Dunfermline explain rise in season ticket prices as they reveal near-20-year attendance high

Dunfermline Athletic have blamed ‘rising costs’ for increasing the price of their new season-tickets.

The Pars have launched the briefs in a video with the help of club legend Jim Leishman and using the message: ‘It’s you’.

The Fifers had around 3,600 season-ticket holders this term, which helped push their home crowds up to the largest average in nearly two decades.

Helped by big attendances against rivals Raith Rovers and champions Dundee United, East End Park housed an average of 5,444 across the 18 league games.

However, it was a disappointing campaign on the pitch for manager James McPake and his squad, who were hampered by a succession of luckless and lengthy lay-offs.

After flirting with a relegation battle following a run of nine games without a win, the team eventually finished sixth in their first season back in the Championship.

Supporters will now be hoping the club sets higher ambitions for the year ahead and rewards their loyalty with investment in new signings.

With United promoted and being replaced by relegated Livingston, the second tier currently appears to be wide open for next season.

Season ‘full of challenges’ for DAFC

But the East End Park outfit did lose over £1 million for the 12 months they were in League One and are expected to have budgetary pressures again this year.

A message to fans said: “Season 2023/2024 again proved to be a rollercoaster of emotions and full of challenges.

“But the spirit shown on the pitch and in the stands helped secure our place in the Championship.

“Your support is never taken for granted. The numbers that continue to back us at home and on our travels is fantastic.

“So much so, that last year saw our largest average home attendance since 2005.

“On the pitch, the much-discussed injuries situation disrupted large parts of the season, but when at our best we saw we could match anyone in the division.

“Like so many industries, rising costs across many factors mean we have had to increase season card costs this coming year.

“However we have tried to do so in a fair and manageable manner.”

Prices to increase at East End Park

Most categories show an £18 rise from the season just finished, which works out at a £1 increase per match.

Adults will pay either £333 or £363, whilst for under-18s prices have gone up by £5 to £55.

That is matched in ‘walk-up’ charges, which have increased by £1 to £22 and £24 for adults.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline have announced they will open another section of the popular North West Stand for next season, accommodating an extra 100 supporters.