Dunfermline explain rise in season ticket prices as they reveal near-20-year attendance high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline explain rise in season ticket prices as they reveal near-20-year attendance high

The Pars have blamed climbing costs for the increase.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic FC's East End Park stadium.
Dunfermline's East End Park. Image: SNS Group.

Dunfermline Athletic have blamed ‘rising costs’ for increasing the price of their new season-tickets.

The Pars have launched the briefs in a video with the help of club legend Jim Leishman and using the message: ‘It’s you’.

The Fifers had around 3,600 season-ticket holders this term, which helped push their home crowds up to the largest average in nearly two decades.

Helped by big attendances against rivals Raith Rovers and champions Dundee United, East End Park housed an average of 5,444 across the 18 league games.

The Dunfermline Athletic F.C. players celebrate Ewan Otoo's opener against Arbroath.
Dunfermline endured a rollercoaster season on the pitch. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, it was a disappointing campaign on the pitch for manager James McPake and his squad, who were hampered by a succession of luckless and lengthy lay-offs.

After flirting with a relegation battle following a run of nine games without a win, the team eventually finished sixth in their first season back in the Championship.

Supporters will now be hoping the club sets higher ambitions for the year ahead and rewards their loyalty with investment in new signings.

With United promoted and being replaced by relegated Livingston, the second tier currently appears to be wide open for next season.

Season ‘full of challenges’ for DAFC

But the East End Park outfit did lose over £1 million for the 12 months they were in League One and are expected to have budgetary pressures again this year.

A message to fans said: “Season 2023/2024 again proved to be a rollercoaster of emotions and full of challenges.

“But the spirit shown on the pitch and in the stands helped secure our place in the Championship.

“Your support is never taken for granted. The numbers that continue to back us at home and on our travels is fantastic.

“So much so, that last year saw our largest average home attendance since 2005.

“On the pitch, the much-discussed injuries situation disrupted large parts of the season, but when at our best we saw we could match anyone in the division.

“Like so many industries, rising costs across many factors mean we have had to increase season card costs this coming year.

“However we have tried to do so in a fair and manageable manner.”

Prices to increase at East End Park

Most categories show an £18 rise from the season just finished, which works out at a £1 increase per match.

Adults will pay either £333 or £363, whilst for under-18s prices have gone up by £5 to £55.

That is matched in ‘walk-up’ charges, which have increased by £1 to £22 and £24 for adults.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline have announced they will open another section of the popular North West Stand for next season, accommodating an extra 100 supporters.

More from Football

Dougie Hill playing for Brechin City.
Cowdenbeath name former fans' favourite Dougie Hill as their new manager
Women's football coaches Carla Ward and Emma Hayes are leaving their jobs in the WSL.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Women coaches in women's football are crucial - and Emma Hayes should…
Tony Docherty.
Second award nominations are 'reinforcement' for Dundee boss Tony Docherty as he talks budget…
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone need midfield control and Cammy MacPherson can help them seize it, says…
Family man Jack Walton is at the heart of the Dundee United celebrations, as fans flood the field
Jack Walton ready for ‘summer conversation’ about Dundee United return
Devastated Raith Rovers players following their relegation via the play-offs in 2017
Raith Rovers play-off memories: Promotion agony, relegation horrors and future Scotland strikers
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - 15 out for Dundee United, how many in?…
Chris Mochrie jumps ove the advertising hoardings after he scores for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Mochrie attracting Dunfermline interest, as freed Dundee United kid is eyed for…
4
Chris Hamilton in celebration mode for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
'Better player' Chris Hamilton thanks Dunfermline for taking no risks on worrying injuries
Tony Docherty and Lyall Cameron
Dundee's Tony Docherty and Lyall Cameron earn second major award nominations

Conversation