James McPake makes ‘big summer’ vow as Dunfermline finally stave off relegation threat

The East End Park side have secured their Championship status for next season.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

James McPake admits Dunfermline face ‘a big summer’ after finally confirming their Championship status for next season.

The Pars ruled out any chance of finishing in the relegation play-off spot with a 1-1 draw in their final home game of the campaign against Inverness Caley Thistle.

A first-half header from Kyle Benedictus was cancelled out by a Aribim Pepple strike to set up a nervy final 15 minutes.

But the Fifers held on for the point they needed to ensure they could not be caught by either their opponents – who slip to ninth – or Queen’s Park now in eighth.

“I’m happy we’ve guaranteed Championship football,” said McPake. “Probably now you can see why through the week I was cautious in saying it wasn’t all done.

Dunfermline Athletic FC manager James McPake roars at his players during the draw with Inverness.
Dunfermline manager James McPake roars at his players during the draw with Inverness. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

“With the Queen’s Park result, had we lost the game it would have been a nervy game next week.

“I’m not happy with five minutes to go we were hanging on at home just for a point to secure a place in this league.

“But if you take things into context and look at the injuries and everything that came with them, the last time we were in this league we did get relegated.

“So, it’s a consolation, but we got the point.

“We were disappointed in the level of performance again. And we know there’s a lot of work to do – and it’s going to be a big summer.

It’s a point, we’re safe, and we have a chance of finishing fifth. That’s the aim for next week.”

Kyle Benedictus

Benedictus played a captain’s role with Dunfermline’s goal.

And the experienced stopper was also a rock in defence as Inverness piled on the pressure in search of, first, a leveller and then a winner.

McPake also reserved praise for Deniz Mehmet after the goalkeeper helped keep the Highlanders at bay with a second-half penalty save. It was his fourth in a row from the spot.

“It was a really good goal and really good cross from Paul Allan,” said McPake of Benedictus’ header.

Kyle Benedictus celebrates opening the scoring for Dunfermline.
Kyle Benedictus celebrates opening the scoring for Dunfermline. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

“Coming back from an injury, he’s done great. He’s helped us a lot but he is fighting to get through games.

“Being out for while, it’s probably a good thing for Bene that the season is ending.

“He’ll need the rest then it’s a big pre-season. He’ll be disappointed with the games he’s missed. We need him.

“Deniz showed his value to the team – that’s four penalties in four that he’s saved.

“He had some big saves earlier in the game, which stopped it being even more nervy.”

