession but could not carve out anything clear-cut in attack.

Rovers were resolute, with a Ewan Otoo shot bravely blocked as the Pars ramped up the pressure.

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic F.C. players square up to each other.
Things get heated in the Fife derby. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Kevin Dabrowski then repelled a Josh Edwards free-kick and held onto a Chris Hamilton header that was too straight to trouble the home keeper.

In between times, the temperature had been ratcheted up a notch. Josh Mullin appeared to lash out in a tangle on the ground, which sparked un ugly melee.

Both Mullin and Chris Hamilton were booked once calm had been restored.

Derby hero strikes again

Stanton has been Raith’s match-winner in two derbies this season, as well as scoring in another.

So, there was no surprise when it was the 29-year-old who popped up with the breakthrough goal eight minutes from the break.

Referee Craig Napier awarded Rovers a free-kick on the edge of the box and Lewis Vaughan scented an opportunity.

Raith Rovers goal-scorer Sam Stanton celebrates by making a love-heart symbol with his hands.
Sam Stanton celebrates after opening the scoring for Raith Rovers against Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Deniz Mehmet batted away his curling effort but Stanton was first to the loose ball to loop his header into the net from 10 yards out.

For all the visitors’ possession, it was their Kirkcaldy foes who had their noses in front yet again.

Second-half response

Dunfermline would have felt hard done by at the interval and they emerged full of determination.

Just two minutes into the second-half, they are left with their heads in their hands after being denied an equaliser.

The ball broke to Otoo at the edge of the area. And the midfielder unleashed a ferocious drive that was destined for the roof of the net.

But Dabrowski brilliantly flung himself to his left to touch the drive over the bar for a stunning stop.

Key second goal

And it was to prove crucial as Raith went on to double their lead with 13 minutes remaining.

They won a fee-kick on the right side of the box and the quick-thinking Lewis Vaughan took it instantly.

Substitute Aidan Connolly then shuffled the ball on to Easton just inside the area. And he curled a fantastic shot into the far corner of the net.

Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus beats Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan to the ball.
Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus beats Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan to the ball. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

It was the killer blow for the home side, who had been forced to defend to hang on to their slim lead.

Now, despite the late collapse that cost them against Arbroath eight days previously, they could relax.

They had the chance to make it three in stoppage time when Stanton was clipped in the box by Miles Welch-Hayes.

But Smith’s spot-kick was blocked by Mehmet before the Dunfermline defence scrambled clear.

Star Man: Sam Stanton (Raith)

With four goals this season against Dunfermline, Stanton clearly enjoys the derbies.

He was a constant threat in attack and energetic in defence for the home side when needed.

His strike came against the run of play but the first goal was always going to be crucial in a tight game.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-1-1): Dabrowski 7; J Brown 6, S Brown 6, Murray 6, Dick 6; Matthews 7; Mullin 6 (Connolly 57 4), Stanton 8, Easton 7 (Byrne 85 3); Vaughan 6 (Smith 85 3); Rudden 6 (Hamilton 67 4). Subs not used: McNeil, Thomson, Corr, Turner, McGill. Booked: Easton, Mullin, Rudden.

Dunfermline (4-2-3-1): Mehmet 6; Welch-Hayes 6, Benedictus 6, Fagan-Walcott 6, Edwards 6; Hamilton 6, Otoo 7 (McCann 72); Ritchie-Hosler 6, Todd 6, Summers 6 (Holmes 79); Jakubiak 6. Subs not used: Little, Chalmers, Moffat, Allan, O’Halloran, T Sutherland, Benjamin. Booked: Todd, Hamilton, Benedictus.

Referee: Craig Napier.

Attendance: 6,274.

